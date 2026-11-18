The second round of the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts begins on Wednesday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs It's time for the knockout stages of the Grand Slam of Darts, with the first set of second round games taking place tonight including Luke Littler vs Jermaine Wattimena...

Rob Cross v Niko Springer Rob Cross has rarely shown signs of his best on TV over the past two seasons and headed to the Grand Slam on the back of three major first-round exits in a row at the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix and European Championship. But suddenly Voltage has lit up the big stage again in Wolverhampton with a pair of 5-1 victories and a tournament average of 102.31, so this could well be the start of a welcome resurgence. Cross managed a sensational 114.32 against Jonny Clayton and while that level dropped to 93 in his next match, it's fair to say he was put under zero pressure from outsider Anton Ostlund and didn't need to get out of first gear. Anyone who has followed the Pro Tour won't necessarily be surprised considering his seasonal average is a very strong 96 and he's also picked up a Players Championship title and I think he can use this as a platform to mount a serious run here. Niko Springer has played in every major this season for the first time in his career - apart from the World Series finals - but so far hasn't set the big stages alight with three successive first-round exits. However he's proving pretty good at Grand Slam group stages, having reached the knockout stages of the competition in both of his previous appearances in Wolverhampton. It was quite a surprise he managed it this time as he stunned the highly-fancied Wessel Nijman 5-3 with a 105 average - so some will feel he can give Cross a run for his money. I am giving the nod to Voltage but from a betting point of view I'm going to go low on the 180s given that the pair of them have pretty low maximum per leg ratios this season (0.26 & 0.24 respectively) and they combined for seven across 16 legs of darts in the group stages. If this match is won in around 16 or 17 legs (or fewer) like I'm expecting then under 7.5 180s at 6.5 seems very reasonable. Verdict: 10-6

Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle I think it's fair to say more darts fans are rooting for Gerwyn Price than ever before in his rollercoaster career and he'd certainly make a highly popular winner if he finally ends his three-year major drought with his fourth Wolverhampton title. It's amazing to think that back in 2018 when lifting his first against Gary Anderson, he really was public enemy number one in the world of darts and now you won't hear many fans, players or pundits saying a bad word about him. The Iceman may play down how much he cares about winning major titles but the fact he admitted being so nervous against Sebastian Bialecki in his last group game - even though he was red hot favourite - proves he still has a burning desire to stay at the top. After all, it's pretty much impossible to be nervous about something you don't care about. He hasn't averaged above 100 so far and that might be partly because of desperation to qualify for the knockout stages so hopefully now he can relax a bit more in the longer format and show us the kind of form that has seen him reach three major finals this season and a further three semi-finals. Ryan Searle obviously can't be underestimated but ultimately he doesn't have a great track record in major tournaments - apart from his stunning run to the World Championship semi-finals - and I fancy Price to put him to the sword without too much resistance. Verdict: 10-5

Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena Luke Littler is probably still on a high from causing darts mayhem on Monday night with his ludicrous three bullseye finish that has been widely branded one of the best checkouts in the history of darts. I spoke to Sporting Life columnist and leading commentator Paul Nicholson yesterday and he put it in his top five of all time alongside Keith Deller's 138 that the PDC's social media team keep mocking (!), Rob Cross' 140 to win the world title, Colin Lloyd's 170 to win the World Matchplay and Nathan Aspinall's 170 to win the UK Open. Recency bias shouldn't make us all emphatically claim it's 'the' best but it's obviously going to stand the test of time as one of Littler's most iconic moments in a career that's already provided so many before he's even turned 20. These electrifying performers don't come along often in any sport and I love how they can just create this unmatchable energy and excitement with feats like this. It's a shame that there are some negative people out there that wanted to moan about Littler claiming he hit the 150 without knowing for sure that he was through but that's the world we live in I guess.

When you watch Luke Littler's THREE bulls for the 150th time today, bare in mind he's now admitted he DIDN'T know he was already through!



So this wasn't an exhibition shot with nothing to lose. In his mind, he was under a lot of pressure 🤯🤯🤯🤯



pic.twitter.com/1clhvZKm1j — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 17, 2026

Although the two-time defending lost the match - and his proud unbeaten record at the Grand Slam - I feel it was a really significant moment for him in a season which was worryingly fizzling out after such an explosive first seven months. Nicholson didn't agree with me so you may also think I'm talking nonsense, but I think he needed another viral moment just to reassert that superhuman aura about him. Not just for his own internal confidence but also restoring the same level of fear factor in future opponents. Dont' forget, he also averaged 104 in that match against Niels Zonneveld after a 109 against Beau Greaves, so now we're heading into the long format part of the tournament, this is where I think he'll now hit the afterburners. Littler lost his last meeting with Jermaine Wattimena during his lull in form but before that he'd beaten in him in all five of their matches including three on the big stage at the Grand Slam (16-2), UK Open (10-4) and World Matchplay (13-11) - all in 2025. I think he'll batter Wattimena again with fireworks along the way so the match treble at odds against prices definitely has appeal. Verdict: 10-3