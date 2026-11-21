The last two quarter-finals at the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts take place on Saturday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested double.

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Quarter-finals, Best of 31 legs Luke Humphries' conqueror Tom Sykes is looking to take down another of the sport's greats in Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts tonight while Nathan Aspinall and Gian van Veen collide in a quarter-final that's extremely hard to call...

Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen Tournament Average: 96.72 - 99.24

96.72 - 99.24 180s per leg: 0.24 - 0.33

0.24 - 0.33 100+ Finishes: 2 - 2

2 - 2 Checkout %: 44.44% - 33.33% Tom Sykes has already enjoyed a dream Grand Slam debut so he really doesn't have much to lose when he takes on the legendary Michael van Gerwen on the Wolverhampton stage. The Castleford Tiger, who admits he's not getting star struck by any of the top pros now that he's heading towards the end of his first season in the PDC ranks, hit the darting headlines on Thursday night when holding his nerve brilliantly to defeat Luke Humphries 10-9. Although Sykes has appeared on the Minehead Main Stage during an early round match at the UK Open earlier this year, this has been his first experience of facing big names in this kind of environment when all eyes are on him, so for him to perform like he did with an average of 99 in a best of 19 leg format, shows just how much potential he's got. However, the next challenge is trying to do it again over the much longer best-of-31 leg format that not many players get to experience often in their careers. For some it would feel like a marathon, but for MVG it's more like a gentle 5k in the park despite his lack of lengthy runs on the major scene over the past couple of years. Although we can't rely on Van Gerwen's consistency these days, the 103 average he produced in a fantastic 10-8 victory over James Wade will have done wonders for his belief and confidence, while the exits of the two Lukes will no doubt increase his hopes of winning a fourth Grand Slam title and a first since 2017. I do feel if MVG gets off to a good start and Sykes struggles with the length of the match then the Dutchman can reach the semi-finals with room to spare. Verdict: 11-16