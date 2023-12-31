Luke Littler has hit the headlines for his fairytale run at the Paddy Power World Darts Championship so Paul Nicholson answers some the key questions surrounding the 16-year-old's future on and off the oche in his latest column.

The teenage sensation is now among the favourites to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy and pocket £500,000 after his breathtaking victories over Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell and Raymond van Barneveld saw him advance to the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace, where he'll next face Brendan Dolan. Littler has posted two 100+ averages so far (106 & 105) - both of which are higher than any of the remaining seven players have managed - and he's now second favourite behind Michael van Gerwen in the latest betting. That puts him ahead of pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries and established stars Chris Dobey, Rob Cross, Dave Chisnall and the big outsider Dolan. There's been talk about how much better Littler could become during his career and whether he can eclipse Phil Taylor's standards while Gary Anderson's damning verdict on the media coverage has also sparked much debate - just three of the topics I will reflect on. WATCH NICHOLSON'S VERDICT ON LUKE LITTLER AND GARY ANDERSON Scroll down to read his column

IS LUKE LITTLER THE NEXT PHIL TAYLOR AND WILL HE BE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Were you surprised by the standard Luke Littler has produced on his debut? Not at all. So when you consider how well he's done this year in every tour he's played in, I think in the WDF, he's won the British Classic, he's won the British Open. If there were more tournaments that weekend, he probably would have won those as well. He's got so much energy for a young man. Obviously, he's been in the Super Series and he's won two consecutive titles there. It was almost surprising that he didn't win the third. He was eliminated by Sebastian Białecki in the semi-final. But to see him take that form onto the Alexandra Palace stage wasn't surprising for those within the game. He looked so comfortable on his Lakeside debut 18 months ago and what he's done since then proves he's just very comfortable playing darts under the lights. That's pretty much in a nutshell.

How is he so comfortable in front of that Ally Pally crowd? I think what people need to understand about Luke is that this kind of exposure to playing in front of different crowds and noises is very normal for him. When people were coming through 15-20 years ago and even before that, they were very nervous to grace the stage and wouldn't necessarily produce their best darts immediately. It would take them time to get used to playing in front of big crowds. It took me a bit of time to get used to playing in front of crowds, and it took me years as a county player for Northumberland to feel comfortable playing in front of one or 200 - never mind 3,500 or more than that. The brain is very malleable at that young age, and it means that he gets used to something quicker at that age than we would in our mid-20. And I think the fact that he doesn't feel a great deal of nerves going on to that stage is testament to the kind of exposure he's had to different tournaments, even at such a young age.

Can he be the next Phil Taylor - or be even better than the GOAT of darts? I think there is a ceiling of performance within darts that a lot of people are attaining. Everybody wants to have that 120+ average game and not many people attain that. But he has attained a world-class level a lot quicker than others. And this is something that Michael Van Gerwen did when he was younger. But if he was to maintain that excellent level over the next few years, he would win a lot of titles and create his own little slice of history. It's very easy for people to say that he could be the next Phil Taylor. We're never going to get another Phil Taylor. Let's just make peace with that. No one's going to win 16 world titles - not even Littler because there's just too much competition. Like I've just mentioned, he won two Super Series titles and he was beaten by Poland's number three or four. So these defeats are more likely now than when Phil was racking up titles three, four, five, six, seven years in a row. So I want him to be the first Luke Littler, and I want him to have the freedom to do what he wants over the next five to 10-15 years. And is he going to be the next Van Gerwen? No. He's not going to be anything like Michael. He's going to be the first Luke Littler, which is very exciting because he could bring a different brand of darts to the next generation, which we needed. When Phil retired here seven years ago, Michael took the mantle just before that and has run with it since then and other people have helped him. But with Michael still searching for more titles and he will over the next few years, we are maybe finding a period now where some players are troubling Van Gerwen and more and you know, the likes of Littler and Gian van Veen and others coming through and Josh Rock.

Did Gary Anderson have a point to blast the media over their treatment of Luke Littler? I know exactly what Gary means. And he makes an incredible, really important point. I'm going to go back a little bit in time because during COVID, we started a coaching course with the Junior Darts Corporation.

GARY ANDERSON BLASTS MEDIA OVER LUKE LITTLER