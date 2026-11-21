Price defied 16 maximums from his German opponent to reach an incredible eighth televised semi-final of 2026, battling through a 31-leg epic at WV Active Aldersley.

Despite an even start with the first six legs being won in 13 darts or less, the Welsh number one held control for the majority of the contest, winning four legs straight to take a 7-3 initiative.

The three-time Grand Slam winner kept Springer at arm’s length with some neat finishing, although the German number two fought back brilliantly, eventually levelling the match at 14-14 before holding throw to lead for the first time and go one away from a seismic victory.

Price then produced a 143 checkout to take the match to a last-leg decider, and, with Springer agonisingly missing two match darts, the world number four capitalised with a two-dart 78 checkout to seal a last-gasp win.

“I think I was probably quite lucky to come through that game," conceded Price, who faces Dutch debutant Doets on Sunday afternoon. “I missed so many chances, but I’m just glad that I had another one at the end.

“These are good games to come through, but I’d rather not have them. I’d rather win 16-2 or 16-3!

“Niko played decent and he was hitting back-to-back 180s in crucial parts of the game, and I was like: ‘go away!’

“I haven’t won a major for a while but I’m still in the tournament. Kevin will score well on Sunday, but I’ve got that game in me as well.”

Meanwhile, Doets reached a first Premier event semi-final with an emphatic 16-7 victory over his good friend Wattimena, averaging over 101 and taking out two 170 finishes en route.

After a back-and-forth opening to the contest with Wattimena edging ahead 5-4, Doets produced a ten-leg rampage to lead 14-5 in a spell that included a brace of Big Fish finishes.

The 28-year-old Dutchman then confirmed victory over his compatriot with a 14-dart hold to book his place in the last four, setting up a showdown with Price.

“It was amazing to hit those two 170s. It felt really good to do that,” reflected Doets, competing on his debut at the Grand Slam.

“The beginning of the match was very tight, but after it went to 5-5, I felt like I was walking away with it.

“My girlfriend told me to dream about winning this trophy.

"I cannot really control what I’m dreaming so I haven’t, but every tournament you enter you want to win and the way it’s going right now, why not?”

Grand Slam of Darts: Results & Schedule of Play

Saturday November 14

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Matches (Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Tom Sykes 5-3 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Stephen Bunting 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Ryan Searle 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Tommy Morris 5-2 Josh Rock (C)

Wessel Nijman 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Maik Kuivenhoven (P)

Anton Ostlund 5-4 Jonny Clayton (G)

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

(Best of nine legs, Seeded Player v Player C)

Gerwyn Price 5-3 Joe Hunt (E)

James Wade 5-1 Cam Crabtree (K)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 5-3 Ross Smith (O)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Henry Coates (L)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Paolo Nebrida (I)

Luke Littler 5-2 Beau Greaves (A)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Carl Sneyd (M)

Chris Dobey 5-2 Jan Schmidt (N)

Sunday November 15

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Group Stage (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday Afternoon’s Losing Player)

Maik Kuivenhoven 5-4 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Niko Springer 5-1 Adam Sevada (H)

Alan Soutar 5-2 Lisa Ashton (B)

Cameron Menzies 5-4 Raymond Smith (D)

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (J)

Andrew Gilding 5-4 Charlie Manby (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Jonny Clayton (G)

Kevin Doets 5-3 Josh Rock (C)

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Martin Schindler 5-0 Jan Schmidt (N)

Paolo Nebrida 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Sebastian Bialecki 5-4 Joe Hunt (E)

Bradley Brooks 5-3 Carl Sneyd (M)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Cam Crabtree (K)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niels Zonneveld (A)

Ross Smith 5-4 Gabriel Clemens (O)

Henry Coates 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Monday November 16 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups A-H (Best of nine legs,Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Jermaine Wattimena 5-4 Alan Soutar (B)

Ryan Searle 5-1 Andrew Gilding (F)

Rob Cross 5-1 Anton Ostlund (G)

Kevin Doets 5-1 Tommy Morris (C)

Gerwyn Price 5-2 Sebastian Bialecki (E)

Niels Zonneveld 5-4 Luke Littler (A)

Cameron Menzies 5-2 Stephen Bunting (D)

Niko Springer 5-3 Wessel Nijman (H)

Tuesday November 17 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Groups I-P (Best of nine legs, Player B v Saturday’s Winning Player)

Tom Sykes 5-1 Krzysztof Ratajski (J)

Gabriel Clemens 5-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez (O)

Martin Schindler 5-3 Chris Dobey (N)

James Wade 5-0 Ricky Evans (K)

Gian van Veen 5-2 Bradley Brooks (M)

Luke Humphries 5-2 Joe Cullen (I)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Jeffrey de Graaf (L)

Nathan Aspinall 5-0 Karel Sedlacek (P)

Wednesday November 18 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Rob Cross 8-10 Niko Springer

Gerwyn Price 10-7 Ryan Searle

Luke Littler 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena

Kevin Doets 10-5 Cameron Menzies

Thursday November 19 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Round Two (Best of 19 legs)

Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Gabriel Clemens

Gian van Veen 10-7 Martin Schindler

Tom Sykes 10-9 Luke Humphries

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 James Wade

Friday November 20 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Jermaine Wattimena 7-16 Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price 16-15 Niko Springer

Saturday November 21 (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

Tom Sykes v Michael van Gerwen

Gian van Veen v Nathan Aspinall

Sunday November 22

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

Semi-Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Evening Session (1930 GMT)

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

16x groups of three players

Top 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings seeded. Next 16 qualified players from PDC Rankings numbered 17-32 for draw, and remaining players numbered 33-48 for draw (with any players without a ranking listed at the end in alphabetical order).

Two points will be awarded for a win, and no points are awarded for a defeat.

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows:

Should there be a three-way points tie in any group after the round-robin games have been played, these would be split as follows: Total Leg Difference Total Legs Won Total Legs Won Against Throw Highest Total Tournament Average (to two decimal places) Highest Winning Match Average (to two decimal places) If players cannot be split after the above criteria has been applied, a play-off will be organised between the players at the end of the session in which the final group game is played, and will be a two-way or three-way nine-dart shoot-out in which the player scoring the most points is deemed the winner, the player scoring the second highest points total would be deemed to have finished second in the group, with the lowest total finishing third. The order of throw would be determined by PDC Ranking, with the highest-ranked player having the option to throw first, second or third (if applicable), and the second-highest ranked player then having the second option of which order to throw in should there be three players involved. Should any scores be tied after nine darts, those players would continue throwing three darts apiece until there is a separation.



Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £60,000

Quarter-Finalists £35,000

Last 16 £20,000

Second In Group £12,500

Third in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £1,000,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries lifted the trophy 12 months later in 2023.

Since then it's been the Luke Littler show, with the Nuke winning all of his matches on the Wolverhampton stage over the past two years to get his hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy twice.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 2

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

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