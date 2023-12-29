Gary Anderson blasts media over their attention on 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship

Gary Anderson gave the media a serious warning over their attention on 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship.
The Flying Scotsman could meet the teenager in the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace if he defeats Brendan Dolan in the fourth round and Littler takes care of fellow legend Raymond van Barneveld.
But Anderson would not be drawn on the hype surrounding the teenager, who is among the favourites for glory, and instead blasted the media coverage that could put too much pressure on his shoulders.
The two-time world champion used Josh Rock as an example of how young stars can go off the boil if they are touted as the "next big thing."
Speaking after his victory over Boris Krcmar on Friday night, Anderson said: "We had another youngster called Josh Rock that all you press destroyed. So if it ever goes tits up with Luke, then give yourself a pat on the back. That's the way it's going. Let the boy play darts.
"Today he's had cameras, zoom calls, Sky meetings. He's had a great tournament but what happens if it goes Pete Tong now. You guys have ruined it. Just like Josh Rock, fantastic player but you guys have set him back.
"You have no idea how many young dart players we see coming through the system with people saying 'this is going to be the next best thing'. Pressure goes on them, all goes Pete Tong, where are they now? Go back the last 10 years tell me when all those youngsters are now?"
