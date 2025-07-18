World Matchplay darts 2025: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Betfred World Matchplay gets under way at the Winter Gardens on Saturday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

James Wade (5/11) v Joe Cullen (2/1) Head-to-head: 10-8

Three-Dart Average (2025) : 94.49 - 92.86

: 94.49 - 92.86 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.24 - 0.28

: 0.24 - 0.28 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 42.49% - 36.16% It's amazing to think James Wade got his hands on this trophy way back in 2007 and almost 20 years on he's still battling away in the upper echelons of the game. The Machine could have had another five World Matchplay titles to his name had he not run into a prime Phil Taylor (four times) and a peak Michael van Gerwen (once) in his other Blackpool finals but he certainly won't have given up hope of tasting Winter Gardens glory one more time. WATCH: PHIL TAYLOR'S CRAZY STATISTICS AT THE WORLD MATCHPLAY

Phil Taylor's INSANE World Matchplay stats!!

After all, he's still only 42 and proved he can still contend for these major prizes by beating the likes of Luke Humphries and Josh Rock en route to the UK Open final back in March. He also ended a near three-year wait for a ranking title when winning Playing Championship 19 back in June so it's no surprise to see him a fairly comfortable favourite to see off a struggling Joe Cullen. The Rockstar did win a Pro Tour title in his second final of the season back in March when it looked like he was about to enjoy a resurgence. At the time he said: "I think this is the best win of my career, because of the adversity I have had to endure over the last year,” reflected an emotional Cullen. “When you’re slipping down the rankings and you’re doubting yourself, there is nothing worse in darts. “I had all-sorts going on away from darts and I wasn’t practising. There was no motivation there and that’s why I slid down the rankings, but ultimately the buck stops with me." However, his form has regressed again and there's not enough evidence to expect an 'upset'. Scoreline Prediction: 10-6

Danny Noppert (7/10) v Cameron Menzies (13/10) Head-to-head: 2-2

2-2 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.34 - 92.97

: 95.34 - 92.97 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.29 - 0.32

: 0.29 - 0.32 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 41.48% - 39.60% Cameron Menzies is preparing for his World Matchplay debut after qualifying via the Pro Tour Order of Merit with ease and the popular Scotsman is sure to have the Winter Gardens crowd on his side. Since breaking down at the Ally Pally back in December, Menzies has bounced back tremendously by reaching three Players Championship finals and he won the third of those back in April to double his career title tally in the PDC. He subsequently vowed to quit his job and become a full-time dart player - a decision which will hopefully help him realise his rich potential in the coming years. However, Menzies has been quite inconsistent in recent months and since the start of May he's averaging a mediocre 92.47 compared to Danny Noppert's 95.74 while his Dutch opponent is much more experienced at keeping his cool on the big stages. Noppie, who reached the semi-finals here several months after winning the UK Open back in 2022, enjoyed a great run to the last four of the World Masters earlier this season and although he's not picked up any titles so far in 2025, his threat can't be underestimated. Scoreline Prediction: 10-6

Luke Humphries (1/2) v Gian van Veen (7/4) Head-to-head: 4-1

4-1 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 94.49 - 92.86

: 94.49 - 92.86 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.32 - 0.28

: 0.32 - 0.28 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 40.60% - 45.01% Luke Humphries may well be second favourite to defend his World Matchplay title but the luck of the draw certainly wasn't on his side after being paired with the dangerous Gian van Veen. Cool Hand obviously won't be fazed by any opponent given his formidable track record of reaching 11 of the last 18 major finals and winning eight of them including this year's Premier League and World Masters - but over the best-of-19 format, this could actually be his most challenging obstacle in the top half of the draw. Gian van Veen defeated Humphries in a Players Championship final back in March to win his maiden senior PDC title and he's currently fifth for seasonal averages with 97.98 compared to the 99.23 that the Englishman can currently boast. ALSO READ: WORLD MATCHPLAY OUTRIGHT TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

The aforementioned breakthrough came after finishing runner-up in five tournaments since his first final in 2022 while he went on to reach another in the German Darts Grand Prix towards the end of April only to lose out to Michael van Gerwen. On top of all that he's reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam and UK Open in the last 10 months to prove he is now converting his floor form to the TV stages so I really feel he has the game to pull off an upset on opening night. Scoreline Prediction: 8-10

Nathan Aspinall (8/11) v Wessel Nijman (13/10) Head-to-head: 0-0

0-0 Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.64 - 95.29

: 95.64 - 95.29 180s per leg (Last 12 months) : 0.33 - 0.33

: 0.33 - 0.33 Checkout % (Last 12 months): 38.57% - 42.65% SELECTION: 1pt over 12.5 180s at 7/4 (Unibet, BetMGM) Nathan Aspinall knows exactly what it takes to conquerer the Winter Gardens having lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy back in 2023 yet he'll probably feel that he's been disrespected in the betting once again considering what he's achieved this season. That said, the Asp loves proving the doubters wrong and he certainly did that during the Premier League campaign when qualifying for the Play-Offs despite his original selection causing controversy among the darts community, with some critics claiming he only got picked for his walk-on music. Aspinall has also reached a whopping five tournament finals this year and picked up two European Tour titles thanks to a mixture of high-quality displays and tremendous character, as we saw when he took out a 170 checkout to avoid a semi-final defeat to Gary Anderson.