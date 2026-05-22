Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jessica Harrington Stable Tour

Jessica Harrington takes Dan Briden through her powerful two-year-old team for the season ahead.

ACTIVITY (IRE)

2/5 b c Gleneagles - Punakha (Acclamation)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €120,000 (BBA Ireland) Second foal of a fairly useful Irish 1m 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Helvezia (96) and Group 3-placed maiden Turf Laurel (111). “A lovely colt who has done very well this spring. He shows ability and should be racing over 7f by July.” AEDHMAR (IRE)

17/3 b f Blue Point - Rag And Bone (Street Cry)

Owner: Stonestreet Stables LLC Sales price: 270,000gns (Stonestreet Stables) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Head Mistress (99) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Dollerina (96). Dam a Canadian 7-8.5f winner who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Raymi Coya (99). “She has run very well without winning on either start so far. I felt the six furlongs stretched her last time, so we will drop back to 5f for the Queen Mary with her. A filly with plenty of ability.” APOLLO’S COMET (IRE)

20/2 ro f Mehmas - Maggie’s Delight (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: OMEGA Racing & Seamus McGowan & Niall McInerney Sales price: 47,000gns (Omega Racing) First foal of a fairly useful 2m 1f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Keeper of Time (102; by Mehmas) out of Listed-placed Italian 5f-1m winner (84). “This is a scopey filly who works well. She will likely begin over 6f in the next couple of weeks but will certainly get another furlong in time. One of the nicer fillies we have here.” AURORE D’OR (IRE)

5/3 b f Kingman - Espoir d’Soleil (Galileo)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Sales price: n/a Third foal of a useful Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner/Derby third Casual Conquest (123), Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Afternoon Sunlight (108) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Elusive Double (105). “A rather backward filly who has just gone out for a break. She has a nice Moyglare Stud pedigree and can hopefully make it to the track towards the end of the season.”

BELLE OF THE BALL (IRE)

2/3 b f Mohaather - Edelmira (Peintre Celebre)

Owner: OMEGA Racing & B Morris & R B Jones Jr Sales price: €45,000 (Knockarigg Hill) Half-sister to useful 10.5f-2m 2f winner Emiyn (98). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner (108p) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Ebadiyla (122), Gold Cup winners Enzeli (126) and Estimate (118) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Edabiya (111). “She was very good at Cork the other day, where she again showed good early speed and made it count. I am not quite sure where we go with her now but I’m keen to stick to 5f, for all she is bred to stay a good bit further in time. It would be lovely if we could get some black type with her.” BETTER YET (IRE)

8/4 ch f Lucky Vega - Shammah (Frankel)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a fairly useful 5f 2yo winner (79) who was closely related to Group 3/Listed-placed German 7f 2yo winner Barina (97). “This filly has done quite a bit of work already and goes along nicely. She should be running over 6f within the next month and can hopefully win her maiden sooner rather than later.” CATCH THE BOSS (IRE)

30/1 b f Calyx - Future Energy (Frankel)

Owner: John G Hennessy & C Acheson & Mrs John Harrington Sales price: €36,000 (Jessica Harrington Racing) Half-sister to Danish 7.5f 3yo winner Future Promise. Dam an unraced sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Qazyna (105p) and half-sister to Australian 12f Group 2 winner Au Revoir (118), 8/10f Listed winner Perfect Stride (116) and French 6f 2yo Listed winner Law Lord (113). “A filly with a good bit of size who we’re bringing along gradually given that. I see her starting over 1m in the summer.” FLOATING ON AIR (IRE)

14/4 ch c Starman - Please Me (Teofilo)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 70,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-brother to fairly useful 8-10f winner Bruno’s Gold (82). Dam a twice-raced maiden (68p) close relation to Group 3-placed 12-14.5f winner Postileo (109) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Rasmeyaa (102) and half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Future Generation (115; later dam of French 12/15f 3yo Group 2 winner Brundtland (122)). “A lovely colt with lots of size and quality who goes nicely. He will probably begin over 6f in the next few weeks though will certainly want 7f before too long.” FULL VOLUME (FR)

2/4 b c Lucky Vega - Red Azalea (Galileo)

Owner: Forz Europe Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a fairly useful Irish 9.5f 3yo winner (84) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winning (108) sister to 12f Listed winner Ektihaam (123) and Listed-placed Irish 9.5-11.5f winner Onlyhuman (109). “This colt worked this morning and went nicely. He has loads of strength about him and should make a two-year-old, though I can’t imagine he will want anything shorter than 7f. I’m learning with these Lucky Vegas that you don’t want to rush them as they aren’t always as forward as you think.” IMPRESSED (IRE)

19/3 b f Camelot - Waila (Notnowcato)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: 150,000gns (David Redvers Bloodstock) Half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Infinite Cosmos (108). Dam a 12f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Crystal Star (100; later dam of Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Crystal Ocean (132), Canadian International winner Hillstar (121) and triple 12f Group 2 winner Crystal Capella (123)). “A very pretty filly who is incredibly light on her feet. Despite actually having a late-maturing pedigree, she is quite natural and could be running by the middle part of the summer if she continues to go the right way. We like her.”

Crystal Ocean beats Magical at Royal Ascot

LADY PATRONA

17/2 ch f Cotai Glory - Presiding Officer (Beat Hollow)

Owner: Miss Kate Harrington & Mrs John Harrington & B Phelan Sales price: 11,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to useful Irish/Hong Kong 7.5f-1m winner Loch Tay (98p). Dam an unraced sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Proportional (115p) and Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Vote Often (110). “We were delighted with her second place finish on debut at Naas. She just got a bit lost off the bridle there but came home strongly. I am not entirely sure where we go next as she has a couple of entries, but you’d hope she is winning soon based on what she showed first time.” LUNAR EMPRESS (IRE)

28/3 b f Zoustar - Lady Anner (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful Irish 7f 3yo winner (99) who was a full sister to Italian 10f Group 1 winner Laganore (114). “This a nice filly who unfortunately slipped during a racecourse gallop, so we are taking her to Naas on Monday (May 25) for a barrier trial. Should she go well there, I see her running within the next couple of weeks. She is quite a natural filly and shows some speed.” MALA (FR)

13/2 b f Starman - The Lazy Monkey (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: P D Savill Sales price: €140,000 (Not Sold) First foal of a maiden (61) close relation to six-time 8-12f Listed winner Talip Han (115) out of a US dual 11f Grade 3 winner (104). “This filly is a little on the leg at the moment, but I like her a lot. I hope she can be racing by the end of the summer, probably over 7f to begin with.” MARGOT MAE (IRE)

18/3 ch f Starspangledbanner - Moody Blue (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 115,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to 2025 Australian 1m 1f Group 3 winner New Endeavour (117). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Luminous Eyes (108; later dam of Australian 5f/1m Group 2 winner Lumosty (113)). “She found it happening all a bit quickly on her debut at Naas, but I liked the way she finished off her race there. I hope to see a different filly next time with that experience behind her and once tackling a longer trip. Her work has always been nice and I hope she’s winning soon.” MEDICINE MAN (IRE)

21/4 b c Sioux Nation - Afdhaad (Nayef)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 50,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-brother to 2025 Japanese 6f Listed winner Sonshi (114) and useful UK/UAE multiple 5-6f winner Tawalla (103). Dam a once-raced maiden (60) half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Alrahma (107) and French 7f 3yo Listed winner Efaadah (116) out of a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (114). “A big, backward colt who is growing again at the minute, so I wouldn’t think you will be seeing him until the very late summer or even the autumn. He shows a fair amount of speed but just needs to mature and grow into his frame - he’s a bit in two halves at the moment.” OUR BOY BAILEY (IRE)

17/2 b g Bayside Boy - Zaafran (Singspiel)

Owner: Woodridge Stables Limited Sales price: €17,000 (Not Sold) Half-brother to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Zaffy’s Pride (101) and useful Irish triple 1m winner Pepperoni Pete (98). Dam a Listed-placed UK/UAE 8-10f winner (99) who was a full sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Zayn Zen (107). “He ran a lovely first race at Roscommon the other week, where the horse that beat him finished third in a Group 3 contest next time. I’ve trained a few from the family and, like them, he is an honest type who should win races - there’s actually an auction race at Listowel coming up that will suit him well. He will stay a mile without any problems.” PISIFFICK GINGER (IRE)

16/3 ch f Cotai Glory - Himalayan Beauty (The Gurkha)

Owner: Sebastian R T Curran Sales price: €22,000 (IOM) First foal of a fairly useful Irish dual 1m winner (90) who was the granddaughter of Irish Oaks and Prix de l’Opera winner Petrushka (126). “This filly went for a racecourse gallop the other day and went nicely. I trained the mother, who was pretty useful and got better with age. She should be quick enough to begin over 7f and wouldn’t be too far away from a run.”

Snow Fairy on her way to winning the Oaks

QUESTION MARK (IRE)

14/4 b f Lope de Vega - Virgin Snow (Gleneagles)

Owner: Anamoine Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner (103) who was closely related to 10f 3yo Listed winner John Leeper (113) out of six-time 10-12f Group/Grade 1 winner Snow Fairy (128). “This filly is quite backward anyway, but she suffered a cut a little while back and it took an age to heal properly. That pushed her back even further, but she cantered nicely this morning and I am sure there’s a nice filly there. She will just need plenty of time.” SALONAUSTER (GER)

21/2 ch f Australia - Salonlove (Lawman)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €80,000 (BBA Ireland) Second foal of a German 1m 2yo Listed winner (97) who was a half-sister to Listed winners Monblue (1m; 108) and Salon Soldier (1m 1f; 111). “This filly was going nicely earlier in the spring, but she started to grow on us and we sent her out on a break as a result. She will be one to start with in the autumn.” SAMNINA (IRE)

20/2 br f Sea The Moon - Weetamoo (Le Havre)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €75,000 (BBA Ireland) Second foal of a Listed-placed French dual 12f 3yo winner (97) who was the daughter of a useful German 11-12f 3yo winning (103) half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Wild Coco (118) and German triple 11/14f Listed winner Weltmacht (111; later dam of German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Preis der Diana runner-up Wagnis (110)). “A lovely, big filly who is very strong with it. She is quite stoutly bred but shows us enough natural ability to think she could begin over 7f in August.” SARAH’S CHOICE (IRE)

25/2 b f Blue Point - Cristale (Dandy Man)

Owner: TBC Sales price: €100,000 (JHR) Half-sister to Qatari 5-6.5f winner Temple of Hera (80p). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to Cornwallis Stakes winner Electric Waves (111) and Grade 2/Group 3-placed UK/US 6.5f-1m winner Appealing (104). “This filly was picked up at the Arqana Breeze Up sales. She has plenty of size about her but is unsurprisingly pretty fast. I don’t think she’ll take too long to get started.” SELOSSE (IRE)

12/2 b c Siyouni - Emerald Green (Galileo)

Owner: Marcstown Farms SC Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Green Impact (112). Dam a maiden (75) half-sister to US 1m 3yo Listed winner Mirage (100), Group 2/3-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner Alphabet (112) and useful 7f-1m winner Aerion Power (108). “This is a lovely colt who looked like he was going to come to hand quite quickly, but he just grew on us so we’re giving him plenty of time. He shows plenty of ability, however, and I am very much looking forward to getting him going.” SHERRY EYED (IRE)

19/2 b f Pinatubo - Midnight Sunshine (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Sales price: n/a Second foal of a maiden (79) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo winner/Moyglare Stud Stakes runner-up (104) Eternal Silence out of a Ribblesdale Stakes winner (119). “A big filly who will be nice if I can ever get her fit! She is taking a bit of time to get to a point where we can think about entries, but I suspect there’s a nice filly somewhere in there.” STARLIT (IRE)

18/3 b f Starman - Lady Melody (Kodiac)

Owner: Hayley B O’Connor Sales price: €38,000 (Jessica Harrington Racing) Third foal of a maiden (54) daughter of a 6f 3yo winning (79) half-sister to Listed-placed 6-7f winner The Gold Cheongsam (107) and the dam of Prix de l’Abbaye winner The Platinum Queen (111). “A nice enough filly who shows us promise and should be ready to run over 6f around July time.”

Space Traveller wins the Sky Bet Ganton Stakes

STATE OF CLARITY (IRE)

25/3 b f State of Rest - Pellucid (Excelebration)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €115,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Orne (103). Dam a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Space Traveller (116). “This is a very nice filly. She does everything really nicely and is looking like one of our better two-year-old prospects at the moment. I hope to start her off over 7f in the next few weeks.” SWITCHING SIDES (IRE)

28/4 br c Kodiac - Zero Turn (Galileo)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd Sales price: €52,000 (Vendor) Second foal of a maiden (83) half-sister Lowther Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Besharah (113; by Kodiac; later dam of 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Perfect News (104)). “This colt will make his debut on Saturday at the Curragh (May 23). He goes nicely and looks a typically sharp, natural Kodiac. Hopefully he can run a good race.” THALASSA (USA)

3/2 ch f Union Rags - Bouboulina (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a once-raced French 10f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Poupee Flash (105) out of a maiden (91) half-sister to US triple 7f/1m Grade 1 winner Aldebaran (126) and Canadian 1m Grade 1 winner Good Journey (126). “A big filly who will need time. One for the backend.” VELVET DUSK (IRE)

5/4 b f State of Rest - Sunset Dream (Acclamation)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €80,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to fairly useful Irish 7f 2yo winner Nightcliff (94). Dam a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner Flash Gordon (104) and useful multiple 8.5f winner Umm Hurair (101). “Another by State of Rest and I like them both. This is a strong filly who shows us plenty of ability and should be running fairly shortly. I hope she can be a nice horse in time.” WUNDERSCHON (GER)

3/5 b f Sea The Moon - Wonderful Filly (Lomitas)

Owner: OMEGA Racing & Seamus McGowan & Niall McInerney Sales price: 65,000gns (Omega Racing) Full sister to German 11f 3yo Group 2 winner Wonderful Moon (115). Dam a German 8.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Wunder (112) and Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Advanced (119). “A strong filly who is showing us plenty of ability in her work. She will probably running in the middle of the summer and I suspect she will be quick enough to begin over 7f.”

Hotazhell edges out Delacroix at Doncaster