The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts Sunday
SEMI-FINALS (FINAL TIP TO APPEAR THIS EVENING)
2pts Kevin Doets to win and hit most 180s at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt 21+ 180s and 4+ 100 checkouts in Doets v Price at 15/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Kevin Doets to win the World Championship (yes, the World Championship!) at 33/1 (Betfred)
SL DOUBLE: 1pt Doets to win and hit most 180s and MVG to beat Van Veen at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
Saturday Afternoon November 21 (1300 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Semi-finals, Best of 31 legs
It's been an extremely entertaining Grand Slam of Darts and today we reach a conclusion with either Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price, Gian van Veen or Kevin Doets lifting the Eric Bristow Trophy.
The only thing I don't like about this event is that we have two semi-finals and final on the same day so I will return about 5pm to give you a quickfire preview of the climax. But for now, here are my semi-final predictions...
Kevin Doets v Gerwyn Price
- Tournament Average: 101.44 - 98.83
- 180s per leg: 0.48 - 0.29
- 100+ Finishes: 3 - 5
- Checkout %: 39.56% - 38.3%
- H2H: 2 - 5 (TV: 0-2)
If darts fans were asked who they'd most like to see win the Grand Slam of Darts tonight, they'd find it pretty difficult to reach a decision.
But I think Gerwyn Price might just top the poll as he continues to bang on the door of his eighth major title and first since September 2022.
In this time he's been runner-up on five occasions and three of those have come this year to Luke Littler, Ross Smith and Luke Humphries, while this afternoon's clash with Kevin Doets is his 12th major semi-final since the 2025 Premier League in May.
That's extraordinary consistency without getting the job done and while he says he isn't that bothered after a defeat, he can't pull the wool over our eyes. He's desperate to get his hands on silverware again and he's got a hell of a lot of supporters who want to see him do it.
However, I have a strong feeling he's going to come up short this afternoon against the rising Dutch star who I actually think is even worth considering at 33/1 for the World Championship right now just in case he does lift his maiden major tonight and those odds tumble.
Ahead of his quarter-final on Friday night, I wrote: "I really do feel big things are round the corner for Doets as he continues to grow in confidence this season while the experience he's gained from qualifying for every major in a calendar year for the first time has also done him the world of good.
"Playing the top players on the biggest stages on a consistent basis is clearly going to work wonders for those with the right attitude, work ethic and talent - and Doets is relishing the ride."
He went on to average 102.63 in a 16-7 mauling of Jermaine Wattimena, firing in eight maximums and a pair of 170 checkouts in what was his first long format leg play match.
Whereas Price has this internal pressure to win another major, Doets doesn't really have any battle scars and he's simply riding the crest of a wave and starting to fulfil the rich potential we all knew he had.
Doets, who is very happy away from the oche and has tremendous support from his girlfriend at every game, has been extremely prolific on the maximums this week - just like he's been all season, so I expect him to throw more of those than Price too.
Verdict: 16-12
Gian van Veen v Michael van Gerwen
- Tournament Average: 99.16 - 101.91
- 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.41
- 100+ Finishes: 1 - 5
- Checkout %: 42.86% - 39.13%
- H2H: 4 - 9 (TV: 0-3)
There was a time when the thought of Michael van Gerwen winning 'another' major was quite a tedious thought and darts fans were always rooting for someone to cause an upset.
MVG went from 1 to 47 in just over 10 years but he's managed just one since 2023 and now the final appearances have also dried up - not to mention his titles away from the TV cameras.
And just like in other individual sports, once a legend falls from grace, fans start rallying behind them again in the hope he reproduces the brilliance that everyone used to take for granted.
Just look at Novak Djokovic in tennis as a prime example. For so long fans feared the prospect of him overtaking their darling Federer and Nadal without enjoying his greatness. Now that he's on the brink of retirement, everyone wants him to win one more Grand Slam!
That's human nature for you, and now it's MVG's turn to enjoy the rallying cry from supporters, who are probably now bored of seeing him slide down the rankings.
Last night, Mighty Mike looked back to his imperious self, throwing a nine-darter in the opening leg against Tom Sykes and going on to average over 106 in a fantastic 16-12 victory that kept the crowd on their feet throughout.
I also loved how he was grinning from ear to ear when Sykes managed his own perfect leg in the sixth leg.
For me, that was clear evidence that he's really enjoying the sport again and potentially feeling a lot less pressure than he has been over the past few years. When pundits, fans and opponents start to expect less, you'd like to think its a weight lifted from his shoulders.
It would be completely naive to assume he's back to his best permanently because we have seen false dawns from him before and he's nowhere near as consistent as his hey day, but that was a big step in the right direction.
Gian van Veen, by contrast, had to battle hard to see off Nathan Aspinall 16-14 in a match where both players were below their best, and while some have him as marginal favourite to beat his fellow Dutchman this afternoon, he will need to perform better.
Verdict: 13-16
THE FINAL WILL TAKE PLACE AT AROUND 1900 GMT, LIVE ON SKY SPORTS, AND A PREVIEW WILL APPEAR HERE AROUND 1700 GMT
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)
- Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)
- James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross 8-10 Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price 10-7 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets 10-5 Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Gabriel Clemens
- Gian van Veen 10-7 Martin Schindler
- Tom Sykes 10-9 Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Jermaine Wattimena 7-16 Kevin Doets
- Gerwyn Price 16-15 Niko Springer
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Tom Sykes 11-16 Michael van Gerwen
- Gian van Veen 16-14 Nathan Aspinall
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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