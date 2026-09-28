World Grand Prix darts 2026: Night one predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The 29th staging of the Boylesports World Grand Prix gets under way in Leicester on Monday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Monday September 28 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1800 GMT)

Sky Sports (1800 GMT) First-Round Format: Best of 3 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. SL Acca: 0.5pts Menzies, Doets & Joyce all to win at 14/1 with Sky Bet

Danny Noppert v Niko Springer

I always feel the first-round matches at the World Grand Prix tend to be much more 50-50 than the odds suggest due to the ruthless format. Although Danny Noppert is the superior player on paper and seasonal stats, he hasn't enjoyed a stellar year in the majors like he did during 2025 and he's fallen at the first hurdle at bith the World Matchplay and World Series of Darts Finals. Niko Springer suffered a first-round exit here 12 months ago - just like many debutants do - but with the experience under his belt, I feel he's more than capable of causing a very minor shock. That said, I'm least sure about this than three other potential upsets which is why it doesn't make the acca. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Noppert v Springer with Sky Bet

Ross Smith v Cameron Menzies

Ross Smith is a on a real high right now having recently lifted the second major title of his career at the World Series of Darts Finals, so he'll have no shortage of backers to go far in Leicester. Smudger is obviously well known for his heavy scoring but he's not got the best of records in this double-start event having never gone beyond round two in five previous attempts whereas Cameron Menzies managed a quarter-final run 12 months ago when he also gave Luke Humphries a bit of a scare before bowing out 3-1. Menzies also arrives in Leicester off the back of a morale-boosting Players Championship title last week so I'm expecting a close encounter that goes to the wire. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Smith v Menzies with Sky Bet

Nathan Aspinall v Kevin Doets SELECTION: 2pts Over 5.5 180s in the match at 11/10 (General)

Nathan Aspinall's crowd-pleasing career has always been hard to predict, as he seems to have as many early exits as fantastic runs to numerous major finals! The World Grand Prix in 2022 was one of those but that was also sandwiched between four first-round defeats. Undoubtedly one of everyone's favourite players to watch, we are almost always guaranteed entertainment and I expect a thrilling encounter with Kevin Doets. The rising Dutch star is enjoying a cracking season having finally picked up his maiden senior PDC ranking title at Players Championship 13 back in May while he's also reached a first European Tour final, narrowly losing to Josh Rock. Both players have prolific 180 per leg stats and if we get three sets then I expect at least six maximums. Scoreline prediction: 1-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Aspinall v Doets with Sky Bet

Jonny Clayton v Krzysztof Ratajski

Jonny Clayton is one of the most reliable double-start players around having lifted this trophy back in 2021 and reaching the latter stages in the last two years with runs to the quarters and semis. Krzysztof Ratajski, who has won a European Tour title this season, will provide tough opposition, however, having managed to win each of his last four first-round matches in this event. It could well turn into a bit of a scrap and I can't confidently predict a winner. Scoreline prediction: 2-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Clayton v Ratajski with Sky Bet

Gerwyn Price v Sebastian Bialecki

The World Grand Prix must be one of Gerwyn Price's favourite events and since 2018 he's reached the quarter-finals or better six times out of eight, including three runs to the final. The 2020 champion hasn't been knocked out in the opening round since 2019 and he's got one of the better draws he'd secretly have hoped for in Sebastian Bialecki, who is making his debut. Bialecki further underlined his potential in 2026 with six Development Tour titles and a winning streak of 38 matches, while he also won Players Championship 26 back in July. But we know how much debutants struggle in this format and Price should sweep the inexperienced Bialecki aside. Scoreline prediction: 2-0 CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Bialecki with Sky Bet

Michael van Gerwen v Ryan Joyce SELECTION: 1pt Ryan Joyce to beat MVG at 6/4 (General)

Michael van Gerwen may well be a six-time winner of the World Grand Prix but he's struggled in this format over the past three seasons, winning just one match and suffering back-to-back first-round exits. Not only that, but he hasn't actually even won a set in his previous two outings and he won't be coming here with too much confidence after early exits in all the majors this season. Ryan Joyce isn't exactly the most dangerous opposition on paper and his stats this year aren't the hottest, but he's a phenomenal converter of double 16 and he used that ability to help him reach the semi-finals here two years ago. This could certainly be a worrying night for MVG. Scoreline prediction: 0-2 CLICK HERE to bet on MVG v Joyce with Sky Bet

Luke Littler v Luke Woodhouse SELECTION: 3pts Luke Littler to win and hit most 180s at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Luke Littler is probably still feeling a bit miffed with the Dutch crowd after his hopes of completing an unprecedented clean sweep of majors in a calendar year came to an end at the World Series of Darts Finals. As far as the World Grand Prix is concerned, I feel a wounded Littler with a point to prove is even more dangerous for his rivals than usual and Luke Woodhouse is massively in the firing line. You'd like to think he'll also have a far more respectful crowd behind him as well compared to what he was subjected to in Amsterdam and I'm expecting a barrage of 180s in a resounding victory. Scoreline prediction: 2-0 CLICK HERE to bet on Littler v Woodhouse with Sky Bet

Wessel Nijman v Rob Cross