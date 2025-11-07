Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Sunday so check out our match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Grand Slam: Afternoon session (1300)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
SL AFTERNOON ACCA: 1pt Lukeman, Clayton & Price all to win at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
- Afternoon preview by Chris Hammer
Martin Lukeman v Jurjen van der Velde (Group B)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 90.37 - 87.83
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.19 - 0.23
- Checkout % (2025): 41.42% - 38.07%
Both these players suffered heavy 5-1 defeats on day one of the Grand Slam so it goes without saying that this is a 'must-win well' situation if either are going to haul themselves back into the tournament.
Lukeman only averaged 83 in a poor standard match with Damon Heta while Jurjen van der Velde couldn't live with Chris Dobey's very solid performance.
I think experience could count a lot in Lukeman's favour but it might not be by a wide enough margin that he'd like.
Verdict: 5-3
Jonny Clayton v Lukas Wenig (Group H)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.59 - 91.57
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.25
- Checkout % (2025): 39.67% - 37.38%
Jonny Clayton was stunned 5-1 by rising star Cam Crabtree so he definitely needs a big victory this afternoon especially because Lukas Wenig's leg difference is only -1 following a narrow defeat to Danny Noppert.
The Ferret won't be happy about his performance and when he's in that mood - like we saw at the World Matchplay when he was openly disappointed after early victories - he bounced back and reach the semi-finals.
I expect him to come out all guns blazing and put Wenig to the sword.
Verdict: 5-1
Josh Rock v Lisa Ashton (Group F)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.29 - 78.70
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.40 - 0.09
- Checkout % (2025): 39.82% - 30.81%
Josh Rock now knows how Wessel Nijman felt last year after losing to the Dutchman with a 109 average yesterday in a game that lived up to the billing.
If he repeats that kind of performance then Lisa Ashton won't be able to get as close to him as she managed to do against a below-par Gian van Veen before being pipped in a last-leg decider.
Rock has to pick up the win and I expect him to do it comfortably.
Verdict: 5-1
James Wade v Gerwyn Price (Group D)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 94.89 - 97.93
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.32
- Checkout % (2025): 43.4% - 42.25%
Nobody expected Gerwyn Price to be playing James Wade in the 'loser plays loser' fixture on Sunday afternoon but that's the harrowing situation they now find themselves in.
Neither player really got going in their 5-4 defeats to Ricky Evans and Stefan Bellmont respectively so it'll be fascinating to see who responds best and handles the pressure.
It's very close to call but I did pick Price to win the tournament at the start so I'm going to have faith that he can bounce back with a win.
Verdict: 3-5
Ricky Evans v Stefan Bellmont (Group D)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 91.84 - 86.79
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.24 - 0.16
- Checkout % (2025): 36.57% - 37.63%
Before the Grand Slam, Ricky Evans said that being 'loved up' away from the oche is improving his performances on it, and there was clear evidence of that as he stunned Gerwyn Price on Saturday.
A 96 average, four maximums and the manner in which he held his nerve in a deciding leg was highly impressive and unless his honeymoon period suddenly stopped overnight, then he should make it two wins from two.
Stefan Bellmont deserves credit for his surprise 5-4 win over Wade but Evans is the stronger player.
Verdict: 5-3
Danny Noppert v Cam Crabtree (Group H)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 94.46 - 90.74
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.28 - 0.18
- Checkout % (2025): 38.66% - 37.38%
Danny Noppert survived a scare against Lukas Wenig but having picked up the two points with a very scruffy performances by his high standards, he should be in a more relaxed mood when he faces Cam Crabtree.
Noppert has been performing so well in the majors and he will want another lengthy run this week, so we can expect him to improve massively on the 86 average he managed yesterday.
Crabtree was superb on his debut and showed no signs of nerves as he averaged 102 and hit three maximums, but Jonny Clayton didn't put him under much pressure and that probably won't be the case today.
Verdict: 5-3
Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman (Group F)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.93 - 95.80
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.32
- Checkout % (2025): 46.78% - 42.31%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Wessel Nijman to beat Gian van Veen at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
Wessel Nijman would have been experience a sense of 'here we go again' when heading into a last-leg decider with Josh Rock while averaging over 100.
The Dutchman lost all three of his matches 12 months ago - including one against Rock - with ridiculously good performances but this time he was able to hold his composure and pick up the two points which will do wonders for his big stage confidence.
Gian van Veen fell over the line against Lisa Ashton and starts as favourite to burst Nijman's bubble but I think we're going to see his opponent go from strength to strength and take command of the group.
Verdict: 3-5
Chris Dobey v Damon Heta (Group B)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.99 - 95.00
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.22
- Checkout % (2025): 35.27% - 41.32%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Chris Dobey to win and hit most 180s at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
Chris Dobey is one of my outright picks for the title due to his superb recent form away from the TV cameras and started off with a solid enough victory over Jurjen van der Velde.
I think he's leaving his big stage form until the business end of the season and I'm backing him to see off Damon Heta, who was quite a long way short of his best against Martin Lukeman on Saturday.
Hollywood has a superior 180 per leg rate than his Aussie opponent so we'll double up the win with him to hit most maximums too.
Verdict: 5-3
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Bunting, Greaves and Woodhouse all to win at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
- EVENING PREVIEW BY ABIGAIL DAVIES
Nathan Aspinall v Alex Spellman (Group A)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 95.75 - 84.74
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.16
- Checkout % (2025): 38.55% - 38.01%
Whilst Nathan Aspinall will be kicking himself for dropping points on the opening night, the form he has shown this year should mean he'll be full of confidence about his chances of still advancing from Group A.
One of the form players this year, he squandered far too many opportunities against Michael Smith, missing 19 darts at the outer ring.
He'll be hopeful of putting that right here though against America's Alex Spellman who just could not settle on stage against Luke Humphries.
The CDC Continental Cup winner didn't give an accurate representation of what he's capable of, with his poor scoring combined with his opponents proficiency, not allowing him a single dart at double in the contest.
A player who's said himself that his progress in recent times has been hindered by the expectation on his shoulders, he's been a lot happier with his throw this year and enjoyed more consistent success as a result.
I only see one winner here though and that's the 2022 Grand Slam runner-up, Nathan Aspinall.
Verdict: 5-2
Daryl Gurney v Karel Sedlacek (Group E)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 93.41 - 93.17
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.19=7
- Checkout % (2025): 40.83% - 38.72%
World Cup winner Daryl Gurney is astonishingly competing in this tournament for just the third time in his career.
Here for the first time since 2019, it was an infuriating return as he was edged out in a decider on Saturday by Connor Scutt.
Whilst Karel Sedlacek struggled to replicate the form displayed to book his spot in this tournament when he went up against a typically wonderful Luke Littler, he is another player who has been bubbling under the surface this year and has actually won both of his meetings with Gurney in 2025, the man from Northern Ireland picking up just one leg across the two games.
Those meetings both on the floor though and I believe Super Chin will just about have too much for Evil Charlie on this occasion.
Verdict: 5-3
Stephen Bunting v Martin Schindler (Group C)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.22 - 94.37
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.28
- Checkout % (2025): 40.11% - 39.35%
Both players will be underwhelmed to say the least with their start to this year's tournament.
Martin Schindler's frustration in big TV tournaments continued on the opening night of this year's Grand Slam. It's been a struggle for the German number one to replicate his Pro Tour form in majors and despite a few moments of magic including a lovely 122 checkout against Luke Woodhouse, The Wall's chances at the back end of legs were limited as he averaged below 92 and lost a second successive match to Woody.
Frustration might not cut how Stephen Bunting felt after his opening match against a methodical Alexis Toylo. To say the pace of his game didn't suit him would be an understatement.
I expect both to produce a higher level in this one and go blow for blow in their first meeting of 2025. The Bullet has won eight of their 15 previous meetings and I think he comes out on top in this one too
Verdict: 5-3
Gary Anderson v Beau Greaves (Group G)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.41 - 90.51
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.31
- Checkout % (2025): 42.74% - 38.71%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Beau Greaves to beat Gary Anderson at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
The headline act on Saturday night, Beau Greaves was involved in an enthralling contest with Michael van Gerwen.
Having captured the attention of many a matter of weeks ago when she produced an 11 darter in a deciding leg to beat Luke Littler and reach the World Youth Final, the 20-year-old missed match darts to back that up with a win over a three time Grand Slam champion in MvG.
Showing her composure, class and quality to force a decider from 4-2 down, by firing in 12 and 13 dart legs, Greaves - who has said on numerous occasions that she doesn't always enjoy playing on the big stages - demonstrated how much she is growing in these surroundings.
The excitement around her potential and how high a ceiling she has will undoubtedly continue to grow and I believe she will be embroiled in another epic this evening.
Gary Anderson will of course take some stopping in a tournament he has longed to win. Whilst admitting earlier this week that making that dream a reality would now be a fairytale that even he doesn't expect to materialise, another strong display and tight tussle with one of the game's brightest young stars is likely.
Verdict: 3-5
Luke Littler v Connor Scutt (Group E)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 100.65 - 93.13
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.44 - 0.31
- Checkout % (2025): 42.74% - 38.92%
When the draw for this tournament was made, one of the many fixtures that leapt off the page was this one between the reigning champion and a player whose full potential we are yet to see.
Connor Scutt is a thrilling player to watch. He showed that on debut in this tournament when he blew Dave Chisnall away but was unable to back it up in his subsequent two matches.
This the first meeting between the two and Scutt is certainly relishing the challenge and enjoying the chance to play in another big event - an environment that brings out a different side of him. The outcome is tough to predict but I really do believe the standard will be electrifying and there'll be fireworks aplenty from both, maybe even a perfect leg!
Luke Littler was unsurprisingly spectacular in his opener, making light work of Karel Sedlacek but Scutt should make him work a bit harder for the points.
Verdict: 5-4
Luke Humphries v Michael Smith (Group A)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.31 - 92.91
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.22
- Checkout % (2025): 40.09% - 39.87%
Bully Boy marked an emotional return to the big time with a hard fought win over his good friend Nathan Aspinall in a repeat of the 2022 final, where Smith went on to claim his long-awaited maiden major.
The outpouring of emotion that followed, highlighting and emphasising the magnitude of the issues he has faced.
A fighter and someone who will always dig deep on the oche, that's exactly what he had to do to grind his way through against a below par and wasteful Asp who'll feel he should have won the match comfortably.
There were no questions asked of Luke Humphries in his opener as he cooly took care of Alex Spellman without dropping a leg, in under 10 minutes.
In control of the contest from the outset, it was clinical from Cool Hand and a drama free opener was the ideal start for the world number one who is not just looking to fend off Luke Littler on the order of merit but also make amends for his group stage exit from this tournament 12 months ago.
The two have contested some really high quality matches over recent years but based on recent form and the stages the two players are at right now, it's tough to see past another relatively routine Humphries win.
Verdict: 5-2
Michael van Gerwen v Niko Springer (Group G)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.20 - 93.94
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.26
- Checkout % (2025): 39.58% - 40.72%
Group G left many people salivating, with any two players making it through, a realistic possibility.
Despite missing a whole host of match darts before finally seeing off Beau Greaves, Michael van Gerwen
It felt like a match the Dutchman needed to get him fired up, he thrives knowing he has the opportunity to remind people why they should be talking about him, why he should always be the main character in any story.
For much of the year though, one narrative that has remained is his difficulty in backing up good performances and stringing results together. Something he did to win the World Series of Darts Finals in September but aside from that, the inconsistencies have unfortunately plagued him for much of 2025.
Having failed to qualify for the Players Championship finals though, this is his last chance to make a statement before returning to Ally Pally and despite facing someone of whom I am a huge admirer of in Niko Springer, a Euro Tour winner already this year with some staggering performances and results under his belt already, I think MvG will get the job done.
Verdict: 5-3
Luke Woodhouse v Alexis Toylo (Group C)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 92.74 - 86.60
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.24 - 0.20
- Checkout % (2025): 39.13% - 38.16%
Having reached two finals in recent months, there is no doubting that we are very much witnessing a Luke Woodhouse on the rise.
Desperate to shake the tag of highest ranked player yet to win a tournament, it feels like he's on the cusp of achieving that. One of the main changes in his game in recent times has been his mental strength and the belief he has in himself and his game.
Those things may well be tested against a player whose style of play will knock you out of your rhythm and give you time to make a fry up and put the kids to bed before your next visit to the board.
This will be a good test for Woodhouse, I don't think it'll be pretty but think he just about scrapes through it.
Verdict: 5-3
Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results
Sunday November 9
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Martin Lukeman v Jurjen van der Velde (B)
- Jonny Clayton v Lukas Wenig (H)
- Josh Rock v Lisa Ashton (F)
- James Wade v Gerwyn Price (D)
- Ricky Evans v Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Danny Noppert v Cam Crabtree (H)
- Gian van Veen v Wessel Nijman (F)
- Chris Dobey v Damon Heta (B)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall v Alex Spellman (A)
- Daryl Gurney v Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Stephen Bunting v Martin Schindler (C)
- Gary Anderson v Beau Greaves (G)
- Luke Littler v Connor Scutt (E)
- Luke Humphries v Michael Smith (A)
- Michael van Gerwen v Niko Springer (G)
- Luke Woodhouse v Alexis Toylo (C)
Monday November 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Group Stage x8
- Groups A-D Final Matches
Tuesday November 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Group Stage x8
- Groups E-H Final Matches
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
