Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Final day predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Semi-Finals, Best of 31 legs
- FINAL FOLLOWS IN THE EVENING SESSION
SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Humphries (-2.5 legs) to beat Price & Littler (-2.5 180s) to hit more 180s than Nopert at 5/2 (Sky Bet)
Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price
- Tournament Average: 102.54 - 98.12
- Tournament 180s per leg: 0.40 - 0.26
- Tournament Checkout %: 47.13% - 43.48%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price lock horns in what promises to be a potential classic Grand Slam semi-final between two former champions.
Humphries hasn't been playing like a man under pressure of losing his world number one spot as he's stormed into the last four with the minimum of fuss, dropping just 17 legs across his five matches - despite nursing a temporary injury prior to his 10-3 thrashing of Jurjen van der Velde with an average of 109.
After Mandy the physio sorted out his trapped nerve, Humphries subsequently averaged 104.98 in a commanding 16-8 triumph over Michael Smith in Friday's quarter-final and you just sense he's really hitting his peak performance at just the right time.
Humphries will probably be resigned to losing his world number one spot today, with Luke Littler only needing to reach the final to usurp him no matter who lifts the trophy,
Price may not have been quite so spectacular as Humphries on the performance front but deserves credit for bouncing back from a surprising defeat in his opening group game to go on and top his group for the loss of just one further leg and then sweep Martin Schindler and Ricky Evans aside in the knockout stages pretty comfortably.
The Iceman came into this tournament with question marks over his Premier League spot for next season but he's gone along way towards putting himself right back into frame with this run - although some feel he may still need to win his first piece of silverware since 2021.
Price has also won five of their eight meetings this year so he can obviously give Humphries a real battle, but I just feel the world number one is looking so strong right now with his scoring power and clinical finishing.
Cool Hand is hitting maximums at 0.40 per leg this week compared to Price's 0.26 so we'll double up the win with most 180s.
Scoreline: 16-11
Luke Littler v Danny Noppert
- Tournament Average: 103.36 - 97.69
- Tournament 180s: 0.32 - 0.40
- Tournament Checkout %: 49.4% - 43.48%
Luke Littler is one win away from becoming the 14th world number one in PDC history - and obviously the youngest - regardless of whether he ends up taking the Eric Bristow Trophy home for the second year in a row.
The defending champion has now won 12 consecutive matches on this stage and apart from two group games this year, he's averaged over 100 in all of them, including a pair of 105s to defeat both Wessel Nijman and Josh Rock over the past few days.
The longer the format, the more dangerous he gets. Even if you can somehow get into a decent lead against him like Rock managed at both the World Matchplay and here at the Grand Slam, he finds a way to reel you back in.
He's won all 11 of his major semi-finals in the senior PDC ranks and it's going to be a ridiculously tall order for Danny Noppert to win his first major semi-final of the season having fallen short in three of them against Luke Humphries.
Having avoided Cool Hand this time, he has the unenviable task of trying to dethrone Littler. And I can't see that happening despite how well Noppert is playing right now.
Noppie surprisingly has a higher 180s per leg rate than Littler during this tournament but over the whole season it's significantly less (0.28 vs 0.44) and over this format, I'm sure that will be reflected in the post-match stats.
Littler started to find his maximum range last night with 11 against Rock and this does not bode well for Noppert.
Scoreline: 16-9
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament Results & Schedule
Saturday November 8
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)
- Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)
- Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)
- Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)
- Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)
- Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)
- Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)
- Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)
- Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)
- Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)
- Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)
- Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)
Sunday November 9
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)
- Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)
- Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)
- Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)
- Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)
- Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)
- Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)
- Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)
- Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)
- Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish
- Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)
- Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)
Monday November 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D)
- Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)
- Luke Woodhouse 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)
- Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)
- Jurjen van der Velde 5-3 Damon Heta (B)
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)
Tuesday November 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Jonny Clayton 5-4 Danny Noppert (H)
- Beau Greaves 5-3 Niko Springer (G)
- Luke Littler 5-1 Daryl Gurney (E)
- Lukas Wenig 5-1 Cam Crabtree (H)
- Connor Scutt 5-3 Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson (G)
- Wessel Nijman 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)
- Josh Rock 5-2 Gian van Veen (F)
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Luke Woodhouse 9-10 Ricky Evans
- Gerwyn Price 10-6 Martin Schindler
- Luke Humphries 10-3 Jurjen van der Velde
- Chris Dobey 9-10 Michael Smith
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Lukas Wenig 10-8 Niko Springer
- Josh Rock 10-9 Connor Scutt
- Luke Littler 10-4 Wessel Nijman
- Michael van Gerwen 6-10 Danny Noppert
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Gerwyn Price 16-9 Ricky Evans
- Luke Humphries 16-8 Michael Smith
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig
- Luke Littler v Josh Rock
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds