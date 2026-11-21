The last two quarter-finals at the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts take place on Saturday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested double.
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts Saturday
2pts Nathan Aspinall to win and hit most 180s at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Over 20.5 180s in Aspinall v Van Veen at 15/8 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
SL DOUBLE: 1pt MVG (-2.5 legs) and Aspinall to win with most 180s at 7/2 (Sky Bet)
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Quarter-finals, Best of 31 legs
Luke Humphries' conqueror Tom Sykes is looking to take down another of the sport's greats in Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts tonight while Nathan Aspinall and Gian van Veen collide in a quarter-final that's extremely hard to call...
Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen
- Tournament Average: 96.72 - 99.24
- 180s per leg: 0.24 - 0.33
- 100+ Finishes: 2 - 2
- Checkout %: 44.44% - 33.33%
Tom Sykes has already enjoyed a dream Grand Slam debut so he really doesn't have much to lose when he takes on the legendary Michael van Gerwen on the Wolverhampton stage.
The Castleford Tiger, who admits he's not getting star struck by any of the top pros now that he's heading towards the end of his first season in the PDC ranks, hit the darting headlines on Thursday night when holding his nerve brilliantly to defeat Luke Humphries 10-9.
Although Sykes has appeared on the Minehead Main Stage during an early round match at the UK Open earlier this year, this has been his first experience of facing big names in this kind of environment when all eyes are on him, so for him to perform like he did with an average of 99 in a best of 19 leg format, shows just how much potential he's got.
However, the next challenge is trying to do it again over the much longer best-of-31 leg format that not many players get to experience often in their careers.
For some it would feel like a marathon, but for MVG it's more like a gentle 5k in the park despite his lack of lengthy runs on the major scene over the past couple of years.
Although we can't rely on Van Gerwen's consistency these days, the 103 average he produced in a fantastic 10-8 victory over James Wade will have done wonders for his belief and confidence, while the exits of the two Lukes will no doubt increase his hopes of winning a fourth Grand Slam title and a first since 2017.
I do feel if MVG gets off to a good start and Sykes struggles with the length of the match then the Dutchman can reach the semi-finals with room to spare.
Verdict: 11-16
Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall
- Tournament Average: 103.09 - 103.13
- 180s per leg: 0.35 - 0.46
- 100+ Finishes: 0 - 3
- Checkout %: 41.67% - 54.05%
Gian van Veen and Nathan Aspinall were statistically the highest performing players left in the tournament following the conclusion of the second round, with the pair both averaging over 103 from their four matches.
Unsurprisingly they've been prolific on their maximum hitting and clinical on their finishing, while Aspinall has also managed a Big Fish among his three 100+ checkouts so far.
The 2022 runner-up, who won five of the last six legs to defeat Gabriel Clemens 10-7 on Thursday night, admitted this week that he's “sick to death of being the nearly man,” and claimed “people don’t respect me, in my opinion, the way that I deserve.”
Aspinall added: "I want to prove these people wrong and I want to start winning majors. I'm a major winner. I’m a top-four player, in my eyes."
Personally I'm not sure why he cares about what these people think - his motivation should purely be about doing it for himself and his family. He's so much more popular than most other players on the circuit, so it's a shame he seems to focus on a handful of critics.
Anyway, if he wants people to write him off, then he better not be reading this because I'm backing the in-form Asp to overpower Van Veen, even though the Dutchman is also playing some great darts himself, and also fire in the most maximums.
However, given their respective form levels it might also be wise to go high on overall maximums, especially if we see around 28 legs or more.
Verdict: 13-16
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)
- Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)
- James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross 8-10 Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price 10-7 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets 10-5 Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Gabriel Clemens
- Gian van Veen 10-7 Martin Schindler
- Tom Sykes 10-9 Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Jermaine Wattimena 7-16 Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price 16-15 Niko Springer
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen
- Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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