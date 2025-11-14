Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Saturday quarter-final predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Saturday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Noppert (-4.5) to win and over 21.5 180s in Littler v Rock at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig Tournament Average : 97.74 - 91.64

: 97.74 - 91.64 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.40 - 0.17

: 0.40 - 0.17 Tournament Checkout %: 44.44% - 41.38% Danny Noppert is proving to be a man for the big occasion this season and will now be heavily expected to reach his fourth major semi-final of the season when he takes on surprise package Lukas Wenig. The Freeze is strangely without a title of any kind in 2025 despite being impressive enough to reach the last four of the World Masters, World Grand Prix and European Championship while he's feeling so confident right now he even claimed he was favourite to beat Michael van Gerwen in the last round. Noppert has been averaging pretty solidly this week and also finding the 180s with great ease and I can see him putting Wenig to the sword, mainly due to him being far more experienced at the business stage of majors. Wenig, who loves powerlifting in his spare time, may look the strongest man on tour but he admits he struggles with nerves in front of big crowds and the TV cameras, so his run to this point certainly defies his own confidence issues. This will be a whole new experience for him competing over a best of 31 leg format and I feel the occasion will be too big for him. Scoreline: 16-7

Luke Littler v Josh Rock Tournament Average : 101.94 - 96.06

: 101.94 - 96.06 Tournament 180s : 0.26 - 0.23

: 0.26 - 0.23 Tournament Checkout %: 55.56% - 40.68% RECOMMENDED BETS: 1pt Both players to hit 11+ 180s each at 7/2 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts nine dart finish at 12/1 (Sky Bet, BetMGM) Luke Littler vs Josh Rock is Box Office entertainment for a Saturday night and hopefully we'll have similar kind of fireworks to what we saw during their astonishing World Matchplay clash in the summer.

It'll be Luke Littler v Josh Rock in the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals. Let's have another perfect leg like this...pic.twitter.com/q41WNCvWCa — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 13, 2025