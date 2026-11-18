However, Wattimena, who was only averaging in the low 90s for the tournament after battling through the groups, produced the best performance of his career to claim a dramatic 10-8 victory before breaking down in tears during the post-match interview on stage.

The 19-year-old was also bidding to bounce back to winning ways on the major scene after failing to lift any of the last three since his brilliant triumph at the World Matchplay back in July.

Littler headed into the contest on the back of losing his unbeaten record in the event following Monday's group stage defeat to Niels Zonneveld - in which he hit the headlines with 'that' 150 checkout with three bullseyes - but he was still averaging over 106 for the tournament and remained hot favourite to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy once again.

Did not see this coming! Jermaine Wattimena has knocked Luke Littler out of the Grand Slam of Darts and the Dutchman is now in floods of tears 👏 pic.twitter.com/2hlzv0udIV

"It feels emotional, absolutely incredible," said Wattimena, who averaged 101.7 compared to Littler's 101.4 and hit 10 of the 16 maximums in the match.

"I saved my best game for this stage and I'm really proud of it. I was 7-2 ahead and missed three darts to go 8-2 up. He then started playing well again.

"But in the last leg, one dart for the match - it feels amazing."

More to follow...

Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play

Saturday November 14

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)

Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)

Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)

James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)

Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)

Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)

Sunday November 15

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)

Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)

Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)

Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)

Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)

Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)

Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)

Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)

Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)

Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)

Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)

Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)

Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)

Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)

Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)

Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)

James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)

Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Rob Cross 8-10 Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price 10-7 Ryan Searle

Luke Littler 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena

Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies

Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Gabriel Clemens v Nathan Aspinall

Gian van Veen v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Tom Sykes

James Wade v Michael van Gerwen

Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Winner A/B v Winner C/D

Winner E/F v Winner G/H

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Winner I/J v Winner K/L

Winner M/N v Winner O/P

Sunday November 22

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

16x groups of three players

Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).

Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows: Total Leg Difference Total Legs Won Total Legs Won Against Throw Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places) Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places) If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.



Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £60,000

Quarter-Finalists £35,000

Last 16 £20,000

Second In Group £12,500

Third in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £1,000,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.

Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 2

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

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