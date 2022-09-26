The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is upon us as Jonny Clayton bids to defend the title he won against Gerwyn Price in last year's final.

Here's everything you need to know, including the draw, prize money, details of how to watch, latest odds and a roll of honour...

World Grand Prix: Draw & tournament bracket

(1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

(8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Madars Razma v Ryan Searle

(4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens

(5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman

Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding

(2) Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski

(7) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting

(6) Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis

Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries

World Grand Prix: Daily schedule & results

Monday October 3 (6pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Callan Rydz v Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan v Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey v Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Chisnall

Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Jose de Sousa v Adrian Lewis

Tuesday October 4 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of three sets)

Madars Razma v Ryan Searle

Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert v Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen v Damon Heta

(8) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

(5) James Wade v Martin Lukeman

(1) Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

(4) Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

Wednesday October 5 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Four Matches

Thursday October 6 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of five sets)

Four Matches

Friday October 7 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)

Four Matches

Saturday October 8 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday October 9 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of nine sets)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.

World Grand Prix: Odds

7/2 Gerwyn Price

4/1 Michael van Gerwen

7/1 Peter Wright

8/1 Jonny Clayton

12/1 Michael Smith

14/1 Luke Humphries, Joe Cullen, Dimitri Van den Bergh

25/1 Danny Noppert, Dave Chisnall

28/1 Jose de Sousa, Dirk van Duijvenbode

33/1 Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall

40/1 James Wade, Gary Anderson, Damon Heta

50/1 Ryan Searle

66/1 Krzysztof Ratajski, Andrew Gilding

100/1 Martin Schindler, Chris Dobey, Daryl Gurney, Adrian Lewis, Callan Rydz

125/1 Gabriel Clemens, Brendan Dolan, Ross Smith

150/1 Stephen Bunting, Kim Huybrechts

250/1 Madars Razma, Martin Lukeman

Click here for all Sky Bet's World Grand Prix odds

World Grand Prix Prize Money

Winner - £110,000

Runner-up - £50,000

Semi-finalists - £25,000

Quarter-finalists - £16,000

Second round - £10,000

First round - £6,000

Tournament Format

All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.

All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

First Round - Best of three sets

Second Round - Best of five sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets

Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets

Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and used to take place in Dublin every October until it moved across the Irish Sea in 2020. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.

Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.

The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its long-term home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.

Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2019), Jonny Clayton (2021), Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.

World Grand Prix Past Finals

World Grand Prix Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 11

Michael van Gerwen - 5

James Wade - 2

Jonny Clayton - 1

Gerwyn Price - 1

Daryl Gurney - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

Alan Warriner - 1

Robert Thornton - 1

