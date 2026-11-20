The first two quarter-finals at the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts take place on Friday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested double.
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts Friday
2pts Gerwyn Price to win, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
2pts Kevin Doets to win and hit most 180s at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Kevin Doets to win the Grand Slam of Darts at 8/1 (Betfred)
SL DOUBLE: 1pt Price to win, most 180s & high checkout and Doets to win and hit most 180s at 13/2 (Sky Bet)
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Quarter-finals, Best of 31 legs
Luke Littler's conqueror Jermaine Wattimena returns to the oche tonight as takes on fellow Dutchman Kevin Doets before Gerwyn Price continues his quest for a fourth Grand Slam of Darts title against Niko Springer.
Jermaine Wattimena v Kevin Doets
- Tournament Average: 97.33 - 100.54
- 180s per leg: 0.53 - 0.59
- 100+ Finishes: 0 - 1
- Checkout %: 34.5% - 35.7%
Jermaine Wattimena was understandably in tears after producing the performance of his life to beat Luke Littler 10-8 on Tuesday night - a result many of us just didn't see coming.
Not only did the Machine Gun average slightly higher than the world number one with 101.7 but he surprisingly outscored him on the 180s front too, firing in 10 compared to Littler's six over the 18 legs.
Wattimena isn't usually known for explosive maximum hitting and his seasonal 180 per leg rate of 0.26 is significantly lower than what he's been recording in Wolverhampton this week - 0.53.
Kevin Doets, on the other hand, is obviously regarded as highly prolific with a seasonal 180 per leg of 0.35 so it's no real surprise whatsoever to see him smashing them in at almost 0.60 over his three matches so far and he also managed 10 in his second-round match with Cameron Menzies, in which he averaged 101.5.
I really do feel big things are round the corner for Doets as he continues to grow in confidence this season while the experience he's gained from qualifying for every major in a calendar year for the first time has also done him the world of good.
Playing the top players on the biggest stages on a consistent basis is clearly going to work wonders for those with the right attitude, work ethic and talent - and Doets is relishing the ride.
Now that all my title tips have been knocked out, I feel this is a huge opportunity for Doets to become the latest first-time winner of a major and is a big enough price in the outright market to take a chance on.
Verdict: 10-16
Gerwyn Price v Niko Springer
- Tournament Average: 99.69 - 94.75
- 180s per leg: 0.16 - 0.28
- 100+ Finishes: 3 - 1
- Checkout %: 43.5% - 52.6%
Gerwyn Price put a fairly sluggish group stage behind him with a highly impressive 10-7 victory over Ryan Searle to book his place in the quarter-finals and he'll be feeling even more confident of ending his major drought now that Luke Littler and Luke Humphries have both crashed out.
The Iceman, who has reached three finals this year and four further semi-finals, hasn't lifted a major since the 2022 World Series Finals but he's now the tournament favourite at around 13/8 ahead of Nathan Aspinall and Gian van Veen.
Price averaged 103 against Searle and despite managing just two maximums, he was pretty ruthless with his doubling (45%) and kept his cool under intense pressure.
He said: "I played decent but I need to improve. Niko’s been playing great darts this season... if I play as well as I did today with a little bit on top, then I think I’ll be fine."
As for Niko Springer, this is now his best run at a major having gone one round further than he managed at the 2025 Grand Slam but he'll need to produce a better performance than the one that was good enough to edge past Rob Cross on Tuesday night.
Springer only averaged 88.6 against Voltage, who was very sloppy on his doubles, having managed to go above 100 in both of his group stage matches and his clinical finishing of almost 50% proved to be the difference.
Although the German has a higher 180 per leg rate than Price in Wolverhampton this week, his seasonal mark of 0.26 is noticeably lower than Price's 0.31 and he may struggle to maintain his range over the longest format he's ever played.
I'm also going to throw in the highest checkout purely because I'm expecting Price to win the lion's share of the legs and rise to the occasion with some blockbusting finishes.
Verdict: 16-9
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)
- Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)
- James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross 8-10 Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price 10-7 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets 10-5 Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Gabriel Clemens
- Gian van Veen 10-7 Martin Schindler
- Tom Sykes 10-9 Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Jermaine Wattimena v Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price v Niko Springer
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen
- Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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