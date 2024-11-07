Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2024 Grand Slam of Darts gets under way on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Stephen Bunting (4/5) v Wessel Nijman (11/10) (H) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.72 - 95.34

: 96.72 - 95.34 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.33

: 0.32 - 0.33 Checkout % (2024): 41.21% - 43.33% Stephen Bunting is one of my outright tips to not only win his group but also challenge for the title so I'm hoping the Bullet can make a fast start to his campaign in the opening match of the tournament. Wessel Nijman is statistically one of the most dangerous players on the tour at the moment but he lacks major experience and that might prove the difference in what could be a thrilling clash with lots of maximums. Both have healthy maximum per leg ratios this season and although Nijman's is marginally better, I do think if Bunting settles quicker he could well hit most 180s in victory. That's 11/4 and looks worth a bet. Verdict: 5-3

Josh Rock (8/11) v Gian van Veen (13/10) (H) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.85 - 94.27

: 95.85 - 94.27 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.25

: 0.32 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 40.79% - 41% Josh Rock is favourite to get his 'group of death' campaign off to a winning start having found form in recent weeks with two Players Championship final runs, including a title in the last event of the season. However his TV form hasn't been good at all this season and if he puts too much pressure on himself then he could be prone to a very minor upset at the hands of Gian van Veen, who is coming back into form after a relatively quiet season and reached a European Tour final at the end of September. Rock is a more prolific 180 hitter, however, and I'd back him to boss that market even in defeat. Verdict: 3-5

Dave Chisnall (4/6) v Connor Scutt (11/8) (D) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.42 - 92.63

: 95.42 - 92.63 180s per leg (2024) : 0.34 - 0.28

: 0.34 - 0.28 Checkout % (2024): 39.67% - 37.38% The seasonal stats - not to mention Dave Chisnall's four titles in five finals in 2024 - suggests there should only be one winner here but Connor Scutt has found some great form of late on the Players Championship and Challenge Tours. Since the start of October in all competition, Scutt boasts 0.34 180s per leg compared to Chizzy's 0.33 while he's ahead of averages 96 to 93.9 so you have to think the underdog may be feeling more confident right now. Verdict: 4-5

Danny Noppert (2/5) v Beau Greaves (15/8) (B) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 96.57 - 86.65

: 96.57 - 86.65 180s per leg (2024) : 0.30 - 0.25

: 0.30 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 39.67% - 37.38% Beau Greaves came agonisingly close to reaching the knockout stages this time last year but despite winning one of her matches, she lost the other two by slender 5-4 margins. The WDF Women's World Champion, who also bossed the PDC's Women's Series and also won the Women's World Matchplay, may not enjoy playing the men but she's very competitive at it on the few occasions she does. Greaves' seasonal average may not be as high as the leading men but she still produces many above 90 and isn't fazed by the stage environment. In this short format, she can make this close and even spring a surprise. Verdict: 4-5

Martin Schindler (1/1) v Cameron Menzies (9/10) (B) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 94.68 - 96.38

: 94.68 - 96.38 180s per leg (2024) : 0.29 - 0.33

: 0.29 - 0.33 Checkout % (2024): 41.23% - 41.42% Both these players have enjoyed standout seasons; Martin Schindler because he became the first German to win a pair of European Tour titles and Cameron Menzies because he finally won his maiden PDC title last month. The latter's achievement comes after his recent decision to cut his working hours as a plumber down to three days a week, and this could well help him reach the next level of performance on the major stages. Jonny Clayton enjoyed his peak years while still juggling a little bit of work on the side so we could see the same from Menzies in the coming months and years. As for this game, I'm siding with Menzies, who I also think will win the group. Verdict: 2-5

Rob Cross (1/3) v Leonard Gates (5/2) (C) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.96 - 87.33

: 95.96 - 87.33 180s per leg (2024) : 0.24 - 0.18

: 0.24 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 40.47% - 36.93% Beware the CDC Continental Cup qualifier! Last year's representative Stowe Buntz was the rank outsider in a group that included Stephen Bunting, Dave Chisnall and the then European champion Peter Wright...but ended up topping it en route to the quarter-finals! Nobody saw that coming and I doubt anyone is predicting Leonard Gates to do the same even though the American is more familar to darts fans than Buntz was. We know Gates can average above 90 - as we've seen on the senior tour and this year's UK Open - where he managed it three times in four matches - but he's far more regular in the 80s during the CDC Tour and he will lack the firepower to deal with Rob Cross. Verdict: 5-2

Peter Wright (5/6) v Martin Lukeman (11/10) (C) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.36 - 93.65

: 92.36 - 93.65 180s per leg (2024) : 0.23 - 0.18

: 0.23 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 37.34% - 42.35% Peter Wright is probably the least reliable odds-on favourite on the opening day given his seasonal form and the manner in which Martin Lukeman played to come through the Grand Slam of Darts qualifying event. Snakebite's troubles have been well documented while Lukeman averaged over 100 in all four of his matches including a 107 against Jeffrey de Zwaan in his 'final'. If he can maintain this kind of momentum then a a tiny upset is on the cards, but with Lukeman cut to even-money after plenty of support, we can let him go unbacked. Verdict: 3-5

Ross Smith (8/11) v Ritchie Edhouse (13/10) (D) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.70 - 92.49

: 95.70 - 92.49 180s per leg (2024) : 0.37 - 0.27

: 0.37 - 0.27 Checkout % (2024): 38.66% - 39.35% Ross Smith is contending Peter Wright for the most unconvincing favourite on day one but this is more to do with the form and confidence of newly-crowned European champion Ritchie Edhouse. While nobody predicted Edhouse for glory, his stats had been quietly on an upward curve away from the TV cameras and he coupled that with a real sense of belief to defeat Gary Anderson en route to his maiden major title. Although his seasonal average is significantly lower than Ross Smith, since the start of October he's managing 94.22 compared to his opponent's 92.71. Smith did find some form to battle his way through the Grand Slam qualifier and he's still firing 180s in a lot more prolifically than Edhouse, but there will still be a stark difference in confidence levels. Edhouse at odds-against gets the vote. Verdict: 3-5

James Wade v Mickey Mansell (A) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 94.83 - 92.33

: 94.83 - 92.33 180s per leg (2024) : 0.23 - 0.19

: 0.23 - 0.19 Checkout % (2024): 42.49% - 39.07% James Wade has appeared in all but one edition of the Grand Slam of Darts while Mickey Mansell is having his first crack at the age of 51 after stunning three-time champion Gerwyn Price in the qualifying event last week. Mansell has never progressed far in any major he's featured in down the years and it's hard to imagine it starting now and we can probably expect Wade to begin his campaign with a pretty routine win. Verdict: 5-1

Gary Anderson v Ryan Joyce (G) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 99.42 - 93.78

: 99.42 - 93.78 180s per leg (2024) : 0.41 - 0.22

: 0.41 - 0.22 Checkout % (2024): 40.83% - 43.67% Gary Anderson is the number one player in the world when it comes to seasonal averages and 180 hitting but he's struggled to convert his superb floor form to the major scene over the past couple of years. That said, he reached the quarter-finals of this event 12 months ago before narrowly losing to eventual champion Luke Humphries, who was also responsible for his only group stage defeat, and he has statistically improved since then. His current performance levels are keeping Father Time at bay, especially in short format tournaments, and he'll want to come out all guns blazing against Ryan Joyce to take the pressure off a meeting with Michael van Gerwen. A victory and most 180s seems a pretty safe bet despite Ryan Joyce's obvious capabilities. Verdict: 5-2

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Lourence Ilagan (F) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 92.57 - 85.12

: 92.57 - 85.12 180s per leg (2024) : 0.29 - 0.17

: 0.29 - 0.17 Checkout % (2024): 35.27% - 38.07% Statistically this is one of Dimitri Van den Bergh's weaker seasons but he's still managed to win a UK Open, reach two other televised semi-finals and also pick up a Players Championship title. He saves his best for the big stage and with that in mind he should cruise past Lourence Ilagan who doesn't have the firepower to back up his fiery - albeit entertaining - temperament. Verdict: 5-1

Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic (E) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.27 - 90.21

: 95.27 - 90.21 180s per leg (2024) : 0.32 - 0.18

: 0.32 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 37.91% - 37.5% Michael Smith is another outright pick at huge odds and although that does require a bit of a leap of faith, I think he's great value with the Worlds looming. First it's a case of getting the job done against Suljovic and as you can see above, Smith still leads his opponent in all major statistical categories despite a generally modest season by his high standards. Close to 2/1 about Smith winning the match treble against the former semi-finalist, who was thumped in his opening match when last playing the event. A repeat is on the cards. Verdict: 5-2

Michael van Gerwen v Noa-Lynn van Leuven (G) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 97.28 - 95.34

: 97.28 - 95.34 180s per leg (2024) : 0.28 - 0.21

: 0.28 - 0.21 Checkout % (2024): 40.84% - 32.37% Michael van Gerwen has endured a tough season by his standards but there will still be too big a gulf in class for Noa-Lynn van Leuven to overcome. MVG will need a real off day to give the Women's Series qualifier a chance so for that reason I'd advise the match treble of him to win, hit most 180s and have the highest checkout. Verdict: 5-1

Luke Littler v Keane Barry (F) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 98.49 - 90.18

: 98.49 - 90.18 180s per leg (2024) : 0.39 - 0.18

: 0.39 - 0.18 Checkout % (2024): 40.65% - 37.98% Keane Barry is a journeyman veteran compared to Luke Littler despite only being 22 and playing most of his darts on the Development Tour. The Irishman has played a whopping 100 matches since the start of September across all competitions and although he produced a good standard in the qualifying competition to book his Grand Slam spot, you just have to wonder if he'll burn himself out at this rate. Littler, by contrast, has played about 50 games in the same time period and took a break after his early European Championship exit to rest up for this final push of the season and I can see this being quite a demolition job. Verdict: 5-1

Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez (A) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 98.4 - 87.59

: 98.4 - 87.59 180s per leg (2024) : 0.33 - 0.19

: 0.33 - 0.19 Checkout % (2024): 41.6% - 37.98% Luke Humphries should coast through Group A, starting with a routine victory over Rowby-John Rodriguez, who is only here by virtue of Austria's surprising run to the World Cup final. There's a huge gulf in class when it comes to form, stats, experience and star quality and I can't see an upset here. Cool Hand should dominate the 180s too and if he wins the vast majority of legs, then the high checkout will probably be his too. Verdict: 5-1

Mike De Decker v Jermaine Wattimena (E) Three-Dart Average (2024) : 95.01 - 95.20

: 95.01 - 95.20 180s per leg (2024) : 0.36 - 0.25

: 0.36 - 0.25 Checkout % (2024): 38.95% - 39.55% Mike De Decker and Jermaine Wattimena both experienced career highs in October thanks to shock victories over Luke Humphries so it's pretty fitting they face each other in their opening match at the Grand Slam. While De Decker upset the odds to land his maiden major title at the World Grand Prix, Warimena shot down the world number one en route to reaching the European Championship final which he eventually lost to fellow outsider Ritchie Edhouse. Their seasonal stats are pretty similar when it comes to averages but De Decker is more consistent and has a much more prolific 180 per leg rate so I'm siding with the Belgian. Verdict: 5-3 Posted at 1605 GMT on 08/11/24

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!) The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met. Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs. The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group. Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players. In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts. From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. Knockout stage (far more simple!) From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.