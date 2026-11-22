The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Saturday Afternoon November 21 (1300 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Semi-finals, Best of 31 legs It's been an extremely entertaining Grand Slam of Darts and today we reach a conclusion with either Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Gian van Veen or Kevin Doets lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy. The only thing I don't like about this event is that we have two semi-finals and final on the same day so I will return about 5pm to give you a quickfire preview of the climax. But for now, here are my semi-final predictions...

Kevin Doets v Gerwyn Price Tournament Average: 101.44 - 98.83

180s per leg: 0.48 - 0.29

100+ Finishes: 3 - 5

3 - 5 Checkout %: 39.56% - 38.3%

39.56% - 38.3% H2H: 2 - 5 (TV: 0-2) If darts fans were asked who they'd most like to see win the Grand Slam of Darts tonight, they'd find it pretty difficult to reach a decision. But I think Gerwyn Price might just top the poll as he continues to bang on the door of his eighth major title and first since September 2022.

In this time he's been runner-up on five occasions and three of those have come this year to Luke Littler, Ross Smith and Luke Humphries, while this afternoon's clash with Kevin Doets is his 12th major semi-final since the 2025 Premier League in May. That's extraordinary consistency without getting the job done and while he says he isn't that bothered after a defeat, he can't pull the wool over our eyes. He's desperate to get his hands on silverware again and he's got a hell of a lot of supporters who want to see him do it. However, I have a strong feeling he's going to come up short this afternoon against the rising Dutch star who I actually think is even worth considering at 33/1 for the World Championship right now just in case he does lift his maiden major tonight and those odds tumble. Ahead of his quarter-final on Friday night, I wrote: "I really do feel big things are round the corner for Doets as he continues to grow in confidence this season while the experience he's gained from qualifying for every major in a calendar year for the first time has also done him the world of good. "Playing the top players on the biggest stages on a consistent basis is clearly going to work wonders for those with the right attitude, work ethic and talent - and Doets is relishing the ride." He went on to average 102.63 in a 16-7 mauling of Jermaine Wattimena, firing in eight maximums and a pair of 170 checkouts in what was his first long format leg play match. Whereas Price has this internal pressure to win another major, Doets doesn't really have any battle scars and he's simply riding the crest of a wave and starting to fulfil the rich potential we all knew he had. Doets, who is very happy away from the oche and has tremendous support from his girlfriend at every game, has been extremely prolific on the maximums this week - just like he's been all season, so I expect him to throw more of those than Price too. Verdict: 16-12

Gian van Veen v Michael van Gerwen Tournament Average: 99.16 - 101.91

180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.41

100+ Finishes: 1 - 5

1 - 5 Checkout %: 42.86% - 39.13%

42.86% - 39.13% H2H: 4 - 9 (TV: 0-3) There was a time when the thought of Michael van Gerwen winning 'another' major was quite a tedious thought and darts fans were always rooting for someone to cause an upset. MVG went from 1 to 47 in just over 10 years but he's managed just one since 2023 and now the final appearances have also dried up - not to mention his titles away from the TV cameras.

And just like in other individual sports, once a legend falls from grace, fans start rallying behind them again in the hope he reproduces the brilliance that everyone used to take for granted. Just look at Novak Djokovic in tennis as a prime example. For so long fans feared the prospect of him overtaking their darling Federer and Nadal without enjoying his greatness. Now that he's on the brink of retirement, everyone wants him to win one more Grand Slam! That's human nature for you, and now it's MVG's turn to enjoy the rallying cry from supporters, who are probably now bored of seeing him slide down the rankings. Last night, Mighty Mike looked back to his imperious self, throwing a nine-darter in the opening leg against Tom Sykes and going on to average over 106 in a fantastic 16-12 victory that kept the crowd on their feet throughout.

Michael van Gerwen's nine-darter against Tom Sykes means he's now level with Phil Taylor for most televised perfect legs in history!



Phil Taylor - 11

MVG - 11

Gerwyn Price - 7

Luke Littler - 6

Raymond van Barneveld - 5

Adrian Lewis - 5 pic.twitter.com/r6Zk36F1X8 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 21, 2026

I also loved how he was grinning from ear to ear when Sykes managed his own perfect leg in the sixth leg. For me, that was clear evidence that he's really enjoying the sport again and potentially feeling a lot less pressure than he has been over the past few years. When pundits, fans and opponents start to expect less, you'd like to think its a weight lifted from his shoulders. It would be completely naive to assume he's back to his best permanently because we have seen false dawns from him before and he's nowhere near as consistent as his hey day, but that was a big step in the right direction. Gian van Veen, by contrast, had to battle hard to see off Nathan Aspinall 16-14 in a match where both players were below their best, and while some have him as marginal favourite to beat his fellow Dutchman this afternoon, he will need to perform better. Verdict: 13-16