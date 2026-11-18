The second round of the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts begins on Wednesday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts Wednesday
1pt under 7.5 180s in Cross v Springer at 6/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
2pts Littler to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout vs Wattimena at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
2pts Kevin Doets to win and hit most 180s at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
SL WEDNESDAY NIGHT ACCA: 1pt Cross, Price (-2.5), Littler (-4.5) & Doets all to win at 13/2 (Sky Bet)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs
It's time for the knockout stages of the Grand Slam of Darts, with the first set of second round games taking place tonight including Luke Littler vs Jermaine Wattimena...
Rob Cross v Niko Springer
Rob Cross has rarely shown signs of his best on TV over the past two seasons and headed to the Grand Slam on the back of three major first-round exits in a row at the World Series Finals, World Grand Prix and European Championship.
But suddenly Voltage has lit up the big stage again in Wolverhampton with a pair of 5-1 victories and a tournament average of 102.31, so this could well be the start of a welcome resurgence.
Cross managed a sensational 114.32 against Jonny Clayton and while that level dropped to 93 in his next match, it's fair to say he was put under zero pressure from outsider Anton Ostlund and didn't need to get out of first gear.
Anyone who has followed the Pro Tour won't necessarily be surprised considering his seasonal average is a very strong 96 and he's also picked up a Players Championship title and I think he can use this as a platform to mount a serious run here.
Niko Springer has played in every major this season for the first time in his career - apart from the World Series finals - but so far hasn't set the big stages alight with three successive first-round exits.
However he's proving pretty good at Grand Slam group stages, having reached the knockout stages of the competition in both of his previous appearances in Wolverhampton.
It was quite a surprise he managed it this time as he stunned the highly-fancied Wessel Nijman 5-3 with a 105 average - so some will feel he can give Cross a run for his money.
I am giving the nod to Voltage but from a betting point of view I'm going to go low on the 180s given that the pair of them have pretty low maximum per leg ratios this season (0.26 & 0.24 respectively) and they combined for seven across 16 legs of darts in the group stages.
If this match is won in around 16 or 17 legs (or fewer) like I'm expecting then under 7.5 180s at 6.5 seems very reasonable.
Verdict: 10-6
Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
I think it's fair to say more darts fans are rooting for Gerwyn Price than ever before in his rollercoaster career and he'd certainly make a highly popular winner if he finally ends his three-year major drought with his fourth Wolverhampton title.
It's amazing to think that back in 2018 when lifting his first against Gary Anderson, he really was public enemy number one in the world of darts and now you won't hear many fans, players or pundits saying a bad word about him.
The Iceman may play down how much he cares about winning major titles but the fact he admitted being so nervous against Sebastian Bialecki in his last group game - even though he was red hot favourite - proves he still has a burning desire to stay at the top. After all, it's pretty much impossible to be nervous about something you don't care about.
He hasn't averaged above 100 so far and that might be partly because of desperation to qualify for the knockout stages so hopefully now he can relax a bit more in the longer format and show us the kind of form that has seen him reach three major finals this season and a further three semi-finals.
Ryan Searle obviously can't be underestimated but ultimately he doesn't have a great track record in major tournaments - apart from his stunning run to the World Championship semi-finals - and I fancy Price to put him to the sword without too much resistance.
Verdict: 10-5
Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena
Luke Littler is probably still on a high from causing darts mayhem on Monday night with his ludicrous three bullseye finish that has been widely branded one of the best checkouts in the history of darts.
I spoke to Sporting Life columnist and leading commentator Paul Nicholson yesterday and he put it in his top five of all time alongside Keith Deller's 138 that the PDC's social media team keep mocking (!), Rob Cross' 140 to win the world title, Colin Lloyd's 170 to win the World Matchplay and Nathan Aspinall's 170 to win the UK Open.
Recency bias shouldn't make us all emphatically claim it's 'the' best but it's obviously going to stand the test of time as one of Littler's most iconic moments in a career that's already provided so many before he's even turned 20.
These electrifying performers don't come along often in any sport and I love how they can just create this unmatchable energy and excitement with feats like this.
It's a shame that there are some negative people out there that wanted to moan about Littler claiming he hit the 150 without knowing for sure that he was through but that's the world we live in I guess.
Although the two-time defending lost the match - and his proud unbeaten record at the Grand Slam - I feel it was a really significant moment for him in a season which was worryingly fizzling out after such an explosive first seven months.
Nicholson didn't agree with me so you may also think I'm talking nonsense, but I think he needed another viral moment just to reassert that superhuman aura about him. Not just for his own internal confidence but also restoring the same level of fear factor in future opponents.
Dont' forget, he also averaged 104 in that match against Niels Zonneveld after a 109 against Beau Greaves, so now we're heading into the long format part of the tournament, this is where I think he'll now hit the afterburners.
Littler lost his last meeting with Jermaine Wattimena during his lull in form but before that he'd beaten in him in all five of their matches including three on the big stage at the Grand Slam (16-2), UK Open (10-4) and World Matchplay (13-11) - all in 2025.
I think he'll batter Wattimena again with fireworks along the way so the match treble at odds against prices definitely has appeal.
Verdict: 10-3
Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies
You could make a strong case for both Kevin Doets and Cameron Menzies enjoying a big run this week as their respective stocks continue to rise in style.
Doets is averaging around 100 for the tournament after two equally impressive performances against Josh Rock and in-form Tommy Morris while Menzies produced one of his best displays on a major stage to sink Stephen Bunting with a 103 average having previously survived a scare to battle past Raymond Smith 5-4.
Menzies has won two ranking titles in a single season for the first time in his career and his life away from the oche appears to have put him in a happier place, while Doets celebrated his maiden Players Championship triumph earlier this year and has featured in every major to bolster his experience on the big stage.
Their head-to-head record is 3-2 in Menzies' favour but most matches have been pretty close and this should be no different.
I am going to give the edge to Doets and also back him to throw most 180s given his superior maximum per leg ratio of 0.35 vs 0.28.
Verdict: 10-7
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)
- Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)
- James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross v Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Gabriel Clemens v Nathan Aspinall
- Gian van Veen v Martin Schindler
- Luke Humphries v Tom Sykes
- James Wade v Michael van Gerwen
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner A/B v Winner C/D
- Winner E/F v Winner G/H
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner I/J v Winner K/L
- Winner M/N v Winner O/P
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Darts: Related content
- 2026 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- Best players never to win the World Matchplay
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds