Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Sam Hoskins

Dan Briden's series continues with syndicate manager Sam Hoskins taking him through an exciting team.

ALL ANGELS

8/2 gr f Harry Angel - Heavenly Snow (Australia)

Trainer: Ed Walker Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates IV Sales price: £55,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley) Half-sister to triple 8.5f 3yo winner Sylkie (78). Dam a fairly useful Irish 10f 3yo winner (81) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 10f 3yo winning (91) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Dance Dress (110). “A lovely, good-moving filly who, while she hasn’t been asked any serious questions yet, is shaping up nicely at home. She should be running from July onwards.” BATTLEWORTHY (IRE)

15/1 gr c Invincible Army - Silver Rose (Dark Angel)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates XI Sales price: €85,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley) Half-brother to 2025 Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner Eternal Elixir (98). Dam an unraced sister to UAE 1m Group 2 winner Golden Goal (113) and half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Rosie’s Premiere (96; later dam of French 6f 3yo Listed winners Louliana (104) and Rose Premium (104)). “This colt was showing up really well in the spring before encountering a little setback. He is back trotting now and will hopefully be doing more soon. He is entered for the 300k sales race at Doncaster in September and the plan will be to try and get him there with a run or two behind him.”

BLING (IRE)

20/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Disclose (Dansili)

Trainer: Hugo Palmer Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 2 & D Gibbons Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Encrypted (109), Group 3-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Nigiri (102) and useful multiple 6f winner Gisburn (103). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (100) who was a full sister to Listed-placed French/UAE 7f-1m winner World Ruler (107). “This filly is from a successful Juddmonte family and is showing signs of promise at home. She will be the earliest of the two-year-olds for Hot To Trot. Hugo has done really well with the progeny of Starspangledbanner and also trained a Listed winner from this mare.” MIMAS (FR)

16/4 b f Galiway - Girl On The Moon (Wootton Bassett)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 2 & Mrs Nigel Elwes Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful French 8-9f winner (94) who was a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Listed winner Mademoiselle Marie (103). “This filly goes nicely but will probably want at least seven furlongs. She should be running from July onwards. A nice filly, especially for the future.”

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