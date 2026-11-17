The 2026 Grand Slam of Darts group stage concludes on Tuesday evening so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Darts betting tips: Grand Slam of Darts Tuesday
1pt Ratajski to win and Sykes to hit most 180s at 11/5 (bet365)
1pt Schindler to win and Dobey to hit most 180s at 3/1 (bet365)
1pt Jeffrey de Graaf to beat Michael van Gerwen at 6/4 (General)
SL TUESDAY NIGHT ACCA: 1pt Ratajski, Schindler & De Graaf all to win at 10/1 (Sky Bet)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
There are eight more spots in the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stages up for grabs on Tuesday night as Groups I-P reach their conclusion, with the likes of Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen among those hoping to make it through this cut-throat new format.
Krzysztof Ratajski v Tom Sykes (Group J)
I didn't expect this to be the final game in Group J but that's the situation we're in right now after Luke Woodhouse suffered surprising defeats to both players over the weekend.
The standard from all the players in those games wasn't much to write home about but Krzysztof Ratajski is the understandable favourite based on what he's achieved this season - including a European Tour title and a shock victory over Luke Littler at the European Championship.
Tom Sykes, who is a more prolific 180 hitter (0.29 per leg vs 0.22 per leg) is new to this kind of pressure and that ultimately could prove crucial.
Verdict: 5-2
Gabriel Clemens v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (Group O)
This group was meant to be about Ross Smith but the in-form Englishman has already suffered a shock exit despite beating Gabriel Clemens on Sunday.
Smith, who has won two majors in recent months, could only manage a 5-4 scoreline against Clemens a day after being stunned 5-3 by outsider Rusty-Jake Rodriguez so now there's no chance of him topping Group O.
Rodriguez is technically in the box seat as he just needs to win four legs to qualify so the German will need to triumph 5-3 or better to come out on top of a three-way tie.
Clemens is the hot favourite given his superior seasonal average (91 vs 83), ranking and experience but he only managed an 84 level display against Smith and the pressure tonight might be hard for him to overcome.
Verdict: 3-5
Chris Dobey v Martin Schindler (Group N)
I put Martin Schindler in my group acca at the start of the tournament and I have no reason to feel worried ahead of his do or die showdown with Chris Dobey.
The German may have only averaged 87 in his opening match but his opponent Jan Schmidt didn't push him out of first gear during a resounding 5-0 triumph and we can expect more levels tonight.
Dobey, who averaged 99 in a 5-2 win, has really struggled to take his floor form onto the major stages this year while Schindler must internally feel like he's cracked it having reached the European Championship final recently.
He's coming on leaps and bounds, so this could be another big step in the right direction.
As far as the betting is concerned, Hollywood boasts a much higher 180 per leg rate this year of 0.36 to Schindler's 0.28, so I'll back Dobey to hit most maximums in defeat.
Verdict: 2-5
James Wade v Ricky Evans (Group K)
James Wade is my each-way tip to win the Grand Slam and he laid down a big marker in his opening match by thrashing Cam Crabtree 5-1 with an average of 104.
The Machine has obviously been a threat on the major stages for pretty much all of his career - apart from the occasional lean spell here and there - but now he seems more dangerous than ever, and the belief is stronger too.
I firmly expect him to wipe the floor with Ricky Evans and show zero signs of pressure in this cut throat format.
Verdict: 5-1
Gian van Veen v Bradley Brooks (Group M)
Gian van Veen may not have come into the Grand Slam on the back of a sparkling season but he's showing real signs that he could be about to peak at the right time by averaging 110 in his first round win over Carl Sneyd.
Bradley Brooks also managed victory by the same scoreline to set up this winner-takes-all showdown but I'm not sure he can live with van Veen in this kind of mood.
Verdict: 5-3
Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen (Group I)
This is an intriguing match up because Group I's other player Paolo Nebrida must still feel like he has a fighting chance of qualification.
Luke Humphries, who beat Nebrida 5-3 on Saturday, will obviously go through with another win but if he only manages three legs or fewer in defeat, then he bows out, while Joe Cullen can only progress with a 5-0 triumph having lost his opening game 5-2.
If Cool Hand picks one of the first couple of legs then you can imagine Cullen's motivation levels drop off a cliff but if he comes out fighting and takes the opening couple of legs, then Nebrida will be getting very excited in his hotel.
All that said, Humphries is in great confidence right now and averaged 106 against Nebrida so even if it was a tense winner-takes all showdown, I'd still expect him to win with room to spare.
Verdict: 5-2
Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf (Group L)
This is another group where any of the three players can still mathematically qualify, with Henry Coates hoping that Jeffrey de Graaf beats Michael van Gerwen by a 5-4 scoreline to force a tie for top spot.
MVG, who beat Coates 5-4 on opening night, will obviously go through with any kind of a victory while de Graaf must win 5-3 or better to finish top without the need to get the calculators out.
In that scenario it would come down to legs won against throw and then the highest total tournament average - and I really wouldn't be surprised to see this kind of climax.
Although Van Gerwen did average 100 against Coates, you can't bank on any kind of consistency from him these days while de Graaf, who won a second ranking title this year, is a tricky customer and even managed his first ever triumph over the Dutch legend a few months ago.
Verdict: 3-5
Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek (Group P)
Nathan Aspinall can do a Luke Littler and qualify with just three legs in his final game against Karel Sedlacek, who must win 5-2 or better to reach the knockout stages.
The Asp opened up with a resounding 5-1 victory over Maik Kuivenhoven, whose 5-4 win against Sedlacek on Sunday wasn't enough to mathematically keep him in the competition.
I think we'll see Aspinall playing without too much pressure on his shoulders and that could help him produce a statement making performance.
Verdict: 5-2
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Tom Sykes (J)
- Gabriel Clemens v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Chris Dobey v Martin Schindler (N)
- James Wade v Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen v Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries v Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall v Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross v Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Winner Group I v Winner Group J
- Winner Group K v Winner Group L
- Winner Group M v Winner Group N
- Winner Group O v Winner Group P
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner A/B v Winner C/D
- Winner E/F v Winner G/H
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner I/J v Winner K/L
- Winner M/N v Winner O/P
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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