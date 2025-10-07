World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day three predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The second round of the Boylesports World Grand Prix begin in Leicester on Wednesday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Wednesday October 8 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1800 GMT)

Sky Sports (1800 GMT) Second-Round Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. SL Acca: 1pt Noppert (+1.5), Humphries and Cullen (+1.5) all to win at 4/1 with Sky Bet

Cameron Menzies (5/4) v Rob Cross (4/7) Seasonal Average

Menzies: 92.86

Cross: 96.81

Menzies: 0.31

Cross: 0.24

Menzies: 38.5%

Cross: 41.28%

Menzies: 50%

Cameron Menzies upset the odds against Chris Dobey to break his duck on the World Grand Prix stage and finds himself as underdog once again with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. The Scotsman played pretty solidly enough and was able to take advantage of Dobey's woeful doubling at the start and end of numerous legs to run out a 2-0 winner with an average of 84. Rob Cross only managed an 82 average in a nail-biting clash with debutant Nijman and survived a match dart in the deciding leg to reach round two for the fourth time in nine attempts. I sense another scrappy match if both players' performances are anything to go by and I'm not expecting many 180s either considering they only managed one between them on Monday night. Over the longer format it does feel slightly less of a lottery than the opening round but Menzies is still well capable of pushing Voltage and it could well go the distance. Scoreline prediction: 2-3

Stephen Bunting (4/9) v Danny Noppert (13/8) Seasonal Average

Bunting: 98.34

Noppert: 94.58

Bunting: 0.37

Noppert: 0.27

Bunting: 39.32%

Noppert: 40.16%

Bunting: 35.95%

SELECTION: 1pt Danny Noppert to win and Stephen Bunting to hit most 180s at 7/2 (Ladbrokes) Stephen Bunting underlined just why he's widely fancied to challenge for the title with one of the performances of the opening round on Monday night. The Bullet, who has reached a whopping 10 tournament finals this season and won six of them, averaged an impressive 97.02 against Niko Springer and fired in five 180s across just eight legs during the 2-0 victory, but I feel he'll be put under much sterner pressure from Danny Noppert. The Dutchman got off to a painfully slow start against Jermaine Wattimena as he lost the opening set 3-0 but after that he looked much sharper on his doubles and applied pressure on his countryman with heavy scoring as he clawed his way back into the match before clinching the deciding with an ice cool 158 checkout. Noppert, whose strength of character helped him reached the World Masters semi-finals this season, can spring a surprise here although I'd still expect Bunting to hit most 180s as he boasts one of the highest maximum per leg rate on the circuit. Scoreline prediction: 1-3

Luke Humphries (2/7) v Krzysztof Ratajski (5/2) Seasonal Average

Humphries: 98.80

Ratajski: 94.86

Humphries: 0.32

Ratajski: 0.18

Humphries: 40.97%

Ratajski: 40.4%

Humphries: 44.36%

Luke Humphries was a relieved man to battle past Nathan Aspinall 2-0 in the first round but it's fair to say the comfortable scoreline was in no small part down to his opponent gifting him the second set with a string of errors. Cool Hand was pretty clinical with his doubling and also fired in a pair of 100+ checkouts, while you'd like to think his unusual weakness in the scoring phase of the game may have been down to cageyness that we often see in the opening round of this tournament. Now we're into the slightly 'safer' best-of-five set format, Humphries should relax and find his rhythm a lot more so I expect Krzysztof Ratajski to be on the receiving end of a statement of intent. The Polish Eagle, who has enjoyed a pretty decent season, produced an impressive 95.94 average during a 2-0 victory over Martin Schindler in which he only dropped one leg but I'm sure Humphries will put him under too much pressure to perform at those levels again. Although Cool Hand didn't manage a single 180 last time compared to Ratajski's two, he's generally a lot more prolific when it comes to maximums and should complete the double. Scoreline prediction: 3-1