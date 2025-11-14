Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Saturday quarter-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Saturday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs
SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Noppert (-4.5) to win and over 21.5 180s in Littler v Rock at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig
- Tournament Average: 97.74 - 91.64
- Tournament 180s per leg: 0.40 - 0.17
- Tournament Checkout %: 44.44% - 41.38%
Danny Noppert is proving to be a man for the big occasion this season and will now be heavily expected to reach his fourth major semi-final of the season when he takes on surprise package Lukas Wenig.
The Freeze is strangely without a title of any kind in 2025 despite being impressive enough to reach the last four of the World Masters, World Grand Prix and European Championship while he's feeling so confident right now he even claimed he was favourite to beat Michael van Gerwen in the last round.
Noppert has been averaging pretty solidly this week and also finding the 180s with great ease and I can see him putting Wenig to the sword, mainly due to him being far more experienced at the business stage of majors.
Wenig, who loves powerlifting in his spare time, may look the strongest man on tour but he admits he struggles with nerves in front of big crowds and the TV cameras, so his run to this point certainly defies his own confidence issues.
This will be a whole new experience for him competing over a best of 31 leg format and I feel the occasion will be too big for him.
Scoreline: 16-7
Luke Littler v Josh Rock
- Tournament Average: 101.94 - 96.06
- Tournament 180s: 0.26 - 0.23
- Tournament Checkout %: 55.56% - 40.68%
RECOMMENDED BETS:
- 1pt Both players to hit 11+ 180s each at 7/2 (Sky Bet)
- 0.5pts nine dart finish at 12/1 (Sky Bet, BetMGM)
Luke Littler vs Josh Rock is Box Office entertainment for a Saturday night and hopefully we'll have similar kind of fireworks to what we saw during their astonishing World Matchplay clash in the summer.
On that occasion Littler's nine-darter helped him recover from 6-1 down to run out a 17-14 winner in a match which saw him average 107 compared to Rock's 104, while the duo also also shared 29 maximums (Littler 15).
Their other meeting this year came in a thrilling final of a European Tour event when Littler again averaged 107 and hit nine of the 15 180s in an 8-7 thriller, with Rock also averaging 100.
They clearly bring the best out of each other and that's exactly what Rock needs after he struggled during his last-16 victory over Connor Scutt in which he admitted he was 'lucky' to get through 10-9.
Littler has experienced no such problems so far and is once again breezing through the tournament with an average in excess of 100 but strangely neither player has yet to find their range on the maximum front.
Their seasonal 180s per leg ratios are 0.44 and 0.40 respectively but for some reason they are are languishing in the mid 0.20s in Wolverhampton - so maybe this is the prime opportunity to see them return to their usual prolific selves.
As for the result, I do feel Littler is on course for the final now and that world number one spot but Rock can post enough questions to keep it highly entertaining.
Scoreline: 16-12
Grand Slam of Darts: Remaining Schedule
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
