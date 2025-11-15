Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Final day predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts concludes on Sunday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Afternoon Session (1300 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Semi-Finals, Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals, Best of 31 legs FINAL FOLLOWS IN THE EVENING SESSION SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Humphries (-2.5 legs) to beat Price & Littler (-2.5 180s) to hit more 180s than Nopert at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Luke Humphries v Gerwyn Price Tournament Average : 102.54 - 98.12

: 102.54 - 98.12 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.40 - 0.26

: 0.40 - 0.26 Tournament Checkout %: 47.13% - 43.48% RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Luke Humphries to win and hit most 180s at 6/5 (Sky Bet) Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price lock horns in what promises to be a potential classic Grand Slam semi-final between two former champions. Humphries hasn't been playing like a man under pressure of losing his world number one spot as he's stormed into the last four with the minimum of fuss, dropping just 17 legs across his five matches - despite nursing a temporary injury prior to his 10-3 thrashing of Jurjen van der Velde with an average of 109. After Mandy the physio sorted out his trapped nerve, Humphries subsequently averaged 104.98 in a commanding 16-8 triumph over Michael Smith in Friday's quarter-final and you just sense he's really hitting his peak performance at just the right time. Humphries will probably be resigned to losing his world number one spot today, with Luke Littler only needing to reach the final to usurp him no matter who lifts the trophy, Price may not have been quite so spectacular as Humphries on the performance front but deserves credit for bouncing back from a surprising defeat in his opening group game to go on and top his group for the loss of just one further leg and then sweep Martin Schindler and Ricky Evans aside in the knockout stages pretty comfortably. The Iceman came into this tournament with question marks over his Premier League spot for next season but he's gone along way towards putting himself right back into frame with this run - although some feel he may still need to win his first piece of silverware since 2021. Price has also won five of their eight meetings this year so he can obviously give Humphries a real battle, but I just feel the world number one is looking so strong right now with his scoring power and clinical finishing. Cool Hand is hitting maximums at 0.40 per leg this week compared to Price's 0.26 so we'll double up the win with most 180s. Scoreline: 16-11