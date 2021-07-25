World Matchplay Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and TV coverage details

Seedings in brackets, Scroll down further for daily schedule

Here, you can look back at how the event unfolded with the results and daily round-ups while there's also details on stats, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

In the end it was Wright who triumphed here for the first time in his career thanks to a 18-9 victory over Van den Bergh that completed a dominant week and saw him become just the fifth player to complete a World Championship-Matchplay double.

A star-studded field of 32 featuring the likes of Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh headed to the iconic Winter Gardens for the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994, to challenge for the Phil Taylor trophy and a top prize of £150,000.

The biggest darts event of the summer - and the year so far - has concluded at its spiritual home of Blackpool in front of fans after the pandemic forced it to be staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes 12 months ago .

QUARTER FINALS

(1) Gerwyn Price 9-16 Dimitri Van den Bergh (8)

(13) Krzysztof Ratajski 16-8 Callan Rydz

(2) Peter Wright 16-7 Michael Smith (7)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 16-9 Nathan Aspinall (11)

SECOND ROUND

(1) Gerwyn Price 11-3 Jonny Clayton (16)

(8) Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-8 Dave Chisnall (9)

Luke Humphries 5-11 Krzysztof Ratajski (13)

(5) Rob Cross 8-11 Callan Rydz

(2) Peter Wright 11-5 Joe Cullen (15)

(7) Michael Smith 13-11 Jose de Sousa (10)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 11-8 Ian White

(6) Gary Anderson 9-11 Nathan Aspinall (11)

FIRST ROUND

(1) Gerwyn Price 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena *

(16) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode

(8) Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-5 Devon Petersen

(9) Dave Chisnall 10-8 Vincent van der Voort

(4) James Wade 3-10 Luke Humphries

(13) Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Brendan Dolan

(5) Rob Cross 10-8 Ross Smith

(12) Glen Durrant 4-10 Callan Rydz

(2) Peter Wright 10-2 Danny Noppert

(15) Joe Cullen 10-8 Chris Dobey

(7) Michael Smith 10-7 Ryan Searle

(10) Jose de Sousa 10-2 Gabriel Clemens

(3) Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Damon Heta

(14) Daryl Gurney 7-10 Ian White

(6) Gary Anderson 10-5 Stephen Bunting

(11) Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Mervyn King

* Jermaine Wattimena replaced Mensur Suljovic who withdrew for medical reasons

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 17 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

Dave Chisnall 10-8 Vincent van der Voort

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gerwyn Price 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-5 Devon Petersen

CLICK HERE FOR SATURDAY'S REVIEW

Sunday July 18

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Brendan Dolan

Glen Durrant 4-10 Callan Rydz

Rob Cross 10-8 Ross Smith

James Wade 3-10 Luke Humphries

Evening Session (1930 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Joe Cullen 10-8 Chris Dobey

Michael Smith 10-7 Ryan Searle

Peter Wright 10-2 Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa 10-2 Gabriel Clemens

Sunday July 18

Monday July 19 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Daryl Gurney 7-10 Ian White

Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Mervyn King

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Damon Heta

Gary Anderson 10-5 Stephen Bunting

Monday July 19 (1900 BST)

Tuesday July 20 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Rob Cross 8-11 Callan Rydz

Luke Humphries 5-11 Krzysztof Ratajski

Gerwyn Price 11-3 Jonny Clayton

Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-8 Dave Chisnall

Tuesday July 20 (1900 BST)

Wednesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Michael Smith 13-11 Jose De Sousa

Gary Anderson 9-11 Nathan Aspinall

Michael Van Gerwen 11-8 Ian White

Peter Wright 11-5 Joe Cullen

Wednesday July 21 (1900 BST)

Thursday July 22 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Krzysztof Ratajski 16-8 Callan Rydz

Gerwyn Price 9-16 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Thursday July 22 (1900 BST)

Friday July 23 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Peter Wright 16-7 Michael Smith

Michael Van Gerwen 16-9 Nathan Aspinall

Friday July 23 (1900 BST)

Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dimitri Van den Bergh 17-9 Krzysztof Ratajski

Peter Wright 17-10 Michael van Gerwen

Saturday July 24 (1900 BST)

Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dimitri Van den Bergh 9-18 Peter Wright

Sunday July 25 (2030 BST)

Sky Bet's World Matchplay Pre-Tournament Odds

Michael van Gerwen is favourite to win his third World Matchplay - and first since 2016 - despite not winning a title all season but his starting price of 9/2 is the biggest he's been since the days before his dominance began.

World champion Gerwyn Price can be backed at 5/1 while Jose de Sousa and Peter Wright are next in the betting at 7/1 and 8/1 respectively ahead of last year's winner, Dimitri Van den Bergh, at 11/1.

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7.

World Matchplay Format

First Round - Best of 19 legs

Second Round - Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs

Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

Winner - £150,000

Runner-Up - £70,000

Semi-Finalists - £50,000

Quarter-Finalists - £25,000

Second Round Losers - £15,000

First Round Losers - £10,000

Total - £700,000

How the players qualified

The 16 seeded players are the top 16 from the main PDC Order Of Merit.

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen James Wade Rob Cross Gary Anderson Michael Smith Dimitri Van den Bergh Dave Chisnall José de Sousa Nathan Aspinall Glen Durrant Krzysztof Ratajski Daryl Gurney Joe Cullen Jonny Clayton

The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list.

Brendan Dolan Devon Petersen Damon Heta Danny Noppert Dirk van Duijvenbode Ross Smith Mensur Suljovic * Stephen Bunting Mervyn King Luke Humphries Gabriel Clemens Vincent van der Voort Ryan Searle Ian White Callan Rydz Chris Dobey

* Mensur Suljovic withdrew due to medical reasons and was replaced by Jermaine Wattimena

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been eight different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 21-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross and Dimitri Van den Bergh are the most recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

1994 - Larry Butler 16-12 Dennis Priestley

1995 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Dennis Priestley

1996 - Peter Evison 16-14 Dennis Priestley

1997 - Phil Taylor 16-11 Alan Warriner

1998 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Ronnie Baxter

1999 - Rod Harrington 19-17 Peter Manley

2000 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Alan Warriner

2001 - Phil Taylor 18-10 Richie Burnett

2002 - Phil Taylor 18-16 John Part

2003 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Wayne Mardle

2004 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Mark Dudbridge

2005 - Colin Lloyd 18-12 John Part

2006 - Phil Taylor 18-9 James Wade

2007 - James Wade 18-7 Terry Jenkins

2008 - Phil Taylor 18-11 James Wade

2009 - Phil Taylor 18-4 Terry Jenkins

2010 - Phil Taylor 18-12 Raymond van Barneveld

2011 - Phil Taylor 18-8 James Wade

2012 - Phil Taylor 18-15 James Wade

2013 - Phil Taylor 18-13 Adrian Lewis

2014 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Michael van Gerwen

2015 - Michael van Gerwen 18-12 James Wade

2016 - Michael van Gerwen 18-10 Phil Taylor

2017 - Phil Taylor 18-8 Peter Wright

2018 - Gary Anderson 21-19 Mensur Suljovic

2019 - Rob Cross 18-13 Michael Smith

2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-10 Gary Anderson

World Matchplay Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 16

Michael van Gerwen - 2

Rod Harrington - 2

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Gary Anderson - 1

Larry Butler - 1

Peter Evison - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

James Wade - 1

