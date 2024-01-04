Luke Humphries to donate some of his £500,000 winnings to Prostate Cancer UK

World champion Luke Humphries has pledged to donate some of his prize money to Prostate Cancer UK as over £1million was raised for the charity during the World Championships.

Humphries lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time after a thrilling 7-4 win over teenage star Luke Littler on Wednesday night, picking a £500,000 cheque. Tournament sponsors Paddy Power pledged to donate £1,000 every time a player hits 180 throughout the flagship event at the Alexandra Palace, with Humphries contributing 73 to a final total of 914. The bookmaker has rounded it up to £1million, with Humphries also adding some to the pot as it is a meaningful cause as his father-in-law recently suffered from the disease. “My father-in-law has battled prostate cancer, he went and got it checked out early, so this is a close thing to my heart,” said Humphries, who will also give the Ballon d'Art trophy for hitting the most 180s (73) to him. “I will be dedicating that one to him.

Luke Humphries will give the inaugural Ballon d'Art trophy to his girlfriend's father, who recently battled with prostate cancer and thankfully caught it in time.



The world champion is also donating some of his £500,000 to Prostate Cancer UK. 👏 pic.twitter.com/107BlNPHt5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 4, 2024

“For me to have added £73,000 is just fantastic. It is very, very close to my heart and as a collective the players have added quite a lot of money, I won’t say the figure, but I am going to donate a bit from my prize money as well.” The money raised will fund lifesaving research to diagnose men sooner and improve the lives of men affected by the most common cancer in men, with one in eight suffering.

ALSO WATCH: BUILDING THE PERFECT DARTS PLAYER Paul Nicholson joins Dom Newton and Chris Hammer to combine the talents of some of the greatest players past or present in an effort to create an unbeatable darting monster. We look at prolific 180 hitters, clinical finishers and show-stopping 100+ checkout merchants as well as other categories such as on nerves of steal, stage presence, crowd popularity and walk-on music.

BUILDING THE PERFECT DARTS PLAYER FROM 180 HITTING TO WALK ON MUSIC!

Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby added: “It’s been a magical few weeks at the World Darts Championship and we were absolutely thrilled this morning when Paddy Power agreed to round up the £914,000 to a million pounds. “With every maximum thrown by both Lukes and the world’s top players; with every iconic shout of ‘180’ we have made a huge difference to men affected by this disease – and their loved ones too.

🏆 Luke Humphries won the Ballon d'Art for hitting most 180s at the @paddypower World Championship but most importantly, the 914 maximums raised £914,000 for @ProstateUK.



Cool Hand also revealed he too would be donating a sum of his £500,000 prize money to the charity 👏 pic.twitter.com/3BsjIMnXx1 — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) January 4, 2024

“We’re thrilled at the success of the campaign to date and as well as some sharp shooting from the players, it’s hugely encouraging that more than 90,000 people have completed our online risk checker. “One in eight men will be affected by prostate cancer. It’s a disease that is curable if caught early, but early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms, so it is vital that men know their risk. This online tool is the first step.” :: It takes 30 seconds to answer three questions to check your prostate cancer risk. Do it now by clicking on the following link: prostatecanceruk.org/180-risk.

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

How to Become a Darts Professional!

Luke Littler 4-7 Luke Humphries: Match stats Scroll down for more reaction Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3

1-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3, 1-3, 2-3 Averages

Littler: 101.13

Humphries: 103.67

Littler: 101.13 Humphries: 103.67 180s

Littler: 13

Humphries: 23

Littler: 13 Humphries: 23 Checkout %

Littler: 36.5% (23/63)

Humphries: 43.1% (25/58)

Littler: 36.5% (23/63) Humphries: 43.1% (25/58) 100+ Checkouts

Littler: 170, 142, 122, 120

Humphries: 170, 121, 116, 108x2

ALSO WATCH: IS LUKE LITTLER THE NEXT PHIL TAYLOR? Luke Littler hit the headlines for his fairytale run at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship so Paul Nicholson answers some the key questions surrounding the 16-year-old's future on and off the oche.