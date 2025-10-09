World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day five quarter-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The Boylesports World Grand Prix quarter-finals take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.

World Grand Prix: Friday October 9 TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Quarter-Final Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg. SL Acca: 1pt Noppert (+1.5), van Duijvenbode (+1.5), Price (+1.5) & Humphries (-1.5) all to win at 6/1 with Sky Bet

Anderson: 35.94% SELECTION: 1pt Danny Noppert to win the World Grand Prix at 17/1 (Unibet) The saying trebles for show, doubles for dough is heightened during World Grand Prix week but the secret to Danny Noppert's superb run so far has been largely down to his power scoring. He fired in nine 180s in just 13 legs against Stephen Bunting, which would be a staggering amount for straight start darts so to do that in double-start makes it even more impressive. His maximum per leg ratio of 0.43 so far this tournament is the kind figures you'd expect to see from Luke Littler in standard play and although this is naturally bound to slow down if he goes much further in the competition, it's definitely helped him put a lot of pressure on his opponents even though he's been ending matches with averages in the mid-80s. His ice cool demeanour is prime for pressure darts like the World Grand Prix and the confidence he's building stand him in good stead to launch a run for his second major final in the PDC ranks. Gary Anderson was pretty much given a free ride into the quarter-finals due to Joe Cullen's unfortunate performance on Tuesday night in which he only averaged 68 so he'll no doubt be ready for a much stiffer challenge against the former UK Open champion. John Part may have tipped the Flying Scotsman for the title but I do feel Noppie is a prime candidate to derail him.

'The last time John Part backed me, I won the Worlds!' 😅



Gary Anderson is still aiming for more trophies after making quarter-finals at World Grand Prix 🏆 pic.twitter.com/44JeBbrA69 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) October 9, 2025

Anyone who followed my pre-tournament preview will know my bottom half tips of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are very much alive but sadly I'm no longer represented by anyone in the top half. Noppert still represents good value so I'll belatedly add him to the mix. Scoreline prediction: 3-1 CLICK HERE to bet on Noppert v Anderson with Sky Bet

Clayton: 38.71% Dirk van Duijvenbode may well be known for his 180 hitting prowess and his deafening walk-on music but his double-in ability appears to have returned for the first time since he reached the 2020 final as a debutant. The Dutchman's double-in percentage of 57.58% is second only to Luke Humphries out of the players still remaining in this tournament and more significantly it's a lot higher than Jonny Clayton's 38.71%. On top of that, his tournament average of 92.45 is third only to Luke Littler and Humphries and, again, much higher than the Ferret so this should be a real test for one of the favourites for the title. Clayton was one of my pre-tournament picks and I'm still confident about his overall chances, especially when you bare in mind his stats were impacted by him going AWOL in the second set against Luke Woodhouse. He's been critical of his own performances so far but he did that in the early rounds at the World Matchplay before storming past Stephen Bunting 16-7 in the quarter-finals and then playing equal part in a thrilling semi-final with James Wade. I think we'll need a deciding set in this one, but hopefully Clayton progresses. Scoreline prediction: 2-3 CLICK HERE to bet on Van Duijvenbode v Clayton with Sky Bet

Price: 34.92% SELECTION: 1pt both players to hit 4+ 180s each at 5/4 (Betfair) Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price is quite simply the definition of Box Office. If you asked Sky Sports or PDC what their dream World Championship final would be for viewing figures and hype, then this match up would surely be right near the top of their list. Whenever they play each other, there's always fireworks and their blockbuster styles bring the best out of each other.

Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix quarter-finals 🍿



More of this please pic.twitter.com/wui56RcRJ1 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 9, 2025

In their 16 previous meetings, Littler has won nine of them compared to Price's seven while it's as close as 86-83 in legs won. Their last clash epitomised their rivalry, with the Nuke winning 11-10 in the semi-finals of the World Series Finals, with both players averaging around the 100 mark and almost equally sharing the 19 maximums. The world champion has incredibly posted 100+ averages in 11 of those matches although the Iceman boasts the highest of 115 in a World Series clash back in January. You might also be interested to learn that although Littler is the most prolific 180 hitter on the planet, he only 'leads' 67-61 in maximums hit in matches between them.

Luke Littler will play Gerwyn Price in the World Grand Prix quarter-finals. If their head-to-head record is anything to go by, we're in for a treat... pic.twitter.com/7hiVrJ66Ja — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) October 9, 2025

In terms of this tournament, Littler has looked his usual imperious self with 'that' astonishing victory over Gian van Veen in round one before putting a lacklustre Mike de Decker to the sword last night. Despite a nervy opening couple of sets against Ryan Searle in round one, Price brushed aside the highly fancied Josh Rock for the loss of just one leg after seemingly discovering a new formula; starting on double 13.

Gerwyn Price's explanation of why he started on double 13 was a lot simpler than anyone thought. But why hasn't it occurred to him before?!! pic.twitter.com/ZwQ4mqxm1g — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 9, 2025

I liked his simple reasoning that he gave in the above interview and although it's taken him many years to make this discovery, it could serve him very well against Littler when he knows he must start legs quickly to give himself a fighting chance. It's hard to back against Littler from what we've seen so far but I feel this could go the distance with plenty of 180s even though neither have hit full stride on that front so far this week. Maybe a match between each other is what they need to find their treble 20 range. Scoreline prediction: 3-2 CLICK HERE to bet on Littler v Price with Sky Bet