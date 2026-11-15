Grand Slam of Darts 2026: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Afternoon Best Bets

LUKE WOODHOUSE suffered a surprise defeat to Grand Slam debutant Tom Sykes on Saturday so now finds himself in the position of needing victory over Krzysztof Ratajski just to give himself a glimmer of hope.

Woodhouse has been a class act this season and has coped with pressure to win a pair of ranking titles as well as reach the European Championship quarter-finals, so I expect him to rise to the occasion and also demonstrate superior firepower.

His 180 per leg ratio this season is 0.31 compared with Ratajski's 0.22 so hopefully that should translate into more maximums for him this afternoon.

JONNY CLAYTON is also drinking in last chance saloon this afternoon after he too was stunned by another debutant in Anton Ostlund, and maybe he was guilty of a degree of complacency.

The Ferret obviously has all the skills and experience to get himself out of this kind of position and should be backed to overcome Rob Cross, who has really struggled to produce his best form on the major stages for quite some time.

Clayton also has a more prolific 180 per leg rate of 0.29 compared to Voltage's 0.26 and I think we'll see enough of his trademark finger points to bring home our best bet.

KEVIN DOETS makes his Grand Slam debut this afternoon in what promises to be an explosive contest with Josh Rock, who needs victory to stay in the competition after his defeat to Tommy Morris.

Doets (0.35) and Rock (0.32) have two of the higher 180 per leg rates on the circuit so hopefully they can combine for at least six 180s - a total which should be pretty comfortable if there's plenty of legs.

Doets was my pick to win their group so I'm also throwing him in my acca alongside Woodhouse, Clayton and Andrew Gilding, who I feel might be slightly over priced to get the better of Charlie Manby.

Afternoon Schedule of Play & Scoreline predictions (1300 GMT)