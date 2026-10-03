The World Grand Prix semi-finals take place on Saturday night
The World Grand Prix semi-finals take place on Saturday night

World Grand Prix darts 2026: Night six semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

Darts
Sat October 03, 2026 · 4h ago

The 2026 Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Saturday October 3

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)
  • Semi-Finals: Best of 7 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

SL Double: 1pt Aspinall and Wade both to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

SELECTION: 1pt Nathan Aspinall to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Nathan Aspinall produced arguably the best statistical performance in World Grand Prix history on Friday night as he thrashed Ryan Joyce 3-0 with an average of 105.15 to reach the semi-finals.

Sure, there have been two higher winning averages - Alan Warriner-Little (106.45) and Luke Littler (105.58) - but this was comfortably the highest ever in a best-of-five set match and sustained it over 13 legs of double-start darts.

The Asp had previously branded his performance against Luke Woodhouse in the previous round as one of his best on the World Grand Prix stage so he's evidently on a crest of a wave and enjoying this incredible momentum.

The stats ahead of Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price

On Sky Sports last night, John Part made an interesting point that Aspinall usually revels in the role of the plucky, battling underdog - even if it does sometimes lead to him being 'written off' - but performances like this may have to change that reputation.

He really believes in himself more than ever and fancy him to do a job on Gerwyn Price tonight.

He said: "That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve ever produced in my career. I’ve been a lot more composed this week. I feel like I can win this tournament, and I feel like I’m ready to win another major [title] again.”

The Iceman is rated favourite based on seasonal averages and the fact he reached the World Matchplay and World Series finals in 2026 as he bids to end his major title drought that dates back to 2022.

Price has played very well so far having averaged 101.61 in round one before two 90+ efforts in beating Ross Smith and Jonny Clayton.

His comeback from 2-0 down to beat Clayton was inspired although he could so easily have lost the deciding leg as the Ferret spurned match darts.

It promises to be an explosive contest that keeps us all on the edge of our seat but I'm going for Aspinall to win and also hit the most maximums. He's been hammering them in at 0.46 per leg this week compared to Price's 0.27 and that trend should continue.

Scoreline prediction: 4-2

Luke Humphries v James Wade

SELECTION: 1pt James Wade to win and Luke Humphries to hit most 180s at 3/1 (bet365)

James Wade was my 'outsider' tip to win the World Grand Prix at the start of the week and it's a case of so far so good having serenely coasted into the semi-finals for the loss of just two sets along the way.

The 2007 and 2010 champion brushed aside a below-par Gian van Veen 3-0 last night with an impressive average of 96 and afterwards said: "I’ve been feeling different in the last two months. Probably the last time I felt like this it was 2008 or 2009.”

The stats ahead of Luke Humphries v James Wade

This is great news for Machine fans who have seen him pick up three titles in 2026 including a recent one on the European Tour and also on the World Series Tour - while he's reached the quarter-finals or better of all five major tournaments he's been apart of.

For him to find a new lease of life in his 24th season playing PDC darts shows he really his "longevity-wise" one of the all-time greats.

His next test will be his toughest so far without a doubt , especially considering Luke Humphries has yet to drop a set without really playing near his best darts.

Cool Hand, who is bidding to reach this final for the fourth successive year, beat Niels Zonneveld 3-0 with an average of just 86 and his tournament mark of 87.53 is around five points lower than Wade.

He said: “It’s one of those performance where you aren’t thrilled, but you win 3-0. Hopefully tomorrow is a lot better because if it isn’t, I won’t be here on Sunday."

Humphries hasn't been his usual self on the 180s front this week but generally he's a far more prolific maximum hitter than Wade and if we see at least six sets tonight, he should at least 'win' that part of the contest to help our double come in.

Scoreline prediction: 3-4

2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

Round One

  • (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
  • (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
  • (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
  • (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
  • (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
  • (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
  • (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
  • (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
  • (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding

Round Two

  • Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)
  • (8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)
  • (3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)
  • (6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)

Quarter Finals

  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton (5)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Niels Zonneveld
  • (3) Gian van Veen 0-3 James Wade (6)

Daily Schedule

Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Humphries v James Wade

Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £150,000
  • Runner-up - £80,000
  • Semi-finalists - £50,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £35,000
  • Second round - £20,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Luke Littler - 1
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

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