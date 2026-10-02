World Grand Prix darts 2026: Night five quarter-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The 2026 Boylesports World Grand Prix quarter-finals take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Friday October 2 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Quarter-Finals: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. SL Acca: 1pt Joyce (+1.5 sets), Price, Wade & Humphries all to win at 6/1 with Sky Bet

Nathan Aspinall v Ryan Joyce SELECTION: 1pt Ryan Joyce to win and Nathan Aspinall to hit most 180s at 3/1 (bet365) Nathan Aspinall branded his performance against Luke Woodhouse as one of his best on the World Grand Prix stage and if he can score as heavily again then Ryan Joyce's ruthless double 16 hitting might not be enough to stop him. He said: “I know I can score as well as anybody in the world of darts, and that’s what I practice on. Tonight it was up there with some of the best I’ve done on this stage. As long as I can handle the pressure, which I think I’ve shown already in these two games in the big moments… I’m going to be really tough to beat this week.” However he did brand Joyce "ridiculous" on double 16 so it'll be fascinating to see which of their respective strengths come out on top tonight. There's no guarantees in darts but Aspinall to hit more maximums than Joyce could almost be classed as one considering the Asp is firing them in at 0.42 per leg in Leicester while his opponent, who has never been known for being prolific on 180s, is down at 0.04. However, Joyce has been so cool, calm and collected this week and is evidently enjoying a format that does suit his style of play - especially if his opponents start struggling to get away early. It's not an easy one to call but I fancy Relentless to reach the semi-finals here for the second time in three years. Scoreline prediction: 2-3

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton SELECTION: 1pt Eight or more 180s in the match and 3+ 100+ checkouts at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will clash for the 47th time in their careers tonight but this is just the second meeting on the World Grand Prix stage. Their last encounter here came during Clayton's trophy-laden 2021 season when the Ferret thrashed the then defending champion 5-1 to lift his third of four major titles that year. It's fair to say that Price has otherwise bossed the friendly rivalry with 31 victories although this year it's been much tighter, with the Iceman picking up five of their nine encounters, including all three on the major stages (Masters, UK Open & World Series Finals). Both players have a cracking record in the double-start format and have underlined their prowess this week with polished performances, particularly on the finishing doubles. Price, who has yet to drop a set, has taken out 57% of his doubles while Clayton raised his tournament checkout percentage to 50% after an impressive 3-1 triumph over the well fancied Wessel Nijman. I do expect all five sets and the majority of legs to be played in a high-quality affair which promises plenty of maximums and 100+ checkouts. Scoreline prediction: 3-2

Gian van Veen v James Wade James Wade claimed he's "nowhere near my best" after beating Stephen Bunting on Thursday night so that speaks volumnes for his expectations considering he comfortably won 3-1 and averaged an impressive 93. It's been a wonderful season for the Machine, who is featuring in his 22nd World Grand Prix, having picked up three titles including a recent one on the European Tour and also on the World Series Tour - while he's now reached the quarter-finals or better of all five major tournaments he's been apart of. He said: “I’ve got loads more gears to go, but talk is cheap, and I’m full of cheap talk!” Gian van Veen, by contrast, hasn't yet hit the heights of 2025 and he's battled through to the quarter-finals here with two averages in the mid 80s against opponents in Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Searle who didn't play to their best. He said: “In the last two years I’ve played really well here, but I lost my first game. This year I didn’t play quite as well but maybe that’s the secret to winning!" He won't beat Wade with similar performance levels and I'm siding with the Englishman to back up that "cheap talk" with another win. Scoreline prediction: 1-3