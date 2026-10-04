Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price will meet in the World Grand Prix final
Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price will meet in the World Grand Prix final

World Grand Prix 2026 final: Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries darts predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

Darts
Sun October 04, 2026 · 2h ago

Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries collide in the 2026 Boylesports World Grand Prix final in Leicester on Sunday night so check out our preview with statistics, routes to the final, head-to-head records and tips.

Darts betting tips: World Grand Prix final

2pts Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Luke Humphries to beat Gerwyn Price 6-4 at 6/1 (Bet Victor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Gerwyn Price (11/10) v Luke Humphries (8/11)

  • TV Coverage & start time: Sky Sports, 2000 BST Sunday October 4
  • Format: Best of 11 sets. All Sets are the best of five legs. All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • CLICK HERE to bet on Price v Humphries with Sky Bet

The World Grand Prix started with the shock early exit of Luke Littler on night one but it's still going to finish in blockbuster fashion as Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries battle it out for glory in Leicester.

These darting heavyweights are two of the very best double-start merchants around so it's no real surprise that they've ended up at this stage yet again without too many problems.

The stats ahead of Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries
The stats ahead of Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

Price, who lifted this trophy back in 2020 and has since reached two further finals, had one major scare when he trailed Jonny Clayton 2-0 in the quarter-final and had to save match darts before prevailing 3-2 but other than that he's been very convincing.

The Iceman may not have been at his brilliant best in the semi-final but his performance was good enough to brush Nathan Aspinall aside 5-2 while he's currently averaging a highly respectable 91.81 for the tournament.

To be honest, Price summed his week up pretty perfectly, saying: “In patches, I’m playing well. When my game is there, I’m playing some of the best stuff in the world. This week, the first game was brilliant, against Jonny I was good in patches, and in this game I was good in patches.

“I’m here to win trophies and money, but I’m into another final, third one on the bounce - happy days!”

Like he said, this is Price's third major final in a row having finished runner-up to Luke Littler and Ross Smith in the World Matchplay and World Series Finals respectively, so he's getting so agonisngly close to ending a trophyless drought at the highest level that dates back to the 2022 World Series Finals.

As for Humphries, he's averaging fractionally less at 91.70 although he's not really had anything to worry about having dropped just three sets across the entire week - and all three of those came in the semi-final against James Wade, who he largely looked in control of throughout a consistent performance.

In doing so, the 2023 champion - who beat Price on that occasion to clinch his maiden major - became the first player ever to reach four consecutive World Grand Prix finals which really is a phenomenal achievement when you consider how difficult this format is for so many players to handle. Let alone thrive in it.

The greatest players of all time including Phil Taylor, MVG and of course Luke Littler have all ensured shock early exits so for Cool Hand to make this kind of history further underlines why his name should also be mentioned alongside them.

He'd be the first two admit that there's been a couple of disappointing displays in this year's run when he averaged in the low 80s but he managed a weekly high of 96.83 against Wade which suggests he's peaking at just the right time and is another important reminder that players of his standing to raise their game when pushed.

Price will do just that in what promises to be a thrilling final but ultimately I feel Humphries is going to be too strong and hold all areas of his game together at the pressure moments.

Humphries is marginal favourite to lift the trophy but you can get him at 9/4 to triumph and hit the most 180s, which I'm more confident in selecting now that Cool Hand found his range against Wade with 10 maximums.

Before that, he'd not been finding 180s with his usual regularity but he's up to 0.28 per leg this week whereas Price is down at 0.25.

  • PREDICTED SCORELINE: PRICE 4-6 HUMPHRIES

GERWYN PRICE ROLL OF HONOUR

  • World Championship - 2021
  • Grand Slam - 2018, 2019, 2021
  • World Grand Prix - 2020
  • World Series of Darts Finals - 2020, 2022
  • 10x European Tour titles
  • 22x Players Championship titles
  • 4x World Series titles
  • 2x World Cups

LUKE HUMPHRIES ROLL OF HONOUR

  • World Championship - 2024
  • World Matchplay - 2024
  • Premier League - 2025
  • World Masters - 2025
  • World Grand Prix - 2023
  • Grand Slam of Darts - 2023
  • Players Championship Finals - 2023 & 2024
  • 3x World Series titles
  • 9 x European Tour titles
  • 7x Players Championship titles
  • 2x World Cup

2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results

Round One

  • (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
  • (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
  • (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
  • (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
  • (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
  • (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
  • (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
  • (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
  • (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
  • (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
  • (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding

Round Two

  • Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)
  • (8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)
  • (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)
  • (3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)
  • (6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)

Quarter Finals

  • (16) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Ryan Joyce
  • (4) Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton (5)
  • (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Niels Zonneveld
  • (3) Gian van Veen 0-3 James Wade (6)

Daily Schedule

Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of nine sets)

  • Nathan Aspinall 2-5 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Humphries 5-3 James Wade

Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)

  • Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries

What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?

The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Grand Prix Prize Money

  • Winner - £150,000
  • Runner-up - £80,000
  • Semi-finalists - £50,000
  • Quarter-finalists - £35,000
  • Second round - £20,000
  • First round - £7,500

Tournament Format

  • All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
  • All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
  • First Round - Best of three sets
  • Second Round - Best of five sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of nine sets
  • Final - Best of 11 sets

World Grand Prix History

World Grand Prix Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 11
  • Michael van Gerwen - 6
  • James Wade - 2
  • Luke Littler - 1
  • Mike de Decker - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Jonny Clayton - 1
  • Gerwyn Price - 1
  • Daryl Gurney - 1
  • Colin Lloyd - 1
  • Alan Warriner - 1
  • Robert Thornton - 1

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....