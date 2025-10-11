World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day six semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

Luke Humphries (2/9) v Danny Noppert (3/1)

Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025

Humphries: 98.80 / 92.42 Noppert: 94.58 / 88.01 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg

Humphries: 0.32 / 0.29 Noppert: 0.27 / 0.31 CO% (2025) / World GP CO%

Humphries: 40.97% / 40% Noppert: 40.16% / 47.27% Double In % World GP 2025

SELECTION: 1pt over 14.5 180s in Humphries v Noppert at 21/20 (Boylesports)

As all the drama is happening elsewhere, Luke Humphries has glided into the World Grand Prix semi-finals with very little fuss and looks in great shape to reach his third successive final on this stage.

The 2023 champion has dropped just two sets, including one against Cameron Menzies last night, and his all-round performances means he's got the highest tournament average of those left in the competition.

After struggling with the scoring phase of the game against Nathan Aspinall on opening night, he's fired in 11 maximums since then while his doubling at either end of legs has been pretty sharp, managing over 40% in both.

This however, could finally be the match to really test him as he comes up against Danny Noppert, who is competing in his second World Grand Prix semi-final and first since 2021.

The 2023 UK Open champion has now reached 10 major PDC semi-finals and this is also his second of the year having also run into Humphries in the last four of the World Masters back in February.

On that occasion he ran out of steam towards the very end of a hectic weekend, losing 5-2 with an average of 88, but having put Gary Anderson to the sword 3-1 in the opening match on Friday night, he'll be fully charged to get revenge and book his place in his third major final.

He delivered a trademark ice cool performance against the Flying Scotsman, showing nerves of steel on the doubling even with the crowd rooting for his opponent to end up with an average of almost 92 so a similar performance tonight will give Humphries a stern examination.

I think this could go the distance so as well as throwing Noppert (+2.5 sets) into my acca I'm also looking at the 180s market where you can get

They've both been prolific on maximums so far this week and eight or nine sets should help them reach this line comfortably.

Scoreline prediction: 5-4