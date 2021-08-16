The Queen of the Palace, who is returning to the scene of her history-making exploits against Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, has now played 15 matches against men in televised events – winning seven and drawing once - while she's also taken almost half of the 211 legs played and averaged just over 91.

Her performances this season at the Nordic Darts Masters, where she beat Dimitri Van den Bergh before losing narrowly to Michael van Gerwen in the final, and the Grand Slam of Darts further proved she can deliver high quality performances on a consistent basis.

At the Wolverhampton major, she recorded highest ever televised average for a woman of 101.55 in a 5-0 mauling of Mike de Dekker before becoming the first female player to reach the knockout stages thanks to ‘that’ magical 170 checkout against Gabriel Clemens - and she didn't stop there as she dismantled Suljovic 10-5.

Even in a 16-13 defeat to Peter Wright, she averaged almost 100 and that performance even led Snakebite into endorsing her Premier League appeal.

Hearn told Sky Sports Darts: "Right now, Fallon is the flagbearer for the growth and development of women's darts because she has the profile to inspire a new generation of women's darts players and she is one of, if not, the main reason why that investment has come from the PDC.

"All of a sudden we see the potential for that growth and whenever we talk about the growth of a sport it always comes through an individual, an ambassador, or a role model. If you're going to get growth at a younger level across females in darts, she's the kind of person that's going to inspire that.

"When she broke through at the Worlds in 2019 you wondered whether it would be a one-off, but she's proved it's not. For me, with a commercial hat on, she has to be considered for the Premier League.

"Fans will want her in, broadcasters will want her in, but there is a real feeling from the PDC board that the Premier League is an event that rewards players for performances and consistency over the period and we're starting to now see that consistency from Fallon Sherrock.

"You cannot ignore the profile and the noise it creates for darts. She's been an unbelievable blessing for the sport."

Phil Taylor also backed Sherrock, telling Sun Sport: "Fallon would be a big draw, I know Barry Hearn likes picking people who sell tickets.

"Fallon is one hell of a player. A very humble, nice lady but a proper darts player. I played her in one of those online challenge matches last year and she took me to the wire. Trust me, I'd never let anyone beat me and I'd have beaten her 10-0 if I could.

"Whoever plays Fallon at the World Championship is going to be nervous, and I don't envy them - especially in front of a crowd. Her finishing is one of the best I've seen, that 170 she hit to qualify for the knockout stage at the Grand Slam had me out of my seat.

"Only the top players can do it under such pressure. She had to win that leg or she would have been out. Takes some nerve that. She can play."