Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts gets under way on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Grand Slam: Afternoon session (1300)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
1pt Noppert and Nijman to win, plus Dobey to win with most 180s at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (Group H)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 94.46 - 91.57
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.28 - 0.25
- Checkout % (2025): 38.66% - 37.38%
Danny Noppert has been an extremely dangerous force in the majors this season having reached three semi-finals at the World Masters, World Grand Prix and European Championship, so I fully expect him to make a winning start to his Grand Slam campaign.
Lukas Wenig is enjoying a pretty solid season on the Pro Tour but this is his first PDC major apart from five UK Open appearances where he's not really experienced the big stage environment so it might be a bit of a baptism of fire.
Verdict: 5-1
Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (Group B)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 95.00 - 90.37
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.22 - 0.19
- Checkout % (2025): 41.32% - 41.42%
Damon Heta is a fairly warm favourite here at 1/3 because he's enjoyed a much better season than Martin Lukeman, but the latter will have fond memories of Wolverhampton having reached the final 12 months ago.
I think the Aussie will have enough quality to come through but it's not acca material due to the fact he's not been that reliable on the big stage.
Verdict: 5-3
Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (Group B)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.99 - 87.83
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.23
- Checkout % (2025): 35.27% - 38.07%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Chris Dobey to win, hit most 180s and have high checkout at 11/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
Chris Dobey has endured a string of early exits in all the ranked majors since reaching the World Championship semi-finals but away from the TV cameras he's won three Players Championship titles and his average of 97.6 since the start of September puts him in the top five on the circuit in that timeframe.
I think he's leaving his big stage form until the business end of the season so I'm expecting some strong displays in Wolverhamton, starting against rising star Jurjen van der Velde, who has won three titles across the Development and Challenge Tours.
Dobey has a far greater 180 per leg rate than van der Velde and if he wins the lion's share of legs then the high checkout should be his too.
Verdict: 5-2
Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (Group D)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.93 - 91.84
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.24
- Checkout % (2025): 42.25% - 36.57%
Gerwyn Price may not have won a major title since lifting his third Grand Slam in 2021 - a remarkable fact when you think about it - but he's won six away from the TV cameras this year and still boasts a healthy average.
Ricky Evans recently spoke about how his form has been helped by being loved up away from the oche but I think he's going to find Price in heartbreaking mood and should win pretty soundly.
Verdict: 5-2
James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (Group D)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 94.89 - 86.79
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.23 - 0.16
- Checkout % (2025): 43.4% - 37.63%
James Wade begins his Group D campaign as the seeded player despite being second favourite to win it behind Gerwyn Price and he'll be looking to make a statement of intent against Stefan Bellmont.
The Machine, who is up to five in the world and also vying for a Premier League spot, has an incredible record at this event without winning it having reached three finals and two additional semi-finals, while he's only failed to reach the knockout stages once in 17 previous appearances.
Stefan Bellmont has three Challenge Tour titles to his name this campaign but Wade should be too strong in a match that doesn't promise too many 180s.
Verdict: 5-1
Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (Group H)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.59 - 90.74
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.18
- Checkout % (2025): 39.67% - 37.38%
Jonny Clayton has put himself right in the thick of the Premier League reckoning for 2026 thanks to a superb season so far in which he's won a couple of non TV titles as well as reaching the World Masters final and three further major semis.
I'm expecting him to get out of Group H alongside Danny Noppert but he cant afford to be complacent against future prospect Cam Crabtree, who has won five titles on the Development Tour this season.
Verdict: 5-3
Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (Group F)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.29 - 95.80
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.40 - 0.32
- Checkout % (2025): 39.82% - 42.31%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Nijman to win and hit most 180s at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
This time last year Wessel Nijman and Josh Rock played their part in a ridiculous Group of Death in which they both crashed out with averages well over 100.
Nijman's 105 in a 5-3 defeat to Rock was his lowest of the campaign, with efforts of 106 and 111 incredibly not enough against Stephen Bunting or Gian van Veen.
I think we can expect another thriller and while I do feel an in-form Nijman, who has won 16 of his last 17 matches in all competitions, will edge it I'm also going to throw in the 180s for the Dutchman too.
Although Rock's 180 per leg rate of 0.40 is quite a bit higher than Nijman's 0.32 across the whole season, there's not much separating them at all since the start of September at around 0.36.
Verdict: 3-5
Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (Group F)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.93 - 78.70
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.09
- Checkout % (2025): 46.78% - 30.81%
It seems disrespectful to say Lisa Ashton will do well to win a leg or two but we just can't ignore the statistics or the breathtaking form that Gian van Veen has produced this season - particularly in the past couple of months.
The new European champion is right up there with the best in the world and it's hard to see anything other than a comprehensive victory over the Women's World Matchplay winner.
Verdict: 5-0
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
WILL APPEAR HERE ON SATURDAY MORNING
Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results
Saturday November 8
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (H)
- Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (B)
- Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (B)
- Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (D)
- James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (H)
- Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (F)
- Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (F)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Daryl Gurney v Connor Scutt (E)
- Martin Schindler v Luke Woodhouse (C)
- Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith (A)
- Gary Anderson v Niko Springer (G)
- Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman (A)
- Luke Littler v Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen v Beau Greaves (G)
- Stephen Bunting v Alexis Toylo (C)
Sunday November 9
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Groups B-C-D-H Second Matches
- Saturday’s winning players in each group meet, and Saturday’s losing players in each group meet.
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Group Stage x8 - Groups A-E-F-G Second Matches
- Saturday’s winning players in each group meet, and Saturday’s losing players in each group meet.
Monday November 12 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Group Stage x8
- Groups A-D Final Matches
Tuesday November 13 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)
- Group Stage x8
- Groups E-H Final Matches
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
