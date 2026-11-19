The second round of the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Thursday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs The Grand Slam of Darts quarter-final line-up will be complete after tonight's action, which is headlined by a huge second-round showdown between two giants of the game in James Wade and Michael van Gerwen.

Gabriel Clemens v Nathan Aspinall Tournament Average: 84.9 - 106.8

84.9 - 106.8 180s per leg: 0.06 - 0.55

0.06 - 0.55 100+ Finishes: 1 - 2

1 - 2 Checkout %: 24.3% - 55.6% Thursday night's opening clash is between the highest performing group stage player and one of the worst, and pretty much all other signs also point to a one-sided victory for Nathan Aspinall. The Asp dropped just one leg in his two matches and his average of 106.8 was the highest across all the groups, while Gabriel Clemens somehow scrapped through with an average of just 84.9 - by far the lowest out of everyone who progressed to the knockout rounds. He managed just a single 180 compared to Aspinall's six in 11 legs while his finishing was very poor as well. I expect the Stockport ace to maintain the momentum and make light work of Clemens and I can't really see any evidence suggesting otherwise. Then again, I thought same before Luke Littler's clash with Jermaine Wattimena so what do I know! Verdict: 3-10

Gian van Veen v Martin Schindler Tournament Average: 104.8 - 92.4

104.8 - 92.4 180s per leg: 0.50 - 0.23

0.50 - 0.23 100+ Finishes: 0 - 0

0 - 0 Checkout %: 47.6% - 29.4% There's quite a gulf between how these two players performed in the group stages, but this is now over the longer format of best-of-19 legs and Martin Schindler won't feel any kind of inferiority having recently reached his maiden major final at the European Championship. Gian van Veen has more to prove having failed to win any titles this year, although if he's going to finally break his duck then this is the time of the season to do it. This is the match where we'll discover if van Veen is indeed starting to peak at the right time and I wouldn't want to make any assumptions based on the short format of the groups, especially now that Schindler finally knows how to take his floor and European Tour standards onto the big stage. I'm expecting most of the legs to be played and this will give them a good chance of reaching at least 10 maximums in the match. Van Veen has managed 0.50 per leg this tournament and while Schindler's is at the lower end of 0.23, his seasonal rate is a much healthier 0.28. Verdict: 10-8