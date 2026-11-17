The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts group stage concludes on Tuesday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs There are eight more spots in the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stages up for grabs on Tuesday night as Groups I-P reach their conclusion, with the likes of Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen among those hoping to make it through this cut-throat new format. Krzysztof Ratajski v Tom Sykes (Group J) I didn't expect this to be the final game in Group J but that's the situation we're in right now after Luke Woodhouse suffered surprising defeats to both players over the weekend. The standard from all the players in those games wasn't much to write home about but Krzysztof Ratajski is the understandable favourite based on what he's achieved this season - including a European Tour title and a shock victory over Luke Littler at the European Championship. Tom Sykes, who is a more prolific 180 hitter (0.29 per leg vs 0.22 per leg) is new to this kind of pressure and that ultimately could prove crucial. Verdict: 5-2

Gabriel Clemens v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (Group O) This group was meant to be about Ross Smith but the in-form Englishman has already suffered a shock exit despite beating Gabriel Clemens on Sunday. Smith, who has won two majors in recent months, could only manage a 5-4 scoreline against Clemens a day after being stunned 5-3 by outsider Rusty-Jake Rodriguez so now there's no chance of him topping Group O. Rodriguez is technically in the box seat as he just needs to win four legs to qualify so the German will need to triumph 5-3 or better to come out on top of a three-way tie. Clemens is the hot favourite given his superior seasonal average (91 vs 83), ranking and experience but he only managed an 84 level display against Smith and the pressure tonight might be hard for him to overcome. Verdict: 3-5

Chris Dobey v Martin Schindler (Group N) I put Martin Schindler in my group acca at the start of the tournament and I have no reason to feel worried ahead of his do or die showdown with Chris Dobey. The German may have only averaged 87 in his opening match but his opponent Jan Schmidt didn't push him out of first gear during a resounding 5-0 triumph and we can expect more levels tonight. Dobey, who averaged 99 in a 5-2 win, has really struggled to take his floor form onto the major stages this year while Schindler must internally feel like he's cracked it having reached the European Championship final recently. He's coming on leaps and bounds, so this could be another big step in the right direction. As far as the betting is concerned, Hollywood boasts a much higher 180 per leg rate this year of 0.36 to Schindler's 0.28, so I'll back Dobey to hit most maximums in defeat. Verdict: 2-5

James Wade v Ricky Evans (Group K) James Wade is my each-way tip to win the Grand Slam and he laid down a big marker in his opening match by thrashing Cam Crabtree 5-1 with an average of 104. The Machine has obviously been a threat on the major stages for pretty much all of his career - apart from the occasional lean spell here and there - but now he seems more dangerous than ever, and the belief is stronger too. I firmly expect him to wipe the floor with Ricky Evans and show zero signs of pressure in this cut throat format. Verdict: 5-1

Gian van Veen v Bradley Brooks (Group M) Gian van Veen may not have come into the Grand Slam on the back of a sparkling season but he's showing real signs that he could be about to peak at the right time by averaging 110 in his first round win over Carl Sneyd. Bradley Brooks also managed victory by the same scoreline to set up this winner-takes-all showdown but I'm not sure he can live with van Veen in this kind of mood. Verdict: 5-3

Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen (Group I) This is an intriguing match up because Group I's other player Paolo Nebrida must still feel like he has a fighting chance of qualification. Luke Humphries, who beat Nebrida 5-3 on Saturday, will obviously go through with another win but if he only manages three legs or fewer in defeat, then he bows out, while Joe Cullen can only progress with a 5-0 triumph having lost his opening game 5-2. If Cool Hand picks one of the first couple of legs then you can imagine Cullen's motivation levels drop off a cliff but if he comes out fighting and takes the opening couple of legs, then Nebrida will be getting very excited in his hotel. All that said, Humphries is in great confidence right now and averaged 106 against Nebrida so even if it was a tense winner-takes all showdown, I'd still expect him to win with room to spare. Verdict: 5-2

Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf (Group L) This is another group where any of the three players can still mathematically qualify, with Henry Coates hoping that Jeffrey de Graaf beats Michael van Gerwen by a 5-4 scoreline to force a tie for top spot. MVG, who beat Coates 5-4 on opening night, will obviously go through with any kind of a victory while de Graaf must win 5-3 or better to finish top without the need to get the calculators out. In that scenario it would come down to legs won against throw and then the highest total tournament average - and I really wouldn't be surprised to see this kind of climax. Although Van Gerwen did average 100 against Coates, you can't bank on any kind of consistency from him these days while de Graaf, who won a second ranking title this year, is a tricky customer and even managed his first ever triumph over the Dutch legend a few months ago. Verdict: 3-5