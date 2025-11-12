Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Springer & MVG to win and both Littler & Rock to win with most 180s at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Lukas Wenig v Niko Springer Tournament Average : 90.53 - 88.86

: 90.53 - 88.86 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.17 - 0.12

: 0.17 - 0.12 Tournament Checkout %: 35.9% - 38.24% I doubt anyone who had a go at predicting all the groups would have ended up with this second-round fixture and they've both managed to get through without setting the place alight when it comes to the statistics. Springer managed to beat both Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen with averages of 93.63 and 86.02 before losing to Beau Greaves with 87.62, while Lukas Wenig also managed a pair of averages in the high 80s and a best of 93.98 vs Jonny Clayton. Niko Springer's performance ceiling and ability is much higher than what we've seen so far and now he's settled into this tournament I expect him to take full control of this contest against a player who has already achieved far more than he expected. Although neither have experience of going deep in a major tournament, Springer's success on the European Tour should stand him in good stead tonight. Verdict: 5-10

Josh Rock v Connor Scutt Tournament Average : 102.30 - 93.99

: 102.30 - 93.99 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.24 - 0.20

: 0.24 - 0.20 Tournament Checkout %: 45.16% - 56.52% RECOMMENDED BET: 0.5pts for a nine-dart finish in Rock v Scutt at 40/1 (Paddy Power) Josh Rock was the highest performing player from the group stages when it comes to tournament average and his highest so far of 109 actually came in his only defeat to Wessel Nijman. Nevertheless it took him until his do or die third match against Gian van Veen to rediscover his ruthless range when it comes to 180 hitting so while his maximum per leg ratio this tournament is only 0.24, I think we can expect to see that number sky rocket from here on in. Scott's 0.20 this tournament is also a long way short of his seasonal 0.31 so I do feel we'll see plenty of 180s if they bring the best out of each other. Rock only has eyes on the title this week as he chaises his maiden major whereas Connor Scutt will probably feel a great deal of satisfaction just to be at this stage considering how his season had gone before his last-gasp qualification but that's not to say he'll lie down by any stretch of the imagination. It's one of two matches tonight where I really wouldn't be surprised to see a nine-darter and Paddy Power are offering an extremely generous 40/1 when you consider other bookies make it half that. Verdict: 10-5