The full draw, schedule and results from the Boylesports World Grand Prix, which takes place at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from October 3-9.
The famous double-start set-play tournament, which was first staged in 1998, is upon us as Jonny Clayton bids to defend the title he won against Gerwyn Price in last year's final.
Here's everything you need to know, including the draw, prize money, details of how to watch, latest odds and a roll of honour...
Monday October 3 (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Tuesday October 4 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of three sets)
Wednesday October 5 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Thursday October 6 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of five sets)
Friday October 7 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of five sets)
Saturday October 8 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
Sunday October 9 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
This is one of the majors broadcast live on Sky Sports, whose coverage begins at 1900 BST every night except the semi-final night, which is 2000 BST.
The World Grand Prix is one of the PDC tour's major events and used to take place in Dublin every October until it moved across the Irish Sea in 2020. It is the only televised event in which players must start and finish each leg on a double or the bullseye.
Its unique format adds an extra dimension when it comes to betting, with darts punters often preferring to back who they feel is a better 'finisher' rather than those renowned for heavy scoring.
The World Grand Prix was first held in Rochester, Kent in 1998 before switching to County Wexford two years later but in 2001 the event moved to its long-term home at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the history of the straight knockout competition with 11 titles to his name but the 'Power' has also suffered four defeats in the first-round, which all came as relief to the bookies.
Michael van Gerwen (2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2019), Jonny Clayton (2021), Gerwyn Price (2020), Daryl Gurney (2017), Alan Warriner (2001), Colin Lloyd (2004), James Wade (2007 & 2010) and Robert Thornton, who upset the odds to beat 'Mighty Mike' in 2015, are the other champions of the World Grand Prix.
World Grand Prix Past Finals
World Grand Prix Most Titles