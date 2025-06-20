Darts results: James Wade ends three-year wait to win a PDC ranking title

Wade delivered an exhibition of finishing to demolish Scott Williams 8-3 in their decisive showdown at the Mattioli Arena, averaging 101.52 to return to the winner's enclosure for the first time since November 2022.

The left-hander was at his merciless best against Williams, landing a trio of ton-plus checkouts and pinning eight of his nine attempts at double - an astonishing conversion rate of 88.9%.

“It’s been a long time coming,” quipped Wade, who reclaims a place in the world's top eight after pocketing the £15,000 top prize.

“I’m really, really happy. It’s been a difficult few years for me.

“I went from number three in the world down to outside of the top 20, but it wasn’t because my darting ability disappeared, it was because my health disappeared.

“I’m really proud of myself today, because these are not easy events to win. I’ve lost in a few finals and semi-finals recently, so this is a milestone for me.

“I still want to be in the mix. I know I am still good enough to compete with the best players, so I want to keep knocking on the door and upsetting the apple cart!”

Following 6-2 wins over Brett Claydon and Joshua Richardson, Wade moved through to the last 16 with victory over Peter Wright, edging past the Scot in a decider for the second straight day.

The Aldershot stalwart then averaged 103.94 in his last 16 success against Kevin Doets, before winning six straight legs from 4-0 down to stun World Youth Champion Gian van Veen.

Wade produced 161 and 124 finishes on the bullseye during this spell, and he maintained that ruthless precision on the outer ring in his 7-3 thumping of Andrew Gilding in the semi-finals.

However, the ten-time TV title winner saved his best finishing for Thursday's showpiece, conjuring up a brace of 110 checkouts - including one for the title - along with a trademark 120 combination to cap off a terrific performance.

Williams, meanwhile, was eyeing a first ranking title in just over three years, and he began his challenge with a deciding-leg victory over Gerwyn Price, inflicting back-to-back first round exits on the Welshman.

The former World Championship semi-finalist also eased past Adam Hunt, Tommy Lishman and Bradley Brooks en route to the final, having survived match darts in wins over William O’Connor and Wessel Nijman.

Nijman – a back-to-back semi-finalist on the European Tour last month – impressed in the East Midlands, producing a hat-trick of ton-topping averages in his run to the last four.

Former UK Open champion Gilding delivered some equally eye-catching displays, averaging 110.78 to hammer Andy Baetens before dumping out Gary Anderson, Ross Smith and Damon Heta to reach the semi-finals.

Heta advanced to the last eight alongside Van Veen, Bradley Brooks and Scottish star Alan Soutar, who averaged 105 to topple Tuesday’s runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode in round one.

That average was only bettered by Gilding and Dutch icon Raymond van Barneveld, who posted a 109.34 in his first round thrashing of Rob Owen, which boosts his hopes of World Matchplay qualification.

The race to qualify for July’s showpiece will culminate following the conclusion of next month’s ProTour double-header, which will take place on July 8-9 in Leicester.

2025 Players Championship 19 results

Last 16

James Wade 6-4 Kevin Doets

Gian van Veen 6-5 Ricky Evans

Andrew Gilding 6-3 Ross Smith

Damon Heta 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Scott Williams 6-5 William O'Connor

Bradley Brooks 6-0 Brendan Dolan

Alan Soutar 6-5 Marvin van Velzen

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-Finals

James Wade 6-4 Gian van Veen

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Damon Heta

Scott Williams 6-2 Bradley Brooks

Wessel Nijman 6-5 Alan Soutar

Semi-Finals

James Wade 7-3 Andrew Gilding

Scott Williams 7-6 Wessel Nijman

Final

James Wade 8-3 Scott Williams

Darts: Related content