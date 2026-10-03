World Grand Prix darts 2026: Night six semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The 2026 Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Saturday October 3 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Semi-Finals: Best of 7 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. SL Double: 1pt Aspinall and Wade both to win at 5/1 with Sky Bet

Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price SELECTION: 1pt Nathan Aspinall to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Nathan Aspinall produced arguably the best statistical performance in World Grand Prix history on Friday night as he thrashed Ryan Joyce 3-0 with an average of 105.15 to reach the semi-finals. Sure, there have been two higher winning averages - Alan Warriner-Little (106.45) and Luke Littler (105.58) - but this was comfortably the highest ever in a best-of-five set match and sustained it over 13 legs of double-start darts. The Asp had previously branded his performance against Luke Woodhouse in the previous round as one of his best on the World Grand Prix stage so he's evidently on a crest of a wave and enjoying this incredible momentum.

On Sky Sports last night, John Part made an interesting point that Aspinall usually revels in the role of the plucky, battling underdog - even if it does sometimes lead to him being 'written off' - but performances like this may have to change that reputation. He really believes in himself more than ever and fancy him to do a job on Gerwyn Price tonight. He said: "That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve ever produced in my career. I’ve been a lot more composed this week. I feel like I can win this tournament, and I feel like I’m ready to win another major [title] again.” The Iceman is rated favourite based on seasonal averages and the fact he reached the World Matchplay and World Series finals in 2026 as he bids to end his major title drought that dates back to 2022. Price has played very well so far having averaged 101.61 in round one before two 90+ efforts in beating Ross Smith and Jonny Clayton. His comeback from 2-0 down to beat Clayton was inspired although he could so easily have lost the deciding leg as the Ferret spurned match darts. It promises to be an explosive contest that keeps us all on the edge of our seat but I'm going for Aspinall to win and also hit the most maximums. He's been hammering them in at 0.46 per leg this week compared to Price's 0.27 and that trend should continue. Scoreline prediction: 4-2

Luke Humphries v James Wade SELECTION: 1pt James Wade to win and Luke Humphries to hit most 180s at 3/1 (bet365) James Wade was my 'outsider' tip to win the World Grand Prix at the start of the week and it's a case of so far so good having serenely coasted into the semi-finals for the loss of just two sets along the way. The 2007 and 2010 champion brushed aside a below-par Gian van Veen 3-0 last night with an impressive average of 96 and afterwards said: "I’ve been feeling different in the last two months. Probably the last time I felt like this it was 2008 or 2009.”