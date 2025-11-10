Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day three predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Monday night so check out Abigail Davies' match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
James Wade v Ricky Evans (Group D)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 94.89 - 91.84
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.24
- Checkout % (2025): 43.4% - 36.57%
There is no doubt about it, Ricky Evans has been one of the stand out stories to emerge from the Grand Slam group stages. Competing in this event for the third time in his career, he has twice had to show great nerve in last leg deciders to emerge victorious.
Having missed six match darts against Stefan Bellmont before eventually getting over the line, he admitted after the game that thoughts of not getting out of the group were going through his mind at that point.
Rapid Ricky was able to banish those thoughts though in order to book his spot in the Last 16.
With his opponents this evening already eliminated from the tournament, it's tough to know what to expect from The Machine in this one.
This could be the time Evans records his first big stage win over Wade and the fourth of his career.
Verdict: 3-5
Chris Dobey v Martin Lukeman (Group B)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.99 - 90.37
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.19
- Checkout % (2025): 35.27% - 41.42%
It's job done for Chris Dobey who sealed his passage through to the Last 16 with a comfortable win over Damon Heta.
After another thoroughly impressive season on the floor, could this be where it all comes together on a big stage for Hollywood in 2025, whose finishing has been particularly strong this week.
Contrasting fortunes for last year's runner-up, Smash has found it tough this year to build on his run to a maiden major final here in Wolverhampton 12 months ago and already knows that his campaign ends here after two defeats, averaging below 80 against Jurjen van der Velde, I'm not sure he'll have enough to compete with Dobey here.
A straightforward night expected for the 2023 Masters winner.
Verdict: 5-1
Stephen Bunting v Luke Woodhouse (Group C)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.22 - 92.74
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.24
- Checkout % (2025): 40.11% - 39.13%
Two players with completely contrasting emotions coming into this one.
Luke Woodhouse really was top draw against Alexis Toylo last night. In his second Grand Slam appearance, he took control of the tie, reeling off five straight legs on the spin to come from 2-0 down to qualify for the knockouts.
He seems to be going under the radar somewhat at the moment, but with two recent finals, maybe it's time we start talking about him more as a contender in these big tournaments.
He's knocking on the door and I think that breakthrough run is just around the corner.
Despite having little to play for, we know that Bunting will want to sign off with a win and his record in the head-to-head can't be ignored having beaten Woody on 13 of the 14 occasions they've met, Luke's one win coming in a Players Championship event back in 2019.
Verdict: 5-3
Martin Schindler v Alexis Toylo (Group C)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 94.37 - 86.60
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.28 - 0.20
- Checkout % (2025): 39.35% - 38.16%
The outpouring of emotion from Martin Schindler following his tense victory over Stephen Bunting on Sunday night spoke volumes. It was starting to look like it was going to be another one of those campaigns where the German didn't bring his Pro Tour form to the big stage and suffered a disappointing but in some ways not overly surprising, early exit.
He was impressive and showed tremendous bottle from 4-3 down to win the next two legs in 14 and 13 darts.
This sets him up wonderfully for a straight shootout with Alexis Toylo. Toylo's pace and style of play may not be the most pleasing on the eye but he showed against Bunting how effective he can be.
However, if Schindler manages the more methodical approach, I think he comes through.
Verdict: 5-3
Damon Heta v Jurjen van der Velde (Group B)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 95.00 - 90.37
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.19
- Checkout % (2025): 41.32% - 41.42%
These two contest a straight shootout for a spot in the knockout stage and you'd have to give the edge to two-time quarter-finalist Damon Heta who - despite not averaging above 90 in his opening two games - is more consistently performing at a higher level this year, has a wealth of experience and of course, that on-stage presence in these big events.
Whilst his young Dutch opponent is undoubtedly a rising star in this sport, I don't think he'll have enough to trouble the Australian #1 tonight.
Verdict: 5-1
Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont (Group D)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.93 - 86.79
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.16
- Checkout % (2025): 42.25% - 37.63%
At the start of the week Gerwyn Price was extremely keen to rekindle his love affair with this tournament. He adores it and has already got his hands on the trophy three times.
Despite picking up six titles this year, he hasn't managed to lift a big one. By his own admission, that's largely down to his own failings in big moments.
His spellbinding form along, his mindset and unwavering will to win mean his fortunes are likely to change soon and you'd certainly not rule out him winning Grand Slam title number four this week.
His opponent tonight has largely finished well when he's been able to carve out chances but I think they'll be few and far between this evening.
Verdict: 5-1
Michael Smith v Alex Spellman (Group A)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 92.91 - 84.74
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.16
- Checkout % (2025): 39.87% - 38.01%
Having marked his emotional return to the big stage with a win on Saturday, Michael Smith would have fancied his chances heading into a decider against an out of sorts Luke Humphries. Instead, he had the best seat in the house to witness some magnificence from the 2023 champion, who produced perfection to pick up the points.
Regardless of what he does tonight, he'll have a nervy wait to see how things unfold in the final match of the session to determine his fate.
This one could get scrappy but I expect Bully Boy to dig deep and scrape through.
Verdict: 5-3
Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall (Group A)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.31 - 95.75
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.36
- Checkout % (2025): 40.09% - 38.55%
Luke Humphries was far from his blistering best against Michael Smith in his second group game but as winners and champions so often do, the world number one still found a way to produce brilliance as he completed the win with a nine darter.
Perplexed by his performance, he's experienced enough to know that nights like that can happen and I expect him to respond with a statement display this evening which doesn't bode too well for his opponent Nathan Aspinall.
The Asp wasn't overly convincing for large spells of his second game either but came good with a 12-darter to come through.
I'm expecting things to click for the Stockport man in this tournament because of his recent form and success but he may well run out of time if Humphries is in a ruthless mood.
Verdict: 5-2
Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule
Monday November 10 (1900 GMT)
Groups A-D Final Matches
- James Wade v Ricky Evans (D)
- Chris Dobey v Martin Lukeman (B)
- Stephen Bunting v Luke Woodhouse (C)
- Martin Schindler v Alexis Toylo (C)
- Damon Heta v Jurjen van der Velde (B)
- Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Michael Smith v Alex Spellman (A)
- Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall (A)
Tuesday November 11 (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Final Matches
- Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (H)
- Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (G)
- Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (E)
- Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (H)
- Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (G)
- Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (F)
- Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (F)
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
