Grand Slam of Darts 2026: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sunday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Grand Slam of Darts betting tips: Sunday Afternoon Session
1pt Luke Woodhouse to beat Krzysztof Ratajski and hit most 180s at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Jonny Clayton to beat Rob Cross and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt over 5.5 180s in Josh Rock v Kevin Doets at 13/10 (William Hill)
SL AFTERNOON ACCA: 1pt Woodhouse, Gilding, Clayton & Doets all to win at 9/1 (Sky Bet)
Afternoon Best Bets
LUKE WOODHOUSE suffered a surprise defeat to Grand Slam debutant Tom Sykes on Saturday so now finds himself in the position of needing victory over Krzysztof Ratajski just to give himself a glimmer of hope.
Woodhouse has been a class act this season and has coped with pressure to win a pair of ranking titles as well as reach the European Championship quarter-finals, so I expect him to rise to the occasion and also demonstrate superior firepower.
His 180 per leg ratio this season is 0.31 compared with Ratajski's 0.22 so hopefully that should translate into more maximums for him this afternoon.
JONNY CLAYTON is also drinking in last chance saloon this afternoon after he too was stunned by another debutant in Anton Ostlund, and maybe he was guilty of a degree of complacency.
The Ferret obviously has all the skills and experience to get himself out of this kind of position and should be backed to overcome Rob Cross, who has really struggled to produce his best form on the major stages for quite some time.
Clayton also has a more prolific 180 per leg rate of 0.29 compared to Voltage's 0.26 and I think we'll see enough of his trademark finger points to bring home our best bet.
KEVIN DOETS makes his Grand Slam debut this afternoon in what promises to be an explosive contest with Josh Rock, who needs victory to stay in the competition after his defeat to Tommy Morris.
Doets (0.35) and Rock (0.32) have two of the higher 180 per leg rates on the circuit so hopefully they can combine for at least six 180s - a total which should be pretty comfortable if there's plenty of legs.
Doets was my pick to win their group so I'm also throwing him in my acca alongside Woodhouse, Clayton and Andrew Gilding, who I feel might be slightly over priced to get the better of Charlie Manby.
Afternoon Schedule of Play & Scoreline predictions (1300 GMT)
- Karel Sedlacek v Maik Kuivenhoven (Group P)
Prediction: 5-2
- Niko Springer v Adam Sevada (Group H)
Prediction: 5-1
- Alan Soutar v Lisa Ashton (Group B)
Prediction: 5-2
- Cameron Menzies v Raymond Smith (Group D)
Prediction: 5-2
- Luke Woodhouse v Krzysztof Ratajski (Group J)
Prediction: 5-3
- Andrew Gilding v Charlie Manby (Group F)
Prediction: 5-3
- Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross (Group G)
Prediction: 5-3
- Josh Rock v Kevin Doets (Group C)
Prediction: 3-5
Grand Slam of Darts Betting tips: Sunday Evening Session
1pt Beau Greaves to beat Niels Zonneveld at 11/10 (General)
1pt Jeffrey de Graaf to beat Henry Coates at 21/20 (Betfred)
SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Greaves, Smith & de Graaf all to win at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
Evening Best Bets
BEAU GREAVES may have lost her opening encounter against Luke Littler but she certainly pushed him into producing such a wonderful performance and can take a lot of positives into her clash with Niels Zonneveld.
Greaves averaged 104 compared to Littler's stunning 110 in the 5-2 defeat and while her hopes of qualifying for the next round are very slim, she will still be highly motivated to pick up a victory on this stage.
Zonneveld has enjoyed his best season to date and his 2026 average of 94 is a few points higher than Greaves' but the crowd could play a big part in roaring her over the line tonight.
Henry Coates showed us his rich potential on his big stage debut last night when firing in five 180s and producing two big 100+ checkouts in a nine-leg thriller with Michael van Gerwen, so it's no real surprise to see him priced up as marginal favourite to beat JEFFREY DE GRAAF.
However, the Dutchman shouldn't be underestimated after the progress he's made this year and it'll be a different test for Coates knowing he can't afford any kind of defeat.
I'm also putting De Graaf in my acca alongside Greaves and Ross Smith, who I think will sweep Gabriel Clemens aside and keep his faint hopes of qualification alive.
Schedule of Play & Scoreline predictions (1900 GMT)
- Martin Schindler v Jan Schmidt (Group N)
Prediction: 5-2
- Joe Cullen v Paolo Nebrida (Group I)
Prediction: 5-4
- Sebastian Bialecki v Joe Hunt (Group E)
Prediction: 5-4
- Bradley Brooks v Carl Sneyd (Group M)
Prediction: 5-3
- Ricky Evans v Cam Crabtree (Group K)
Prediction: 3-5
- Niels Zonneveld v Beau Greaves (Group A)
Prediction: 3-5
- Ross Smith v Gabriel Clemens (Group O)
Prediction: 5-1
- Jeffrey de Graaf v Henry Coates (Group L)
Prediction: 5-3
Grand Slam of Darts: Full Tournament Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
Afternoon Session
8x Group Matches (Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session
8x Group Matches (Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
8x Group Matches (Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Karel Sedlacek v Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Niko Springer v Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar v Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies v Raymond Smith (D)
- Luke Woodhouse v Krzysztof Ratajski (J)
- Andrew Gilding v Charlie Manby (F)
- Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross (G)
- Josh Rock v Kevin Doets (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
8x Group Matches (Player B v Saturday Evening’s Losing Player)
- Martin Schindler v Jan Schmidt (N)
- Joe Cullen v Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki v Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks v Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans v Cam Crabtree (K)
- Niels Zonneveld v Beau Greaves (A)
- Ross Smith v Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Jeffrey de Graaf v Henry Coates (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Eight Matches
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Eight Matches
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner Group A v Winner Group B
- Winner Group C v Winner Group D
- Winner Group E v Winner Group F
- Winner Group G v Winner Group H
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner Group I v Winner Group J
- Winner Group K v Winner Group L
- Winner Group M v Winner Group N
- Winner Group O v Winner Group P
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner A/B v Winner C/D
- Winner E/F v Winner G/H
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner I/J v Winner K/L
- Winner M/N v Winner O/P
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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