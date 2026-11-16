Grand Slam of Darts 2026: Day three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Monday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Monday November 16 (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs There are eight spots in the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stages up for grabs on Monday night as Groups A-H reach their conclusion, with the likes of Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price among those hoping to make it through this cut-throat new format.

Jermaine Wattimena v Alan Soutar (Group B) As we probably all expected would happen in Group B, Jermaine Wattimena and Alan Soutar will go head-to-head for a spot in the knockout stages after they both comfortably saw off Lisa Ashton over the weekend. Neither produced any performance to write home about but Soutar did grab some of the headlines with a typically outspoken press conference in which he bemoaned anti-Scotland chants from the crowd and then accused the PDPA of refusing to help him with a shoulder injury earlier in the year. As far as the crowd is concerned, I think he's his own worst enemy to be perfectly honest having egged them on in the past to give himself a 'reputation', and while he's learned not to do that now, these kind of comments are confirming that it bothers him. Was he never told to ignore bullies at school?! If an English sports crowd knows they can get inside your head - rightly or wrongly - they bloody well will. "It was still really tough to just focus on that treble 20 and put away the legs. I’m a nightmare, I’m a showman. I want to back my country. But you’ve got to behave in there because you get abuse." Fortunately he's playing a Dutchman who never really endeared himself to the darts crowds but I'm not sure that will put them off giving Soutar a costly amount of stick. Verdict: 5-2

Ryan Searle v Andrew Gilding (Group F) Ryan Searle and Andrew Gilding both pipped Charlie Manby 5-4 over the weekend to set up this winner-takes-all clash and I'm siding with the marginal outsider. Searle produced a far better performance than Gilding did, averaging 98 compared to Goldfinger's 80 but I think it'll be harder for him to find his rhytmn in this short format against someone so methodical. Gilding has won a title this season and isn't too far behind Searle in the seasonal averages, so he's certainly a viable odds-against option to boost your accas tonight. Verdict: 3-5

Rob Cross v Anton Ostlund (Group G) I wrote in my preview of Sunday's action that we hadn't seen the best of Rob Cross on a major stage for several years - so he responded by producing the fifth highest Grand Slam average of all time to crush Jonny Clayton 5-1. Voltage recorded an astonishing 114.32 average and won five legs in a row after dropping the first to put himself on the brink of the last 16. He wouldn't have expected to be facing Anton Ostlund in this winner-takes-all clash after the debutant shocked Clayton the previous day so we can't lazily assume this encounter will be one-way traffic. So I'm still predicting a one-way traffic win anyway! Verdict: 5-1

Kevin Doets v Tommy Morris (Group C) Kevin Doets and Tommy Morris have both condemned Josh Rock to an early exit so now they meet in a shoot-out to reach the knockout stages on debut. The in-form Morris, who recently won a Players Championship event without even having a Tour Card yet, showed absolutely no sign of stage fright on his maiden appearance in front of the TV cameras, first entertaining the crowd with an energetic walk-on, before brushing aside Rock 5-2 with a 100 average. Doets produced a similarly explosive performance as he fired in five 180s and also averaged 100 in a 5-3 triumph and I think this really could be his week to go on a big run here. He's really grown in confidence and experience this year, and will be eager to make this all count in style. Verdict: 5-2

Gerwyn Price v Sebastian Bialecki (Group I) Gerwyn Price survived a minor scare to get the better of debutant Joe Hunt and he'll be now confident of finishing the job against a player he's beaten in all five of their competitive meetings. Three of those five have come on the major stage including Price's thumping 2-0 victory at this year's World Grand Prix and with a head-to-head record this dominant, you have to wonder if Bialecki struggles with the Iceman's aura. After all, only one of those five meetings has been close. Verdict: 5-1

Luke Littler v Niels Zonneveld (Group A) Luke Littler rose the occasion in his eagerly anticipated clash with Beau Greaves on opening night, registering a massive 110 average in a 5-2 victory - and he has the rare luxury of knowing defeat Niels Zonneveld wouldn't necessarily be fatal. This is the only tie of the night which isn't a straight shoot-out thanks to Greaves' superb 5-3 triumph over Zonneveld on Sunday, meaning Littler can afford to lose 5-3 or 5-4 and still progress. Not that he has any intention of losing his proud unbeaten match record tonight, and even if he finds himself at 3-3 or 3-4 down, he certainly won't take his foot off the gas and not care how the match finishes. Even though Zonneveld has enjoyed his best season overall, I still expect Littler to cruise through and backing him in the match treble market is a solid option. That said, Sky Bet are offering the same price as a boost about Littler hitting most 180s and the highest checkout, so we may as well go for that and leave out the victory. Verdict: 5-2

Stephen Bunting v Cameron Menzies (Group D) Stephen Bunting came through a cracking clash with Raymond Smith to win 5-4 with a 100 average while Cameron Menzies was almost as impressive when overcoming the Aussie by the same scoreline. Although that was a welcome reminder of the numbers he can produce, Bunting seems to have felt the strain and pressure on the major stages this season as he tries to stop himself slipping out of the world's top 10, while he hasn't picked up any titles on the floor either. Cameron Menzies is moving in the opposite direction having picked up two this season and this will feel like a huge opportunity to try and emulate his 2024 run to the quarter-finals. Verdict: 3-5