Grand Slam of Darts 2026: Day three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Monday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts Monday
1pt Doets to beat Morris, hit most 180s and highest checkout at 7/4 (General)
1pt Littler to hit most 180s and highest checkout against Zonneveld at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Cameron Menzies to beat Stephen Bunting at 6/5 (General)
SL MONDAY NIGHT ACCA: 1pt Gilding, Doets & Nijman all to win at 11/2 (Sky Bet)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
There are eight spots in the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stages up for grabs on Monday night as Groups A-H reach their conclusion, with the likes of Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price among those hoping to make it through this cut-throat new format.
Jermaine Wattimena v Alan Soutar (Group B)
As we probably all expected would happen in Group B, Jermaine Wattimena and Alan Soutar will go head-to-head for a spot in the knockout stages after they both comfortably saw off Lisa Ashton over the weekend.
Neither produced any performance to write home about but Soutar did grab some of the headlines with a typically outspoken press conference in which he bemoaned anti-Scotland chants from the crowd and then accused the PDPA of refusing to help him with a shoulder injury earlier in the year.
As far as the crowd is concerned, I think he's his own worst enemy to be perfectly honest having egged them on in the past to give himself a 'reputation', and while he's learned not to do that now, these kind of comments are confirming that it bothers him. Was he never told to ignore bullies at school?! If an English sports crowd knows they can get inside your head - rightly or wrongly - they bloody well will.
"It was still really tough to just focus on that treble 20 and put away the legs. I’m a nightmare, I’m a showman. I want to back my country. But you’ve got to behave in there because you get abuse."
Fortunately he's playing a Dutchman who never really endeared himself to the darts crowds but I'm not sure that will put them off giving Soutar a costly amount of stick.
Verdict: 5-2
Ryan Searle v Andrew Gilding (Group F)
Ryan Searle and Andrew Gilding both pipped Charlie Manby 5-4 over the weekend to set up this winner-takes-all clash and I'm siding with the marginal outsider.
Searle produced a far better performance than Gilding did, averaging 98 compared to Goldfinger's 80 but I think it'll be harder for him to find his rhytmn in this short format against someone so methodical.
Gilding has won a title this season and isn't too far behind Searle in the seasonal averages, so he's certainly a viable odds-against option to boost your accas tonight.
Verdict: 3-5
Rob Cross v Anton Ostlund (Group G)
I wrote in my preview of Sunday's action that we hadn't seen the best of Rob Cross on a major stage for several years - so he responded by producing the fifth highest Grand Slam average of all time to crush Jonny Clayton 5-1.
Voltage recorded an astonishing 114.32 average and won five legs in a row after dropping the first to put himself on the brink of the last 16. He wouldn't have expected to be facing Anton Ostlund in this winner-takes-all clash after the debutant shocked Clayton the previous day so we can't lazily assume this encounter will be one-way traffic.
So I'm still predicting a one-way traffic win anyway!
Verdict: 5-1
Kevin Doets v Tommy Morris (Group C)
Kevin Doets and Tommy Morris have both condemned Josh Rock to an early exit so now they meet in a shoot-out to reach the knockout stages on debut.
The in-form Morris, who recently won a Players Championship event without even having a Tour Card yet, showed absolutely no sign of stage fright on his maiden appearance in front of the TV cameras, first entertaining the crowd with an energetic walk-on, before brushing aside Rock 5-2 with a 100 average.
Doets produced a similarly explosive performance as he fired in five 180s and also averaged 100 in a 5-3 triumph and I think this really could be his week to go on a big run here.
He's really grown in confidence and experience this year, and will be eager to make this all count in style.
Verdict: 5-2
Gerwyn Price v Sebastian Bialecki (Group I)
Gerwyn Price survived a minor scare to get the better of debutant Joe Hunt and he'll be now confident of finishing the job against a player he's beaten in all five of their competitive meetings.
Three of those five have come on the major stage including Price's thumping 2-0 victory at this year's World Grand Prix and with a head-to-head record this dominant, you have to wonder if Bialecki struggles with the Iceman's aura.
After all, only one of those five meetings has been close.
Verdict: 5-1
Luke Littler v Niels Zonneveld (Group A)
Luke Littler rose the occasion in his eagerly anticipated clash with Beau Greaves on opening night, registering a massive 110 average in a 5-2 victory - and he has the rare luxury of knowing defeat Niels Zonneveld wouldn't necessarily be fatal.
This is the only tie of the night which isn't a straight shoot-out thanks to Greaves' superb 5-3 triumph over Zonneveld on Sunday, meaning Littler can afford to lose 5-3 or 5-4 and still progress.
Not that he has any intention of losing his proud unbeaten match record tonight, and even if he finds himself at 3-3 or 3-4 down, he certainly won't take his foot off the gas and not care how the match finishes.
Even though Zonneveld has enjoyed his best season overall, I still expect Littler to cruise through and backing him in the match treble market is a solid option.
That said, Sky Bet are offering the same price as a boost about Littler hitting most 180s and the highest checkout, so we may as well go for that and leave out the victory.
Verdict: 5-2
Stephen Bunting v Cameron Menzies (Group D)
Stephen Bunting came through a cracking clash with Raymond Smith to win 5-4 with a 100 average while Cameron Menzies was almost as impressive when overcoming the Aussie by the same scoreline.
Although that was a welcome reminder of the numbers he can produce, Bunting seems to have felt the strain and pressure on the major stages this season as he tries to stop himself slipping out of the world's top 10, while he hasn't picked up any titles on the floor either.
Cameron Menzies is moving in the opposite direction having picked up two this season and this will feel like a huge opportunity to try and emulate his 2024 run to the quarter-finals.
Verdict: 3-5
Wessel Nijman v Niko Springer (Group H)
Wessel Nijman was the clear favourite to win Group H before a dart was thrown although he will be wary of Niko Springer tonight after the German produced a very convincing performance to beat Adam Sevada 5-1.
That was the same scoreline Nijman achieved a day earlier but Springer averaged almost 101 compared to the Dutchman's 95 so a similar level of performance could take the evening to a dramatic climax.
However, Nijman has the greater consistency and scoring power this season - as demonstrated by his eight titles - and now it's time for him to convert that form to the majors.
Verdict: 5-1
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena v Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle v Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross v Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets v Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price v Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Luke Littler v Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Stephen Bunting v Cameron Menzies (D)
- Wessel Nijman v Niko Springer (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Tom Sykes (J)
- Gabriel Clemens v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Chris Dobey v Martin Schindler (N)
- James Wade v Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen v Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner Group A v Winner Group B
- Winner Group C v Winner Group D
- Winner Group E v Winner Group F
- Winner Group G v Winner Group H
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner Group I v Winner Group J
- Winner Group K v Winner Group L
- Winner Group M v Winner Group N
- Winner Group O v Winner Group P
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner A/B v Winner C/D
- Winner E/F v Winner G/H
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner I/J v Winner K/L
- Winner M/N v Winner O/P
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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