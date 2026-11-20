Day Six of the £1m event also saw Michael van Gerwen, Gian van Veen and Nathan Aspinall complete the quarter-final line-up in the West Midlands, although it was Sykes who stole the headlines.

Humphries was installed as the new title favourite following Luke Littler’s shock exit on Wednesday, but the world number two became the latest big-name casualty at the hands of an inspired Sykes.

Darts never ceases to amaze us. Tom Sykes had never played on a major stage before this week and now he's beaten Luke Humphries to reach the Grand Slam quarter-finals. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lfRlWkOJiG

The 34-year-old defeated Luke Woodhouse and Krzysztof Ratajski to finish top of Group J, before putting in a sensational performance to edge past Humphries in a gripping deciding-leg tussle.

Sykes stormed into a 4-0 lead with a 109 average, only for Humphries, who later admitted he was struggling with an injury, to win six of the next seven legs and seize the initiative.

The Castleford debutant regained control with another four-leg flurry to lead 9-7, but Humphries responded magnificently, firing in back-to-back 11-darters to set up a thrilling finale.

However, after Humphries missed double ten for a spectacular 128 clincher, Sykes stepped in with a nerveless 13-darter via double 18 to continue his dream debut at WV Active Aldersley.

“It’s honestly unbelievable,” admitted Sykes, who withstood a 102 average and a match dart from Humphries. “I started really well but when Luke got it back to 5-5 I thought ‘here we go’.

“I’m just buzzing to get over the line. It’s been 15 years of hard work and now I’m playing the best players in the world every week. I’m riding a wave at the minute and I’ll keep trying to ride it.

"The only time I knew he was injured was when he dropped his dart in the practice darts and he was trying to pick it up. He was squatting down trying to [pick it up].

"He said at the end there, he didn't want to say anything, but he was obviously carrying a bit of an injury. But he's still played a 102 average, so for me, he's still one of the best players in the world even if he's injured or not. So I'm just buzzing to get the win over him.

"When I first started on the ProTour and I'm walking in, you see Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, James Wade... it's a bit daunting, walking in and seeing all these guys who you've watched on TV.

"I've been in there tonight, and I've been playing with Gian van Veen, and James Wade. And you're like, 'What am I doing in here with these lot?' And now I'm mixing it with these on the big stages. It's mad."

Sykes’ reward will be a showdown against three-time champion Van Gerwen, who overturned a 7-5 deficit to topple James Wade with an average of almost 104.

Wade looked poised to prevail after landing successive 106 and 130 finishes to establish a two-leg buffer, but Van Gerwen hit back magnificently, reeling off 11, 12, 13 and 13-dart legs en route to sealing a last eight berth.

“My confidence level is not sky-high. To win games like this means a lot to me,”revealed Van Gerwen, who is through to his first Premier ranking quarter-final since October 2025.

“You know James is going to hit those finishes. He is so annoying! You need to try to deal with it and I dealt with it the right way.

“To play in front of these people on this big stage, it means the world to me. I still love what I do and as long as I have that hunger in me, I’ll never stop.

“I was practicing with Luke Humphries so I can’t practice with him next game! Tom Sykes is a fantastic player - I’m not going to take this quarter-final lightly.”

Van Veen and Aspinall will also go head-to-head in the last eight, after recording 10-7 victories against German duo Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens respectively.

Van Veen averaged 101.69 to advance to a fifth Premier televised quarter-final of 2026, racing into a 9-3 lead before fending off a stirring fightback from German number one Schindler.

“I was 9-3 up and I was like: ‘this is in the bag’, but it wasn’t,” reflected Van Veen, who wrapped up proceedings with a brilliant 11-darter.

“Martin came back well and if it went to 9-8 or 9-9 it could have been a totally different game, but luckily I got the job done in the end.

“I think the crowd will be behind Nathan because he’s such a fantastic player and everyone loves him.

“We’ve had so many tense battles in the past on the European Tour, so hopefully it’s going to be a great game. I’m looking forward to it.”

Aspinall, meanwhile, registered his third consecutive ton-plus average of the tournament to book his place in the quarter-finals, defying ten maximums from a spirited Clemens.

The 2022 runner-up won five of the last six legs to progress to his third Grand Slam quarter-final, while also conjuring a magical 170 checkout in the closing stages.

“Gabriel was unbelievable there. Full credit to him,” reflected Aspinall, who averaged 100.72 and pinned 53% of his attempts at double.

“He’s shown everyone in Germany that he’s still here. He put me under pressure, but I’m good under pressure!

“I’m working really hard away from the board and as long as I’ve got the support of my fans and my family, I’ll be fine.”

Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play

Saturday November 14

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)

Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)

Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)

James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)

Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)

Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)

Sunday November 15

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)

Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)

Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)

Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)

Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)

Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)

Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)

Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)

Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)

Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)

Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)

Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)

Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)

Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)

Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)

Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)

James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)

Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Rob Cross 8-10 Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price 10-7 Ryan Searle

Luke Littler 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena

Kevin Doets 10-5 Cameron Menzies

Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Gabriel Clemens

Gian van Veen 10-7 Martin Schindler

Tom Sykes 10-9 Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade

Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Jermaine Wattimena v Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price v Niko Springer

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall

Sunday November 22

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

16x groups of three players

Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).

Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows: Total Leg Difference Total Legs Won Total Legs Won Against Throw Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places) Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places) If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.



Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £60,000

Quarter-Finalists £35,000

Last 16 £20,000

Second In Group £12,500

Third in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £1,000,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.

Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 2

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

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