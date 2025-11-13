Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day seven predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

However, over this longer format - even with an at times laboured showing last time out - I fully expect the three-time Grand Slam champion to advance.

These two did, of course, meet in the group stage of this event and in a best of nine match, it was Rapid who triumphed. That was his first win over the Welshman since 2018 and the first in 13 meetings.

Regardless of what happens this evening, the hope is that Rapid can use this run as a catalyst and start making the latter stages of events on a more consistent basis because when he does get it right, he is one of the most enjoyable and entertaining players to watch.

As for Ricky Evans, overcome with nerves for large periods against Luke Woodhouse, he was still able to stage a dramatic comeback from 8-5 down to reach a third major quarter-final of his career and first in 2025.

You’d expect him to find prolonged spells of that sheer brilliance again on Friday night and with his finishing percentage up near 50 for the tournament, if he can maintain that, I expect him to advance to a fourth Grand Slam semi-final.

However, what would have pleased him was his ability to find his best darts to get the job done, winning the final two legs in 23 darts.

Gerwyn Price has already picked up six titles in 2025 from nine finals but none of them have come in a major tournament. At times in his Last 16 match against Martin Schindler on Wednesday it looked as though it was going to be an all too familiar story for The Iceman on a big TV stage, as he allowed the German number one back into the contest on more than one occasion.

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Tournament Average : 100.88 - 88.61

: 100.88 - 88.61 Tournament 180s per leg : 0.41 - 0.21

: 0.41 - 0.21 Tournament Checkout %: 49.02% - 32.39%

Over the years we have seen numerous darting stars play through and sometimes even prevail when injured or ill but the magnitude of Luke Humphries victory over Jurjen van der Velde, whilst suffering from a shoulder problem so bad that he contemplated withdrawing from the tournament prior to his Last 16 match, was nothing short of astonishing.

Wincing after the release of darts, Cool Hand was somehow still simply breathtaking, unplayable, as he swept aside his young Dutch opponent with a whopping 108 and a half average.

Whilst we are yet to hear whether the pain has subsided ahead of his quarter-final clash, it’s going to be pretty difficult, but as he’s shown before, not impossible for him to replicate those explosive levels this evening.

The world number one has prevailed in four of his last five against tonight’s opponent, including their group stage meeting here in Wolverhampton a matter of days ago where he sealed the victory with a stunning nine darter.

That was one of many dramatic moments Bully Boy has been involved in during his already successful return to a big TV stage.

At times against Chris Dobey, Smith reminded us of the standard he can produce and how effortless he can make the game look but the contest will forever be remembered for the 18 match darts missed between the pair. One of the most absorbing yet absurd ends to a contest you are ever likely to see.

Given the year he has had, the St Helens man has already triumphed this week by reaching this stage - although he won’t be thinking of it that way.

A running average below 89 for a tournament isn’t something you expect from or associate with the former World Champion and whilst I’m not confident he’ll be able to stick with Humphries in this one, I think most people within darts hope that this is just the beginning of the comeback for Bully Boy and that he can continue his climb back up the rankings.

Scoreline: 16-9

Grand Slam of Darts: Remaining Schedule

Friday November 16

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Saturday November 17

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Sunday November 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £150,000

Runner-Up £70,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £25,000

Second Round Losers £12,250

Third in Group £8,000

Fourth in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

