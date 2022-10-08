The Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place in Leicester on Saturday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.
Just four players remain in contention for double-start glory at the Morningside Arena so we look ahead to both matches with tournament statistics, predictions and best bets...
Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day six
Will appear here on Saturday morning
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
World Grand Prix: Saturday October 8
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (2000 GMT)
- Semi-Final Format: Best of 7 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
Gerwyn Price (4/11) v Nathan Aspinall (2/1)
- Overall H2H: 11-8 (TV: 2-5)
2022: 1-1 (TV: 0-0)
- Tournament Average (This season in brackets)
Price: 91.1 (97.06)
Aspinall: 85.9 (95.08)
- 180s per leg (This season in brackets)
Price: 0.17 (0.28)
Aspinall: 0.21 (0.26)
- Checkout % (This season in brackets)
Price: 34.2% (41.7%)
Aspinall: 41.9% (43.19%)
- 100+ checkouts
Price: 5
Aspinall: 5
- Match Treble % in all comps this season (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
Price: 25.42%
Aspinall: 25.71%
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline Prediction: 4-2
Peter Wright (6/5) v Michael van Gerwen (8/13)
- Overall H2H: 23-69, 2 draws (TV: 7-40, 2 draws)
2022: 0-5 (TV: 0-4)
- Tournament Average (This season in brackets)
Wright: (97.56)
Van Gerwen: (98.08)
- 180s per leg (This season in brackets)
Wright: 0.27 (0.3)
Van Gerwen: 0.26 (0.27)
- Checkout % (This season in brackets)
Wright: 39.5% (39.78%)
Van Gerwen: 37.9% (37.46%)
- 100+ checkouts
Wright: 2
Van Gerwen: 8
- Match Treble % in all comps this season (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
Wright: 23.66%
Van Gerwen: 28.8%
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline Prediction: 2-4
World Grand Prix: Daily results and schedule
Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting
- Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall
- Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts
- Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson
- Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT ONE REVIEW
Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
- Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding
- Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens
- Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta
- Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney
- James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman
- Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin Schindler
- Michael Smith 1-2 Nathan Aspinall
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT TWO REVIEW
Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
- Adrian Lewis 2-3 Chris Dobey
- Peter Wright 3-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Stephen Bunting
- Jonny Clayton 2-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT THREE REVIEW
Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
- Martin Lukeman 3-2 Ross Smith
- Daryl Gurney 1-3 Madars Razma
- Gerwyn Price 3-2 Joe Cullen
- Nathan Aspinall Danny Noppert
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FOUR REVIEW
Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
- Nathan Aspinall 3-2 Martin Lukeman
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Madars Razma
- Peter Wright 3-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Chris Dobey
Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall
- Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.
World Grand Prix: Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 5
- James Wade - 2
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
Darts: Related content