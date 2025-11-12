Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Luke Littler
Luke Littler

Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day six predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
Darts
Thu November 13, 2025 · 1h ago

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Thursday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports
  • Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs

SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Springer & MVG to win and both Littler & Rock to win with most 180s at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Lukas Wenig v Niko Springer

  • Tournament Average: 90.53 - 88.86
  • Tournament 180s per leg: 0.17 - 0.12
  • Tournament Checkout %: 35.9% - 38.24%

I doubt anyone who had a go at predicting all the groups would have ended up with this second-round fixture and they've both managed to get through without setting the place alight when it comes to the statistics.

Springer managed to beat both Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen with averages of 93.63 and 86.02 before losing to Beau Greaves with 87.62, while Lukas Wenig also managed a pair of averages in the high 80s and a best of 93.98 vs Jonny Clayton.

Niko Springer's performance ceiling and ability is much higher than what we've seen so far and now he's settled into this tournament I expect him to take full control of this contest against a player who has already achieved far more than he expected.

Although neither have experience of going deep in a major tournament, Springer's success on the European Tour should stand him in good stead tonight.

Verdict: 5-10

Josh Rock v Connor Scutt

  • Tournament Average: 102.30 - 93.99
  • Tournament 180s per leg: 0.24 - 0.20
  • Tournament Checkout %: 45.16% - 56.52%

RECOMMENDED BET: 0.5pts for a nine-dart finish in Rock v Scutt at 40/1 (Paddy Power)

Josh Rock was the highest performing player from the group stages when it comes to tournament average and his highest so far of 109 actually came in his only defeat to Wessel Nijman.

Nevertheless it took him until his do or die third match against Gian van Veen to rediscover his ruthless range when it comes to 180 hitting so while his maximum per leg ratio this tournament is only 0.24, I think we can expect to see that number sky rocket from here on in.

Scott's 0.20 this tournament is also a long way short of his seasonal 0.31 so I do feel we'll see plenty of 180s if they bring the best out of each other.

Rock only has eyes on the title this week as he chaises his maiden major whereas Connor Scutt will probably feel a great deal of satisfaction just to be at this stage considering how his season had gone before his last-gasp qualification but that's not to say he'll lie down by any stretch of the imagination.

It's one of two matches tonight where I really wouldn't be surprised to see a nine-darter and Paddy Power are offering an extremely generous 40/1 when you consider other bookies make it half that.

Verdict: 10-5

Luke Littler v Wessel Nijman

  • Tournament Average: 99.65 - 97.47
  • Tournament 180s per leg: 0.20 - 0.23
  • Tournament Checkout %: 45.45% - 46.43%

RECOMMENDED BET: 0.5pts for a nine-dart finish in Littler v Nijman at 16/1 (Sky Bet)

I know we probably expect nine-darters in every game Luke Littler plays but this one in particular feels prime for something spectacular.

Tonight he's coming up against another rapidly rising star of the game who is getting more used to the big stage as his experience grows and the defending champion knows he'll have to come out all guns blazing and make a statement of intent.

Afterall, Nijman is one of the very few players who has the superior head-to-head record against Littler, boasting six victories out of nine meetings and although most of those happened in the Development Tour days it is at least something in the Dutchman's favour ahead of their first televised showdown.

Littler is obviously the biggest 180 hitter on the planet but Nijman is up there as well despite the fact neither have shown that so far this tournament - but this is the ideal opportunity for all that to change.

I'm going for the Nuke in this one but expect fireworks and possibly even that perfect leg.

Verdict: 10-6

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

  • Tournament Average: 98.96 - 97.38
  • Tournament 180s per leg: 0.32 - 0.37
  • Tournament Checkout %: 29.17% - 40%

Michael van Gerwen gave everyone a timely reminder of his explosive capabilities at just the right time by overcoming Gary Anderson with a 108 average to book his place in the knockout stages.

Danny Noppert almost reached the same performance level in his last group game only to lose 5-4 against the already-eliminated Jonny Clayton and that saw him crucially drop to second in the group and thus end up with this tough last-16 tie.

The way Noppie has played this season means he won't be afraid of MVG whatsoever but nevertheless, he'd probably have rather played Niko Springer, who he'd have started favourite against.

Noppert's strong form in the majors this year will mean he has plenty of backers tonight but MVG also performed well at the European Championship last month having also won the World Series of Darts Finals.

It'll be a close hard-fought affair but I'm going with MVG to come out on top.

Verdict: 10-8

Grand Slam of Darts: Remaining Schedule

Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Lukas Wenig v Niko Springer
  • Josh Rock v Connor Scutt
  • Luke Littler v Wessel Nijman
  • Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

  • Winner £150,000
  • Runner-Up £70,000
  • Semi-Finalists £50,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £25,000
  • Second Round Losers £12,250
  • Third in Group £8,000
  • Fourth in Group £5,000
  • Group Winner Bonus £3,500
  • Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

  • Phil Taylor - 6
  • Michael van Gerwen - 3
  • Gerwyn Price - 3
  • Luke Littler - 1
  • Luke Humphries - 1
  • Michael Smith - 1
  • Jose de Sousa - 1
  • Scott Waites - 1
  • Raymond van Barneveld - 1

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....