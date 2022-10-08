Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

World Grand Prix darts: Day six predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Chris Hammer
01:55 · SAT October 08, 2022

The Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place in Leicester on Saturday night so here's our match-by-match preview and best bets.

Just four players remain in contention for double-start glory at the Morningside Arena so we look ahead to both matches with tournament statistics, predictions and best bets...

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix day six

World Grand Prix: Saturday October 8

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (2000 GMT)
  • Semi-Final Format: Best of 7 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

Gerwyn Price (4/11) v Nathan Aspinall (2/1)

  • Overall H2H: 11-8 (TV: 2-5)
    2022: 1-1 (TV: 0-0)
  • Tournament Average (This season in brackets)
    Price: 91.1 (97.06)
    Aspinall: 85.9 (95.08)
  • 180s per leg (This season in brackets)
    Price: 0.17 (0.28)
    Aspinall: 0.21 (0.26)
  • Checkout % (This season in brackets)
    Price: 34.2% (41.7%)
    Aspinall: 41.9% (43.19%)
  • 100+ checkouts
    Price: 5
    Aspinall: 5
  • Match Treble % in all comps this season (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Price: 25.42%
    Aspinall: 25.71%

Scoreline Prediction: 4-2

Peter Wright (6/5) v Michael van Gerwen (8/13)

  • Overall H2H: 23-69, 2 draws (TV: 7-40, 2 draws)
    2022: 0-5 (TV: 0-4)
  • Tournament Average (This season in brackets)
    Wright: (97.56)
    Van Gerwen: (98.08)
  • 180s per leg (This season in brackets)
    Wright: 0.27 (0.3)
    Van Gerwen: 0.26 (0.27)
  • Checkout % (This season in brackets)
    Wright: 39.5% (39.78%)
    Van Gerwen: 37.9% (37.46%)
  • 100+ checkouts
    Wright: 2
    Van Gerwen: 8
  • Match Treble % in all comps this season (Win, most 180s, highest checkout)
    Wright: 23.66%
    Van Gerwen: 28.8%

Scoreline Prediction: 2-4

World Grand Prix: Daily results and schedule

Monday October 3 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Callan Rydz 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Brendan Dolan 0-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Chris Dobey 2-0 Luke Humphries
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-1 Dave Chisnall
  • Jonny Clayton 2-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 2-0 Kim Huybrechts
  • Michael van Gerwen 2-0 Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa 0-2 Adrian Lewis

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT ONE REVIEW

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)

  • Madars Razma 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ross Smith 2-1 Andrew Gilding
  • Danny Noppert 2-0 Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen 2-1 Damon Heta
  • Rob Cross 1-2 Daryl Gurney
  • James Wade 1-2 Martin Lukeman
  • Gerwyn Price 2-0 Martin Schindler
  • Michael Smith 1-2 Nathan Aspinall

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT TWO REVIEW

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Adrian Lewis 2-3 Chris Dobey
  • Peter Wright 3-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Michael van Gerwen 3-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Jonny Clayton 2-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT THREE REVIEW

Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)

  • Martin Lukeman 3-2 Ross Smith
  • Daryl Gurney 1-3 Madars Razma
  • Gerwyn Price 3-2 Joe Cullen
  • Nathan Aspinall Danny Noppert

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FOUR REVIEW

Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall 3-2 Martin Lukeman
  • Gerwyn Price 3-0 Madars Razma
  • Peter Wright 3-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Chris Dobey

Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Gerwyn Price v Nathan Aspinall
  • Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.

World Grand Prix: Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 5
  • James Wade - 2
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

