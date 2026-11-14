Grand Slam of Darts 2026: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts gets under way on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1200 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs SL AFTERNOON ACCA: 1pt Woodhouse, Rock & Manby all to win at 12/1 (Sky Bet)

Luke Woodhouse v Tom Sykes (Group J) Luke Woodhouse has enjoyed the best season of his career having won a couple of titles and also hit the headlines for his victory over Luke Littler at the World Grand Prix.

Tom Sykes came through the Grand Slam qualifier to book his place in Wolverhampton but he lacks the big stage experience and I fancy Woodhouse to pick up a relatively comfortable victory. Verdict: 5-2

Jermaine Wattimena v Lisa Ashton (Group B) Jermaine Wattimena is favourite to come through Group B and should have too much quality for Lisa Ashton to deal with as she bids for her first ever win on this stage.

Ashton has lost all her 15 group stage matches dating back to 2019 and with a seasonal average of 79, I can't see her troubling the Machine Gun. Verdict: 5-1

Stephen Bunting v Raymond Smith (Group D) Stephen Bunting hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons having failed to win a title of any kind, while he's only managed to reach one quarter-final on the major stage in 2026.

Nevertheless he's still favourite to come through this group ahead of Cameron Menzies and his overall quality and experience gives him a big advantage over Raymond Smith, who is here by virtue of winning the ANZ Premier League. Verdict: 5-2

Ryan Searle v Charlie Manby (Group F) Charlie Manby had big expectations on his shoulders after his superb World Championship debut back in December and after a relatively quiet season, he reminded everyone what he could do by winning his maiden PDC title at Players Championship 31.

Although Ryan Searle has a lot more big stage experience, he's not actually enjoyed any good major runs since reaching the semi-finals at the Ally Pally, and Manby has what it takes to spring a surprise. Verdict: 3-5

Josh Rock v Tommy Morris (Group C) Tommy Morris doesn't have a PDC Tour Card yet but he's certainly played like he does in recent weeks, reaching two of the last three Players Championship finals. And he beat none other than Luke Humphries to win the last of those to seal his place at the Grand Slam of Darts.

However this will be his first appearance on the big stage and his lack of experience gives Josh Rock a huge advantage, even if the Northern Irishman hasn't exactly been at his best this year. Verdict: 5-2

Wessel Nijman v Adam Sevada (Group H) There's a huge gulf in class between Wessel Nijman and Adam Sevada, so this is one of the easiest wins to predict on the opening day.

Nijman has won eight titles on the PDC Tour this season while his seasonal average of around 97 is almost 10 points higher than that of Sevada, who arrives here by virtue of winning the North American Championship. Verdict: 5-1

Nathan Aspinall v Maik Kuivenhoven (Group P) All logical signs point towards a dominant victory for Nathan Aspinall.

Not only does the Asp has far superior seasonal stats but his pedigree and experience also give him a big advantage over Maik Kuivenhoven, who came through the Grand Slam qualifying event. Verdict: 5-1

Jonny Clayton v Anton Ostlund (Group G) Jonny Clayton is too polite to admit this, but the only threat he faces against Anton Ostlund is potential complacency.

The PDC Nordic & Baltic Championship winner only has a seasonal average of 83 compared to Clayton's 95.5 and could also be a rabbit in headlights on his major tournament debut. Verdict: 5-1

Grand Slam: Evening session (1900) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Price (-2.5), MVG, Wade & Greaves (+2.5) all to win at 7/1 (Sky Bet)

Gerwyn Price v Joe Hunt (Group E) Gerwyn Price will have felt pretty pleased with the group he's ended up in and but this format means he can't take anyone lightly as just one slip-up could mean curtains.

Price's first match is against PDC Challenge Tour winner Joe Hunt and while his seasonal average of over 90 is very respectable, it is his first appearance at a major tournament and he could be overwhelmed. Verdict: 5-2

James Wade v Cam Crabtree (Group K) James Wade is one of my outright picks to win the title so obviously I'm going to have to side with the Machine in his opening contest against rising star Cam Crabtree.

His opponent hit the headlines recently by beating Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals but we've got to take more into account than that, especially with how well Wade has played this season, winning multiple titles and challenging for major honours. Verdict: 5-2

Ross Smith v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (Group O) Ross Smith is another of my outright title picks and I'd expect him to make short work of Rusty-Jake Rodriguez in his opening match.

Smith is one of the stars of the season with six titles, including two of the last three majors, while the last time Rodriguez appeared at the Grand Slam was back in 2021 when he lost all three of his group games. Verdict: 5-1

Michael van Gerwen v Henry Coates (Group L) As much as Michael van Gerwen has struggled this year, I do think he's being underestimated against a youngster who has almost no major experience.

Henry Coates was a brilliant winner of a Players Championship event earlier this year despite not having a Tour Card but apart from a few early round wins at the UK Open, he's not yet tasted a big stage atmosphere and it will be quite daunting to make that debut against MVG. Sure, the Dutchman doesn't have the same fear factor of old but he still has a healthy seasonal average advantage over Coates and will be extra focused to make sure he gets through this tough group. Verdict: 5-3

Luke Humphries v Paolo Nebrida (Group I) Luke Humphries has found title-winning form at just the right time in the season and I can't see him slipping up in his opener against Paolo Nebrida, who won the Asian Championship to qualify for his Grand Slam debut.

Obviously we're all familiar with Nebrida for his appearances at the Ally Pally and the World Cup in recent years - most notably his shock win over Ross Smith a couple of years ago - but his seasonal average of 85 is so much lower than Humphries' 99 and he may well be blown away. Verdict: 5-1

Luke Littler v Beau Greaves (Group A) I am backing Luke Littler to win his third Grand Slam title in a row but I do feel this could well prove to be his closest match in terms of a scoreline as he takes on Beau Greaves for the first time on TV.

The pair have met twice before in PDC competitions and both best-of-11 leg matches went the distance, with Littler winning the first in a Players Championship event before Greaves got revenge in the 2025 World Youth Championship semi-finals. This is a huge showdown for darts and comes hot on the heels of Fallon Sherrock beating Littler on Netflix over one leg to win a whopping £501,000. Greaves has no hint of envy about it and insists she'd never have swapped her Tour Card for just a chance of facing him on a major stage - because now she's earned it the proper way in style. The Doncaster star made more history in her incredible career by becoming the first woman to win a PDC ranking title, holding her nerve in a thrilling deciding leg against Michael Smith to do so. She can definitely give Littler a run for his money - albeit not £501,000 of it - so I'll include her on the handicap in my acca. Verdict: 5-4

Gian van Veen v Carl Sneyd (Group M) Gian van Veen surprisingly hasn't won any titles this year but knew he'd be in this tournament ever since lifting the 2025 World Youth Championship last November.

That said, the Dutch number one has enjoyed plenty of lengthy run in events both on the stage and floor, so it would be unfair to call it a terrible season and he should have too much quality to deal with Carl Sneyd, whose seasonal average is just 88. Verdict: 5-2

Chris Dobey v Jan Schmidt (Group N) The last match of a very long day sees Chris Dobey taking on German youngster Jan Schmidt, who is making his big stage debut thanks to reaching the World Youth Championship final.