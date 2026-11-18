James Wade and Michael van Gerwen will collide at the Grand Slam of Darts, after the pair topped their groups in Wolverhampton on Tuesday.
Wade and Van Gerwen recorded victories over Ricky Evans and Jeffrey de Graaf respectively on Day Four at WV Active Aldersley to ensure two darting titans collide in the knockout stage.
Three-time runner-up Wade stole the headlines with a thumping whitewash win over Evans, averaging 102.95 to record his second consecutive ton-plus average of the tournament.
The UK Open runner-up conceded just a sole leg across his two contests - a 151 finish from Cam Crabtree on Saturday - to dominate Group K and book his spot in a 17th Grand Slam knockout stage.
“I didn’t expect to win it like that,” confessed Wade, avenging his World Championship defeat to Evans last December. “The standard of the game now… It’s a different level. People like Ricky Evans are challenging the very best level and wires away from doing greatness.
“I think I’m good enough to beat anyone at the moment. I think I’m way better than the top ten [in the world].”
Van Gerwen topped his group in contrasting fashion, trudging through a testing affair against De Graaf courtesy of a last-leg decider.
All three players could have progressed through Group L ahead of their decisive contest, but the three-time World Champion secured victory with his eighth match dart to seal a second 5-4 win and, crucially, a last 16 spot.
“It wasn’t a good game at all,” professed Van Gerwen, hunting a first TV ranking title since 2022.
“We were both under a huge amount of pressure and that didn’t do us any favours, but it is what it is, and I’m glad to be through to the next round.
“It’s frustrating because I know I’m capable of doing a lot more, but this is all history now and it’s on to the next one.
“James is playing some fantastic darts. I think he’s probably in some of the best form of his life so I need to make sure I’m going to play my A-game if I want to beat him. Simple as that.”
Humphries secured top spot in Group I with a clinical display to eliminate Joe Cullen, hitting 71% of his double attempts.
Last year’s runner-up in Wolverhampton defied a 103 average and spirited performance from former Masters champion Cullen to seal his spot in round two.
“When you’re playing a game that you don’t have to win, it is a very weird scenario,” assessed Humphries, who needed just four legs to confirm his progression.
“It was just about getting over the line and winning the game.
“For myself, I enjoy the longer format. If I can get through that one, then it’s first to 16 and that’s what I really enjoy.”
Tom Sykes awaits Humphries in round two after the Castleford star blasted past Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 to book his knockout stage spot on his debut in Wolverhampton.
Gian van Veen secured his progression to the last 16 with a hard-fought victory over Bradley Brooks, setting up a showdown with German number one Martin Schindler.
The Dutch number one won three straight legs after an electric start from both players to secure top spot in Group M and qualify for the knockout stage for the second time in his fourth appearance.
Schindler, meanwhile, reached the knockout stage for just the second time in his career with a 5-3 win over Chris Dobey, condemning the Geordie to a sixth straight opening round defeat in Premier events this year.
Nathan Aspinall secured his last 16 status in emphatic fashion, whitewashing Karel Sedlacek with an average north of 101 to back up his mesmerising display against Maik Kuivenhoven.
The former World Matchplay winner’s reward is a showdown with Gabriel Clemens, as the former World Championship semi-finalist survived a dart by Rusty-Jake Rodriguez to be eliminated before dumping out the Austrian.
Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play
Saturday November 14
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)
- Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)
- Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)
- James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)
- Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)
Sunday November 15
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)
- Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)
- Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)
- Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)
- Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)
- Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
- Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)
- Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)
- Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)
- Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)
- Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)
- Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)
- Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)
- Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)
- Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)
- Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)
- Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)
Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)
- Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)
- Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)
- James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)
- Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)
Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Rob Cross v Niko Springer
- Gerwyn Price v Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena
- Kevin Doets v Cameron Menzies
Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Gabriel Clemens v Nathan Aspinall
- Gian van Veen v Martin Schindler
- Luke Humphries v Tom Sykes
- James Wade v Michael van Gerwen
Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner A/B v Winner C/D
- Winner E/F v Winner G/H
Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner I/J v Winner K/L
- Winner M/N v Winner O/P
Sunday November 22
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Evening Session (1930 GMT)
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
- 16x groups of three players
- Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).
- Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:
- Total Leg Difference
- Total Legs Won
- Total Legs Won Against Throw
- Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places)
- Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places)
- If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
- From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £200,000
- Runner-Up £100,000
- Semi-Finalists £60,000
- Quarter-Finalists £35,000
- Last 16 £20,000
- Second In Group £12,500
- Third in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £1,000,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.
Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2025 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
- 2026 - Luke Littler 16-11 Luke Humphries
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 2
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
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