Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sunday so check out our match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Grand Slam: Afternoon session (1300) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs SL AFTERNOON ACCA: 1pt Lukeman, Clayton & Price all to win at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

Afternoon preview by Chris Hammer Martin Lukeman v Jurjen van der Velde (Group B) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 90.37 - 87.83

: 90.37 - 87.83 180s per leg (2025) : 0.19 - 0.23

: 0.19 - 0.23 Checkout % (2025): 41.42% - 38.07% Both these players suffered heavy 5-1 defeats on day one of the Grand Slam so it goes without saying that this is a 'must-win well' situation if either are going to haul themselves back into the tournament. Lukeman only averaged 83 in a poor standard match with Damon Heta while Jurjen van der Velde couldn't live with Chris Dobey's very solid performance. I think experience could count a lot in Lukeman's favour but it might not be by a wide enough margin that he'd like. Verdict: 5-3

Jonny Clayton v Lukas Wenig (Group H) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.59 - 91.57

: 96.59 - 91.57 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.25

: 0.31 - 0.25 Checkout % (2025): 39.67% - 37.38% Jonny Clayton was stunned 5-1 by rising star Cam Crabtree so he definitely needs a big victory this afternoon especially because Lukas Wenig's leg difference is only -1 following a narrow defeat to Danny Noppert. The Ferret won't be happy about his performance and when he's in that mood - like we saw at the World Matchplay when he was openly disappointed after early victories - he bounced back and reach the semi-finals. I expect him to come out all guns blazing and put Wenig to the sword. Verdict: 5-1

Josh Rock v Lisa Ashton (Group F) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.29 - 78.70

: 98.29 - 78.70 180s per leg (2025) : 0.40 - 0.09

: 0.40 - 0.09 Checkout % (2025): 39.82% - 30.81% Josh Rock now knows how Wessel Nijman felt last year after losing to the Dutchman with a 109 average yesterday in a game that lived up to the billing. If he repeats that kind of performance then Lisa Ashton won't be able to get as close to him as she managed to do against a below-par Gian van Veen before being pipped in a last-leg decider. Rock has to pick up the win and I expect him to do it comfortably. Verdict: 5-1

James Wade v Gerwyn Price (Group D) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 94.89 - 97.93

: 94.89 - 97.93 180s per leg (2025) : 0.23 - 0.32

: 0.23 - 0.32 Checkout % (2025): 43.4% - 42.25% Nobody expected Gerwyn Price to be playing James Wade in the 'loser plays loser' fixture on Sunday afternoon but that's the harrowing situation they now find themselves in. Neither player really got going in their 5-4 defeats to Ricky Evans and Stefan Bellmont respectively so it'll be fascinating to see who responds best and handles the pressure. It's very close to call but I did pick Price to win the tournament at the start so I'm going to have faith that he can bounce back with a win. Verdict: 3-5

Ricky Evans v Stefan Bellmont (Group D) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 91.84 - 86.79

: 91.84 - 86.79 180s per leg (2025) : 0.24 - 0.16

: 0.24 - 0.16 Checkout % (2025): 36.57% - 37.63% Before the Grand Slam, Ricky Evans said that being 'loved up' away from the oche is improving his performances on it, and there was clear evidence of that as he stunned Gerwyn Price on Saturday. A 96 average, four maximums and the manner in which he held his nerve in a deciding leg was highly impressive and unless his honeymoon period suddenly stopped overnight, then he should make it two wins from two. Stefan Bellmont deserves credit for his surprise 5-4 win over Wade but Evans is the stronger player. Verdict: 5-3

Danny Noppert v Cam Crabtree (Group H) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 94.46 - 90.74

: 94.46 - 90.74 180s per leg (2025) : 0.28 - 0.18

: 0.28 - 0.18 Checkout % (2025): 38.66% - 37.38% Danny Noppert survived a scare against Lukas Wenig but having picked up the two points with a very scruffy performances by his high standards, he should be in a more relaxed mood when he faces Cam Crabtree. Noppert has been performing so well in the majors and he will want another lengthy run this week, so we can expect him to improve massively on the 86 average he managed yesterday. Crabtree was superb on his debut and showed no signs of nerves as he averaged 102 and hit three maximums, but Jonny Clayton didn't put him under much pressure and that probably won't be the case today. Verdict: 5-3

Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman (Group F) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.93 - 95.80

: 97.93 - 95.80 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.32

: 0.31 - 0.32 Checkout % (2025): 46.78% - 42.31% RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Wessel Nijman to beat Gian van Veen at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Wessel Nijman would have been experience a sense of 'here we go again' when heading into a last-leg decider with Josh Rock while averaging over 100. The Dutchman lost all three of his matches 12 months ago - including one against Rock - with ridiculously good performances but this time he was able to hold his composure and pick up the two points which will do wonders for his big stage confidence. Gian van Veen fell over the line against Lisa Ashton and starts as favourite to burst Nijman's bubble but I think we're going to see his opponent go from strength to strength and take command of the group. Verdict: 3-5

Chris Dobey v Damon Heta (Group B) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.99 - 95.00

: 96.99 - 95.00 180s per leg (2025) : 0.36 - 0.22

: 0.36 - 0.22 Checkout % (2025): 35.27% - 41.32% RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Chris Dobey to win and hit most 180s at 6/4 (Sky Bet) Chris Dobey is one of my outright picks for the title due to his superb recent form away from the TV cameras and started off with a solid enough victory over Jurjen van der Velde. I think he's leaving his big stage form until the business end of the season and I'm backing him to see off Damon Heta, who was quite a long way short of his best against Martin Lukeman on Saturday. Hollywood has a superior 180 per leg rate than his Aussie opponent so we'll double up the win with him to hit most maximums too. Verdict: 5-3

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Bunting, Greaves and Woodhouse all to win at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

EVENING PREVIEW BY ABIGAIL DAVIES Nathan Aspinall v Alex Spellman (Group A) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.75 - 84.74

: 95.75 - 84.74 180s per leg (2025) : 0.36 - 0.16

: 0.36 - 0.16 Checkout % (2025): 38.55% - 38.01% Whilst Nathan Aspinall will be kicking himself for dropping points on the opening night, the form he has shown this year should mean he'll be full of confidence about his chances of still advancing from Group A. One of the form players this year, he squandered far too many opportunities against Michael Smith, missing 19 darts at the outer ring. He'll be hopeful of putting that right here though against America's Alex Spellman who just could not settle on stage against Luke Humphries. The CDC Continental Cup winner didn't give an accurate representation of what he's capable of, with his poor scoring combined with his opponents proficiency, not allowing him a single dart at double in the contest. A player who's said himself that his progress in recent times has been hindered by the expectation on his shoulders, he's been a lot happier with his throw this year and enjoyed more consistent success as a result. I only see one winner here though and that's the 2022 Grand Slam runner-up, Nathan Aspinall. Verdict: 5-2

Daryl Gurney v Karel Sedlacek (Group E) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 93.41 - 93.17

: 93.41 - 93.17 180s per leg (2025) : 0.23 - 0.19=7

: 0.23 - 0.19=7 Checkout % (2025): 40.83% - 38.72% World Cup winner Daryl Gurney is astonishingly competing in this tournament for just the third time in his career. Here for the first time since 2019, it was an infuriating return as he was edged out in a decider on Saturday by Connor Scutt. Whilst Karel Sedlacek struggled to replicate the form displayed to book his spot in this tournament when he went up against a typically wonderful Luke Littler, he is another player who has been bubbling under the surface this year and has actually won both of his meetings with Gurney in 2025, the man from Northern Ireland picking up just one leg across the two games. Those meetings both on the floor though and I believe Super Chin will just about have too much for Evil Charlie on this occasion. Verdict: 5-3

Stephen Bunting v Martin Schindler (Group C) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.22 - 94.37

: 98.22 - 94.37 180s per leg (2025) : 0.36 - 0.28

: 0.36 - 0.28 Checkout % (2025): 40.11% - 39.35% Both players will be underwhelmed to say the least with their start to this year's tournament. Martin Schindler's frustration in big TV tournaments continued on the opening night of this year's Grand Slam. It's been a struggle for the German number one to replicate his Pro Tour form in majors and despite a few moments of magic including a lovely 122 checkout against Luke Woodhouse, The Wall's chances at the back end of legs were limited as he averaged below 92 and lost a second successive match to Woody. Frustration might not cut how Stephen Bunting felt after his opening match against a methodical Alexis Toylo. To say the pace of his game didn't suit him would be an understatement. I expect both to produce a higher level in this one and go blow for blow in their first meeting of 2025. The Bullet has won eight of their 15 previous meetings and I think he comes out on top in this one too Verdict: 5-3

Gary Anderson v Beau Greaves (Group G) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.41 - 90.51

: 97.41 - 90.51 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.31

: 0.31 - 0.31 Checkout % (2025): 42.74% - 38.71% RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Beau Greaves to beat Gary Anderson at 5/4 (Sky Bet) The headline act on Saturday night, Beau Greaves was involved in an enthralling contest with Michael van Gerwen. Having captured the attention of many a matter of weeks ago when she produced an 11 darter in a deciding leg to beat Luke Littler and reach the World Youth Final, the 20-year-old missed match darts to back that up with a win over a three time Grand Slam champion in MvG. Showing her composure, class and quality to force a decider from 4-2 down, by firing in 12 and 13 dart legs, Greaves - who has said on numerous occasions that she doesn't always enjoy playing on the big stages - demonstrated how much she is growing in these surroundings. The excitement around her potential and how high a ceiling she has will undoubtedly continue to grow and I believe she will be embroiled in another epic this evening. Gary Anderson will of course take some stopping in a tournament he has longed to win. Whilst admitting earlier this week that making that dream a reality would now be a fairytale that even he doesn't expect to materialise, another strong display and tight tussle with one of the game's brightest young stars is likely. Verdict: 3-5

Luke Littler v Connor Scutt (Group E) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 100.65 - 93.13

: 100.65 - 93.13 180s per leg (2025) : 0.44 - 0.31

: 0.44 - 0.31 Checkout % (2025): 42.74% - 38.92% When the draw for this tournament was made, one of the many fixtures that leapt off the page was this one between the reigning champion and a player whose full potential we are yet to see. Connor Scutt is a thrilling player to watch. He showed that on debut in this tournament when he blew Dave Chisnall away but was unable to back it up in his subsequent two matches. This the first meeting between the two and Scutt is certainly relishing the challenge and enjoying the chance to play in another big event - an environment that brings out a different side of him. The outcome is tough to predict but I really do believe the standard will be electrifying and there'll be fireworks aplenty from both, maybe even a perfect leg! Luke Littler was unsurprisingly spectacular in his opener, making light work of Karel Sedlacek but Scutt should make him work a bit harder for the points. Verdict: 5-4

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith (Group A) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.31 - 92.91

: 98.31 - 92.91 180s per leg (2025) : 0.33 - 0.22

: 0.33 - 0.22 Checkout % (2025): 40.09% - 39.87% Bully Boy marked an emotional return to the big time with a hard fought win over his good friend Nathan Aspinall in a repeat of the 2022 final, where Smith went on to claim his long-awaited maiden major. The outpouring of emotion that followed, highlighting and emphasising the magnitude of the issues he has faced. A fighter and someone who will always dig deep on the oche, that's exactly what he had to do to grind his way through against a below par and wasteful Asp who'll feel he should have won the match comfortably. There were no questions asked of Luke Humphries in his opener as he cooly took care of Alex Spellman without dropping a leg, in under 10 minutes. In control of the contest from the outset, it was clinical from Cool Hand and a drama free opener was the ideal start for the world number one who is not just looking to fend off Luke Littler on the order of merit but also make amends for his group stage exit from this tournament 12 months ago. The two have contested some really high quality matches over recent years but based on recent form and the stages the two players are at right now, it's tough to see past another relatively routine Humphries win. Verdict: 5-2

Michael van Gerwen v Niko Springer (Group G) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.20 - 93.94

: 97.20 - 93.94 180s per leg (2025) : 0.29 - 0.26

: 0.29 - 0.26 Checkout % (2025): 39.58% - 40.72% Group G left many people salivating, with any two players making it through, a realistic possibility. Despite missing a whole host of match darts before finally seeing off Beau Greaves, Michael van Gerwen It felt like a match the Dutchman needed to get him fired up, he thrives knowing he has the opportunity to remind people why they should be talking about him, why he should always be the main character in any story. For much of the year though, one narrative that has remained is his difficulty in backing up good performances and stringing results together. Something he did to win the World Series of Darts Finals in September but aside from that, the inconsistencies have unfortunately plagued him for much of 2025. Having failed to qualify for the Players Championship finals though, this is his last chance to make a statement before returning to Ally Pally and despite facing someone of whom I am a huge admirer of in Niko Springer, a Euro Tour winner already this year with some staggering performances and results under his belt already, I think MvG will get the job done. Verdict: 5-3