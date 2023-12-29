Gary Anderson blasts media over their attention on 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship

The Flying Scotsman could meet the teenager in the quarter-finals at the Alexandra Palace if he defeats Brendan Dolan in the fourth round and Littler takes care of fellow legend Raymond van Barneveld.

But Anderson would not be drawn on the hype surrounding the teenager, who is among the favourites for glory, and instead blasted the media coverage that could put too much pressure on his shoulders.

The two-time world champion used Josh Rock as an example of how young stars can go off the boil if they are touted as the "next big thing."