The first two quarter-finals at the 2026 Grand Slam of Darts take place on Friday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested double.

Friday November 20 (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Quarter-finals, Best of 31 legs Luke Littler's conqueror Jermaine Wattimena returns to the oche tonight as takes on fellow Dutchman Kevin Doets before Gerwyn Price continues his quest for a fourth Grand Slam of Darts title against Niko Springer.

Jermaine Wattimena v Kevin Doets Tournament Average: 97.33 - 100.54

97.33 - 100.54 180s per leg: 0.53 - 0.59

0.53 - 0.59 100+ Finishes: 0 - 1

0 - 1 Checkout %: 34.5% - 35.7% Jermaine Wattimena was understandably in tears after producing the performance of his life to beat Luke Littler 10-8 on Tuesday night - a result many of us just didn't see coming. Not only did the Machine Gun average slightly higher than the world number one with 101.7 but he surprisingly outscored him on the 180s front too, firing in 10 compared to Littler's six over the 18 legs. Wattimena isn't usually known for explosive maximum hitting and his seasonal 180 per leg rate of 0.26 is significantly lower than what he's been recording in Wolverhampton this week - 0.53. Kevin Doets, on the other hand, is obviously regarded as highly prolific with a seasonal 180 per leg of 0.35 so it's no real surprise whatsoever to see him smashing them in at almost 0.60 over his three matches so far and he also managed 10 in his second-round match with Cameron Menzies, in which he averaged 101.5. I really do feel big things are round the corner for Doets as he continues to grow in confidence this season while the experience he's gained from qualifying for every major in a calendar year for the first time has also done him the world of good. Playing the top players on the biggest stages on a consistent basis is clearly going to work wonders for those with the right attitude, work ethic and talent - and Doets is relishing the ride. Now that all my title tips have been knocked out, I feel this is a huge opportunity for Doets to become the latest first-time winner of a major and is a big enough price in the outright market to take a chance on. Verdict: 10-16