Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton
World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day six semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Sat October 11, 2025 · 1h ago

The Boylesports World Grand Prix semi-finals take place in Leicester on Saturday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Saturday October 11

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Quarter-Final Format: Best of 9 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.

SL Acca: 1pt Noppert (+2.5) & Clayton (+2.5) both to win at 5/2 with Sky Bet

WATCH: THE TOP 40 HIGHEST EARNERS IN DARTS HISTORY

Who Tops the Rich List? The 40 Highest Prize Money Earners In Darts

Luke Humphries (2/9) v Danny Noppert (3/1)

  • Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025
    Humphries: 98.80 / 92.42
    Noppert: 94.58 / 88.01
  • 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg
    Humphries: 0.32 / 0.29
    Noppert: 0.27 / 0.31
  • CO% (2025) / World GP CO%
    Humphries: 40.97% / 40%
    Noppert: 40.16% / 47.27%
  • Double In % World GP 2025
    Humphries: 46.34%
    Noppert: 36.3%

SELECTION: 1pt over 14.5 180s in Humphries v Noppert at 21/20 (Boylesports)

As all the drama is happening elsewhere, Luke Humphries has glided into the World Grand Prix semi-finals with very little fuss and looks in great shape to reach his third successive final on this stage.

The 2023 champion has dropped just two sets, including one against Cameron Menzies last night, and his all-round performances means he's got the highest tournament average of those left in the competition.

After struggling with the scoring phase of the game against Nathan Aspinall on opening night, he's fired in 11 maximums since then while his doubling at either end of legs has been pretty sharp, managing over 40% in both.

This however, could finally be the match to really test him as he comes up against Danny Noppert, who is competing in his second World Grand Prix semi-final and first since 2021.

The 2023 UK Open champion has now reached 10 major PDC semi-finals and this is also his second of the year having also run into Humphries in the last four of the World Masters back in February.

On that occasion he ran out of steam towards the very end of a hectic weekend, losing 5-2 with an average of 88, but having put Gary Anderson to the sword 3-1 in the opening match on Friday night, he'll be fully charged to get revenge and book his place in his third major final.

He delivered a trademark ice cool performance against the Flying Scotsman, showing nerves of steel on the doubling even with the crowd rooting for his opponent to end up with an average of almost 92 so a similar performance tonight will give Humphries a stern examination.

I think this could go the distance so as well as throwing Noppert (+2.5 sets) into my acca I'm also looking at the 180s market where you can get

They've both been prolific on maximums so far this week and eight or nine sets should help them reach this line comfortably.

Scoreline prediction: 5-4

Luke Littler (1/4) v Jonny Clayton (11/4)

  • Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025
    Littler: 100.96 / 90.45
    Clayton: 97.17 / 87.88
  • 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg
    Littler: 0.45 / 0.36
    Clayton: 0.32 / 0.24
  • CO% (2025) / World GP CO%
    Littler: 41.66% / 39.68%
    Clayton: 43.45% / 47.06%
  • Double In % World GP 2025
    Littler: 39.8%
    Clayton: 40.96%

SELECTION: 1pt Luke Littler to hit over 9.5 180s at 11/10 (Paddy Power)

"How did any of that just happen before our very eyes?"

I don't think anyone has managed to explain the madness that was Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price, but if tonight's semi-finals have half as much drama as that match, we're in for another blockbuster night.

As enthralling as it was, in the cold light of day, the overall quality of the match won't have struck any fear into Jonny Clayton, who had a much easier night sleep after annihilating Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 for the loss of just one leg in double quick time thanks to an all-round solid performance in which he averaged 90.

Littler's barrage of 10 maximums against Price and outrageous checkouts of 156 and 152 to save and win the match paints over quite a lot of cracks that meant he averaged 84 but I guess on high octane nights of drama like that, it's probably not too wise to overanalyse the statistics.

Clayton may well be a much more calming opponent to come up against than Price but he'll be far from a push over - as we've witnessed in their three televised meetings this year.

Back in February he actually overcame the Nuke 4-2 in a thrilling quarter-final at the World Masters, in which he defied an average of 108 to do so as well as registering 104 of his own. That had it's own unique format of being best of three leg sets so form him to handle Littler in that kind of pressure certainly bodes well for tonight.

Since then Littler got his revenge at the UK Open and World Series of Darts Finals by 11-6 and 6-4 scorelines respectively but overall this shows Clayton is an unflappable character who will be well up for the daunting challenge that awaits.

Their tournament averages are very similar and so are the double-in stats, although Littler finally found his maximum range last night to soar ahead in 180s per leg.

Overall I think Littler's firepower over this longer best-of-nine set format will end up being too much for Clayton but I do think we'll see at least eight of them, giving the world champion more chances to up his 180s tally that I'm going high on.

Scoreline prediction: 5-3

2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

QUARTER-FINALS

  • Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries (1)
  • (13) Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson (12)
  • (2) Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price (7)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton (6)

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
  • Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
  • (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
  • (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
  • (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

2025 World Grand Prix Schedule

Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
  • Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
  • James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer

Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)

  • Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
  • Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
  • Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
  • Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
  • Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
  • Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
  • Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen

Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
  • Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
  • Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock

Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)

  • Danny Noppert 3-1 Gary Anderson
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 0-3 Jonny Clayton
  • Luke Littler 3-2 Gerwyn Price
  • Cameron Menzies 1-3 Luke Humphries

Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)

  • Luke Humphries v Danny Noppert
  • Luke Littler v Jonny Clayton

Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 11 sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £120,000
  • Runner-up - £60,000
  • Semi-finalists - £40,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £25,000
  • Second round - £15,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
  • Final - Best of nine sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

Darts: Related content

