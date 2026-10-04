World Grand Prix 2026 final: Gerwyn Price v Luke Humphries darts predictions, betting tips, odds, statistics, H2H record & Sky Sports TV time

These darting heavyweights are two of the very best double-start merchants around so it's no real surprise that they've ended up at this stage yet again without too many problems.

The World Grand Prix started with the shock early exit of Luke Littler on night one but it's still going to finish in blockbuster fashion as Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries battle it out for glory in Leicester.

Price, who lifted this trophy back in 2020 and has since reached two further finals, had one major scare when he trailed Jonny Clayton 2-0 in the quarter-final and had to save match darts before prevailing 3-2 but other than that he's been very convincing.

The Iceman may not have been at his brilliant best in the semi-final but his performance was good enough to brush Nathan Aspinall aside 5-2 while he's currently averaging a highly respectable 91.81 for the tournament.

To be honest, Price summed his week up pretty perfectly, saying: “In patches, I’m playing well. When my game is there, I’m playing some of the best stuff in the world. This week, the first game was brilliant, against Jonny I was good in patches, and in this game I was good in patches.

“I’m here to win trophies and money, but I’m into another final, third one on the bounce - happy days!”

Like he said, this is Price's third major final in a row having finished runner-up to Luke Littler and Ross Smith in the World Matchplay and World Series Finals respectively, so he's getting so agonisngly close to ending a trophyless drought at the highest level that dates back to the 2022 World Series Finals.

As for Humphries, he's averaging fractionally less at 91.70 although he's not really had anything to worry about having dropped just three sets across the entire week - and all three of those came in the semi-final against James Wade, who he largely looked in control of throughout a consistent performance.

In doing so, the 2023 champion - who beat Price on that occasion to clinch his maiden major - became the first player ever to reach four consecutive World Grand Prix finals which really is a phenomenal achievement when you consider how difficult this format is for so many players to handle. Let alone thrive in it.

The greatest players of all time including Phil Taylor, MVG and of course Luke Littler have all ensured shock early exits so for Cool Hand to make this kind of history further underlines why his name should also be mentioned alongside them.

He'd be the first two admit that there's been a couple of disappointing displays in this year's run when he averaged in the low 80s but he managed a weekly high of 96.83 against Wade which suggests he's peaking at just the right time and is another important reminder that players of his standing to raise their game when pushed.

Price will do just that in what promises to be a thrilling final but ultimately I feel Humphries is going to be too strong and hold all areas of his game together at the pressure moments.

Humphries is marginal favourite to lift the trophy but you can get him at 9/4 to triumph and hit the most 180s, which I'm more confident in selecting now that Cool Hand found his range against Wade with 10 maximums.

Before that, he'd not been finding 180s with his usual regularity but he's up to 0.28 per leg this week whereas Price is down at 0.25.