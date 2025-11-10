Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs SL EVENING ACCA: 1pt Greaves, Scutt & MVG all to win at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (Group H) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 96.59 - 94.46

: 96.59 - 94.46 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.28

: 0.31 - 0.28 Checkout % (2025): 39.67% - 38.66% Nobody really expected Jonny Clayton to be eliminated with a game to spare and he probably doesn't even feel that motivated about trying to avoid fourth spot in the group. Danny Noppert has got out of jail twice in his two games so far to run out 5-4 winners although he did look much sharper in his second against Cam Crabtree with an average of 100.38, and his combination of confidence and relief will give him good standing to complete a clean sweep. Verdict: 3-5

Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (Group G) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 93.94 - 90.51

: 93.94 - 90.51 180s per leg (2025) : 0.26 - 0.31

: 0.26 - 0.31 Checkout % (2025): 40.72% - 38.71% Beau Greaves has averaged comfortably over 100 in both her matches against Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson but has nothing to show for it other than a lot of praise. Niko Springer, by contrast, has beaten both of the legendary duo but from a statistical point of view he didn't play anywhere near as Greaves with averages of 94 and 86. He won't care a bit having assured his place in the knockout stages but with the pressure completely off him, I believe he is vulnerable against the brilliant Greaves, who will certainly be fired up to pick up a victory she definitely deserves. Verdict: 3-5

Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (Group E) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 100.65 - 93.41

: 100.65 - 93.41 180s per leg (2025) : 0.44 - 0.23

: 0.44 - 0.23 Checkout % (2025): 42.74% - 40.83% Luke Littler is already assured of his place in the knockout stages after winning his opening two games and he was particularly impressive last time out against Connor Scutt with a 105 average. Most players in this situation could be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas but as well know, Littler doesn't have the same mentality as anyone else and besides, Daryl Gurney doesn't have anything to play for either after back-to-back defeats. Expect a one-sided victory for the Nuke. Verdict: 5-1

Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (Group H) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 91.57 - 90.74

: 91.57 - 90.74 180s per leg (2025) : 0.25 - 0.18

: 0.25 - 0.18 Checkout % (2025): 37.38% - 37.38% Both players are enjoying their first taste of Grand Slam of Darts action but now find themselves in the pressure cooker of a winner goes through decider tonight. Cam Crabtree has certainly been playing to a higher level, averaging 102 in a 5-1 demolition job of Jonny Clayton while also managing 96 in a narrow defeat to Danny Noppert on Sunday. The youngster is showing no sign of nerves up on the big stage and I expect him to finish the job. Verdict: 2-5

Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (Group E) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 93.13 - 93.17

: 93.13 - 93.17 180s per leg (2025) : 0.31 - 0.19

: 0.31 - 0.19 Checkout % (2025): 38.92% - 38.72 The winner of this clash joins Luke Littler in the knockout stages and you have to say Connor Scutt is the worthy favourite. Despite a relatively quiet campaign this year, he's looked much sharper on his return to the big stage and even gave Littler a great game on Sunday before falling short 5-2 with an average of 99. Just like Scutt, Karel Sedlacek picked up his victory over Daryl Gurney although he's averaged in the 80s twice and will need to do more than that to put Scutt under pressure. Verdict: 5-3

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (Group G) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.20 - 97.41

: 97.20 - 97.41 180s per leg (2025) : 0.29 - 0.31

: 0.29 - 0.31 Checkout % (2025): 39.58% - 42.74% Undoubtedly the match of the night as Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson battle it out to avoid elimination at the first hurdle. For Anderson, this fate has never happened to him in 18 previous appearances at the Grand Slam of Darts so he'll be desperate to protect that proud record tonight. The Flying Scotsman has been playing slightly better darts than MVG this week, peaking with a 103 average in a superb match with Beau Greaves, but generally he's struggled on the big stage in recent times whereas his opponent is still managing to contend with the best. MVG suffered a group stage exit 12 months ago and he'll be equally fired up to avoid a repeat of that so I'm backing him to edge it. Verdict: 5-3

Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (Group F) Three-Dart Average (2025) : 95.80 - 78.70

: 95.80 - 78.70 180s per leg (2025) : 0.32 - 0.09

: 0.32 - 0.09 Checkout % (2025): 42.31% - 30.81% The end of Group F will be quite a fascinating one as Wessel Nijman heads into his clash with Lisa Ashton knowing a victory by 5-0 or 5-1 scorelines will be enough to see him progress into the knockout stages. If he wins by a smaller margin then his fate will rest in the hands of the scoreline between Gian van Veen and Josh Rock in the very next match. We know Nijman is well capable of winning by the margin he needs - and that's no disrespect to Lisa Ashton who ran Gian van Veen to a last-leg decider on Saturday - but I just wonder if the pressure of knowing he can't really lose many legs will take it's toll and make this a closer game than most expect. Verdict: 5-3