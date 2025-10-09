World Grand Prix darts 2025: Day five quarter-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

The Boylesports World Grand Prix quarter-finals take place in Leicester on Friday night so here's Chris Hammer's match-by-match preview and best bets.
World Grand Prix: Friday October 9
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Quarter-Final Format: Best of 5 sets. All sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
SL Acca: 1pt Noppert (+1.5), van Duijvenbode (+1.5), Price (+1.5) & Humphries (-1.5) all to win at 6/1 with Sky Bet
Danny Noppert (11/8) v Gary Anderson (4/7)
- Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025
Noppert: 94.58 / 85.70
Anderson: 97.80 / 88.90
- 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg
Noppert: 0.27 / 0.43
Anderson: 0.32 / 0.17
- CO% (2025) / World GP CO%
Noppert: 40.16% / 40.54%
Anderson: 42.77% / 55.17%
- Double In % World GP 2025
Noppert: 35.71%
Anderson: 35.94%
SELECTION: 1pt Danny Noppert to win the World Grand Prix at 17/1 (Unibet)
The saying trebles for show, doubles for dough is heightened during World Grand Prix week but the secret to Danny Noppert's superb run so far has been largely down to his power scoring.
He fired in nine 180s in just 13 legs against Stephen Bunting, which would be a staggering amount for straight start darts so to do that in double-start makes it even more impressive.
His maximum per leg ratio of 0.43 so far this tournament is the kind figures you'd expect to see from Luke Littler in standard play and although this is naturally bound to slow down if he goes much further in the competition, it's definitely helped him put a lot of pressure on his opponents even though he's been ending matches with averages in the mid-80s.
His ice cool demeanour is prime for pressure darts like the World Grand Prix and the confidence he's building stand him in good stead to launch a run for his second major final in the PDC ranks.
Gary Anderson was pretty much given a free ride into the quarter-finals due to Joe Cullen's unfortunate performance on Tuesday night in which he only averaged 68 so he'll no doubt be ready for a much stiffer challenge against the former UK Open champion.
John Part may have tipped the Flying Scotsman for the title but I do feel Noppie is a prime candidate to derail him.
Anyone who followed my pre-tournament preview will know my bottom half tips of Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are very much alive but sadly I'm no longer represented by anyone in the top half.
Noppert still represents good value so I'll belatedly add him to the mix.
Scoreline prediction: 3-1
Dirk van Duijvenbode (11/10) v Jonny Clayton (4/6)
- Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025
Van Duijvenbode: 96.86 / 92.43
Clayton: 97.17 / 86.70
- 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg
Van Duijvenbode: 0.40 / 0.21
Clayton: 0.32 / 0.25
- CO% (2025) / World GP CO%
Van Duijvenbode: 41.65% / 42.86%
Clayton: 43.45% / 46.88%
- Double In % World GP 2025
Van Duijvenbode: 57.58%
Clayton: 38.71%
Dirk van Duijvenbode may well be known for his 180 hitting prowess and his deafening walk-on music but his double-in ability appears to have returned for the first time since he reached the 2020 final as a debutant.
The Dutchman's double-in percentage of 57.58% is second only to Luke Humphries out of the players still remaining in this tournament and more significantly it's a lot higher than Jonny Clayton's 38.71%.
On top of that, his tournament average of 92.45 is third only to Luke Littler and Humphries and, again, much higher than the Ferret so this should be a real test for one of the favourites for the title.
Clayton was one of my pre-tournament picks and I'm still confident about his overall chances, especially when you bare in mind his stats were impacted by him going AWOL in the second set against Luke Woodhouse.
He's been critical of his own performances so far but he did that in the early rounds at the World Matchplay before storming past Stephen Bunting 16-7 in the quarter-finals and then playing equal part in a thrilling semi-final with James Wade.
I think we'll need a deciding set in this one, but hopefully Clayton progresses.
Scoreline prediction: 2-3
Luke Littler (2/5) v Gerwyn Price (7/4)
- Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025
Littler: 100.96 / 96.90
Price: 98.38 / 90.78
- 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg
Littler: 0.45 / 0.21
Price: 0.33 / 0.23
- CO% (2025) / World GP CO%
Littler: 41.66% / 45.45%
Price: 42.95% / 48.39%
- Double In % World GP 2025
Littler: 55.88%
Price: 34.92%
SELECTION: 1pt both players to hit 4+ 180s each at 5/4 (Betfair)
Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price is quite simply the definition of Box Office.
If you asked Sky Sports or PDC what their dream World Championship final would be for viewing figures and hype, then this match up would surely be right near the top of their list.
Whenever they play each other, there's always fireworks and their blockbuster styles bring the best out of each other.
In their 16 previous meetings, Littler has won nine of them compared to Price's seven while it's as close as 86-83 in legs won.
Their last clash epitomised their rivalry, with the Nuke winning 11-10 in the semi-finals of the World Series Finals, with both players averaging around the 100 mark and almost equally sharing the 19 maximums.
The world champion has incredibly posted 100+ averages in 11 of those matches although the Iceman boasts the highest of 115 in a World Series clash back in January.
You might also be interested to learn that although Littler is the most prolific 180 hitter on the planet, he only 'leads' 67-61 in maximums hit in matches between them.
In terms of this tournament, Littler has looked his usual imperious self with 'that' astonishing victory over Gian van Veen in round one before putting a lacklustre Mike de Decker to the sword last night.
Despite a nervy opening couple of sets against Ryan Searle in round one, Price brushed aside the highly fancied Josh Rock for the loss of just one leg after seemingly discovering a new formula; starting on double 13.
I liked his simple reasoning that he gave in the above interview and although it's taken him many years to make this discovery, it could serve him very well against Littler when he knows he must start legs quickly to give himself a fighting chance.
It's hard to back against Littler from what we've seen so far but I feel this could go the distance with plenty of 180s even though neither have hit full stride on that front so far this week. Maybe a match between each other is what they need to find their treble 20 range.
Scoreline prediction: 3-2
Luke Humphries (2/9) v Cameron Menzies (3/1)
- Seasonal Average/World GP Average 2025
Humphries: 98.80 / 92.95
Menzies: 92.86 / 84.38
- 180s per leg (2025) / World GP 180s per leg
Humphries: 0.32 / 0.25
Menzies: 0.31 / 0.27
- CO% (2025) / World GP CO%
Humphries: 40.97% / 37.21%
Menzies: 38.5% / 32.08%
- Double In % World GP 2025
Humphries: 44.36%
Menzies: 50%
"Cameron Menzies is a funny player. Sometimes he's unplayable and sometimes he's not there. You don't really know what version you're going to get from him but I'm planning on facing the best version."
That's the Luke Humphries assessment of a player who is enjoying one of his best ever runs on the major stage and clearly has the potential to do it a lot more if he's able to unlock the elusive consistency.
Menzies, who reached the Grand Slam of Darts last year, knocked out two seeded players in Chris Dobey and Rob Cross en route to the last eight with a couple of pretty decent displays even though his opponents were well below their best.
He's averaging around the mid-80s so far and he'll realistically need to step up another level if he's to challenge the 2023 champion especially as Humphries found his range in the previous round against Krzysztof Ratajski.
Cool Hand, who has won 11 of his last 12 matches on this stage, averaged 95.58 last time out while the fact he fired in six 180s will have pleased him having struggled in the scoring side of the game against Nathan Aspinall in round one.
I wouldn't necessarily think he's going to hit more maximums than Menzies, who also fired six, because they both have similar 180 per leg rate this year so instead I'll side with Humphries in the handicap market.
Scoreline prediction: 3-1
2025 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
ROUND TWO
- (1) Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross (9)
- (4) Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert (13)
- Joe Cullen 0-3 Gary Anderson (12)
- (2) Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock (10)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
ROUND ONE
- (1) Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- (16) Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (8) Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- (9) Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- (4) Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
- (13) Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- (5) James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- (12) Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- (2) Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- (15) Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- (7) Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- (10) Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
- (3) Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- (6) Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- (11) Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
2025 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday October 6 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Rob Cross 2-1 Wessel Nijman
- Martin Schindler 0-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 0-2 Cameron Menzies
- James Wade 0-2 Joe Cullen
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 2-0 Nathan Aspinall
- Gary Anderson 2-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Stephen Bunting 2-0 Niko Springer
Tuesday October 7 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle
- Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker
- Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce
Wednesday October 8 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Cameron Menzies 3-1 Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting 1-3 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 3-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gary Anderson 3-0 Joe Cullen
Thursday October 9 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-0 Daryl Gurney
- Jonny Clayton 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Littler 3-0 Mike De Decker
- Gerwyn Price 3-0 Josh Rock
Friday October 10 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Danny Noppert v Gary Anderson
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jonny Clayton
- Cameron Menzies v Luke Humphries
- Luke Littler v Gerwyn Price
Saturday October 11 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Two matches
Sunday October 13 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £120,000
- Runner-up - £60,000
- Semi-finalists - £40,000
- Quarter-finalists - £25,000
- Second round - £15,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
