Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Sam Hoskins

Dan Briden's series continues with syndicate manager Sam Hoskins taking him through an exciting team.
ALL ANGELS
8/2 gr f Harry Angel - Heavenly Snow (Australia)
Trainer: Ed Walker Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates IV Sales price: £55,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley)
Half-sister to triple 8.5f 3yo winner Sylkie (78). Dam a fairly useful Irish 10f 3yo winner (81) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 10f 3yo winning (91) half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Dance Dress (110).
“A lovely, good-moving filly who, while she hasn’t been asked any serious questions yet, is shaping up nicely at home. She should be running from July onwards.”
BATTLEWORTHY (IRE)
15/1 gr c Invincible Army - Silver Rose (Dark Angel)
Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates XI Sales price: €85,000 (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley)
Half-brother to 2025 Italian 1m 3yo Listed winner Eternal Elixir (98). Dam an unraced sister to UAE 1m Group 2 winner Golden Goal (113) and half-sister to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Rosie’s Premiere (96; later dam of French 6f 3yo Listed winners Louliana (104) and Rose Premium (104)).
“This colt was showing up really well in the spring before encountering a little setback. He is back trotting now and will hopefully be doing more soon. He is entered for the 300k sales race at Doncaster in September and the plan will be to try and get him there with a run or two behind him.”
BLING (IRE)
20/2 ch f Starspangledbanner - Disclose (Dansili)
Trainer: Hugo Palmer Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 2 & D Gibbons Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Encrypted (109), Group 3-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Nigiri (102) and useful multiple 6f winner Gisburn (103). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (100) who was a full sister to Listed-placed French/UAE 7f-1m winner World Ruler (107).
“This filly is from a successful Juddmonte family and is showing signs of promise at home. She will be the earliest of the two-year-olds for Hot To Trot. Hugo has done really well with the progeny of Starspangledbanner and also trained a Listed winner from this mare.”
MIMAS (FR)
16/4 b f Galiway - Girl On The Moon (Wootton Bassett)
Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 2 & Mrs Nigel Elwes Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a fairly useful French 8-9f winner (94) who was a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Listed winner Mademoiselle Marie (103).
“This filly goes nicely but will probably want at least seven furlongs. She should be running from July onwards. A nice filly, especially for the future.”
NIGHT IN VEGAS (IRE)
18/3 b c Lucky Vega - Strait Power (Rock of Gibraltar)
Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton Owner: Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds VI Sales price: 60,000gns (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley)
Half-brother to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Shepherds Way (99) and fairly useful multiple 5-6f winner Brummell (93). Dam an unraced half-sister to dual 6f Group 1 winner Slade Power (127).
“He is a horse Eve has always liked and it’s exciting he has been able to do what he has done on both starts, particularly under a penalty at Goodwood against two winners. I suppose we’d better go to the Coventry! It was never all about Ascot and there are other options available, but he looks worthy of a place in a Coventry so we’ll probably go there. A really exciting horse for Kennet to have.”
PERSAZZ (IRE)
21/4 ch c Persian Force - Imtiyaaz (Starspangledbanner)
Trainer: William Knight Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates I Sales price: 55,000gns (Lillingston Bloodstock/Kennet Valley)
Half-brother to fairly useful 7f 2yo winner Feeraas (82). Dam a Listed-placed 5-5.5f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Bunker (109) and 7f 2yo winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Imperial Fighter (109).
“Persian Force is a sire that’s really flying at the moment. This horse is showing up well at home and though William wouldn’t really be noted for his prowess with two-year-olds, he did have a good time with them last year. We could see this colt in a 6f novice at Salisbury the week before Royal Ascot (June 14) and though I am sure he will come on the run there, he’s a nice horse for the future. He could be one for the Tattersalls Somerville race at the July course towards the end of the summer.”
More by Dan Briden
- Jessica Harrington: My two-year-old team
- Harry Eustace: My two-year-old team
- Tom Fanshawe: Our two-year-old team
- Jack Davison & John O'Donoghue: Our two-year-old teams
- Jack Jones: My two-year-old team
- James Horton: My two-year-old team
- Sam Sangster: Two-year-olds to follow
- Richard Spencer: My two-year-old team
- George Scott: My two-year-old team
- Richard Hughes: My two-year-old team
- Charlie Clover & Jack Morland
- George Boughey: My two-year-old team
- Charlie Fellowes: My two-year-old team
- Jamie Insole: My two-year-old team
- Hugo Palmer: My two-year-old team
- Eve Johnson Houghton: My two-year-old team
- Joseph O'Brien two-year-olds for 2026
- John & Thady Gosden two-year-olds for 2026
- HM The King & HM The Queen two-year-olds for 2026
- The Amo two-year-olds of for 2026
- The Shadwell two-years-olds for 2026
- The Cheveley Park two-year-olds for 2026
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