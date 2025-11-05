Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day one predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts gets under way on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Grand Slam: Afternoon session (1300) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs SL AFTERNOON ACCA: 1pt Noppert and Nijman to win, plus Dobey to win with most 180s at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

Danny Noppert v Lukas Wenig (Group H) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 94.46 - 91.57

: 94.46 - 91.57 180s per leg (2025) : 0.28 - 0.25

: 0.28 - 0.25 Checkout % (2025): 38.66% - 37.38% Danny Noppert has been an extremely dangerous force in the majors this season having reached three semi-finals at the World Masters, World Grand Prix and European Championship, so I fully expect him to make a winning start to his Grand Slam campaign. Lukas Wenig is enjoying a pretty solid season on the Pro Tour but this is his first PDC major apart from five UK Open appearances where he's not really experienced the big stage environment so it might be a bit of a baptism of fire. Verdict: 5-1

Damon Heta v Martin Lukeman (Group B) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.00 - 90.37

: 95.00 - 90.37 180s per leg (2025) : 0.22 - 0.19

: 0.22 - 0.19 Checkout % (2025): 41.32% - 41.42% Damon Heta is a fairly warm favourite here at 1/3 because he's enjoyed a much better season than Martin Lukeman, but the latter will have fond memories of Wolverhampton having reached the final 12 months ago. I think the Aussie will have enough quality to come through but it's not acca material due to the fact he's not been that reliable on the big stage. Verdict: 5-3

Chris Dobey v Jurjen van der Velde (Group B) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.99 - 87.83

: 96.99 - 87.83 180s per leg (2025) : 0.36 - 0.23

: 0.36 - 0.23 Checkout % (2025): 35.27% - 38.07% RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Chris Dobey to win, hit most 180s and have high checkout at 11/8 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Chris Dobey has endured a string of early exits in all the ranked majors since reaching the World Championship semi-finals but away from the TV cameras he's won three Players Championship titles and his average of 97.6 since the start of September puts him in the top five on the circuit in that timeframe. I think he's leaving his big stage form until the business end of the season so I'm expecting some strong displays in Wolverhamton, starting against rising star Jurjen van der Velde, who has won three titles across the Development and Challenge Tours. Dobey has a far greater 180 per leg rate than van der Velde and if he wins the lion's share of legs then the high checkout should be his too. Verdict: 5-2

Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans (Group D) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.93 - 91.84

: 97.93 - 91.84 180s per leg (2025) : 0.32 - 0.24

: 0.32 - 0.24 Checkout % (2025): 42.25% - 36.57% Gerwyn Price may not have won a major title since lifting his third Grand Slam in 2021 - a remarkable fact when you think about it - but he's won six away from the TV cameras this year and still boasts a healthy average. Ricky Evans recently spoke about how his form has been helped by being loved up away from the oche but I think he's going to find Price in heartbreaking mood and should win pretty soundly. Verdict: 5-2

James Wade v Stefan Bellmont (Group D) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 94.89 - 86.79

: 94.89 - 86.79 180s per leg (2025) : 0.23 - 0.16

: 0.23 - 0.16 Checkout % (2025): 43.4% - 37.63% James Wade begins his Group D campaign as the seeded player despite being second favourite to win it behind Gerwyn Price and he'll be looking to make a statement of intent against Stefan Bellmont. The Machine, who is up to five in the world and also vying for a Premier League spot, has an incredible record at this event without winning it having reached three finals and two additional semi-finals, while he's only failed to reach the knockout stages once in 17 previous appearances. Stefan Bellmont has three Challenge Tour titles to his name this campaign but Wade should be too strong in a match that doesn't promise too many 180s. Verdict: 5-1

Jonny Clayton v Cam Crabtree (Group H) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.59 - 90.74

: 96.59 - 90.74 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.18

: 0.31 - 0.18 Checkout % (2025): 39.67% - 37.38% Jonny Clayton has put himself right in the thick of the Premier League reckoning for 2026 thanks to a superb season so far in which he's won a couple of non TV titles as well as reaching the World Masters final and three further major semis. I'm expecting him to get out of Group H alongside Danny Noppert but he cant afford to be complacent against future prospect Cam Crabtree, who has won five titles on the Development Tour this season. Verdict: 5-3

Josh Rock v Wessel Nijman (Group F) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.29 - 95.80

: 98.29 - 95.80 180s per leg (2025) : 0.40 - 0.32

: 0.40 - 0.32 Checkout % (2025): 39.82% - 42.31% RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Nijman to win and hit most 180s at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) This time last year Wessel Nijman and Josh Rock played their part in a ridiculous Group of Death in which they both crashed out with averages well over 100. Nijman's 105 in a 5-3 defeat to Rock was his lowest of the campaign, with efforts of 106 and 111 incredibly not enough against Stephen Bunting or Gian van Veen. I think we can expect another thriller and while I do feel an in-form Nijman, who has won 16 of his last 17 matches in all competitions, will edge it I'm also going to throw in the 180s for the Dutchman too. Although Rock's 180 per leg rate of 0.40 is quite a bit higher than Nijman's 0.32 across the whole season, there's not much separating them at all since the start of September at around 0.36. Verdict: 3-5

Gian van Veen v Lisa Ashton (Group F) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.93 - 78.70

: 97.93 - 78.70 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.09

: 0.31 - 0.09 Checkout % (2025): 46.78% - 30.81% It seems disrespectful to say Lisa Ashton will do well to win a leg or two but we just can't ignore the statistics or the breathtaking form that Gian van Veen has produced this season - particularly in the past couple of months. The new European champion is right up there with the best in the world and it's hard to see anything other than a comprehensive victory over the Women's World Matchplay winner. Verdict: 5-0