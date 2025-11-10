Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Tuesday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Group Stage, Best of nine legs
Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (Group H)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.59 - 94.46
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.28
- Checkout % (2025): 39.67% - 38.66%
Nobody really expected Jonny Clayton to be eliminated with a game to spare and he probably doesn't even feel that motivated about trying to avoid fourth spot in the group.
Danny Noppert has got out of jail twice in his two games so far to run out 5-4 winners although he did look much sharper in his second against Cam Crabtree with an average of 100.38, and his combination of confidence and relief will give him good standing to complete a clean sweep.
Verdict: 3-5
Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (Group G)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 93.94 - 90.51
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.26 - 0.31
- Checkout % (2025): 40.72% - 38.71%
Beau Greaves has averaged comfortably over 100 in both her matches against Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson but has nothing to show for it other than a lot of praise.
Niko Springer, by contrast, has beaten both of the legendary duo but from a statistical point of view he didn't play anywhere near as Greaves with averages of 94 and 86.
He won't care a bit having assured his place in the knockout stages but with the pressure completely off him, I believe he is vulnerable against the brilliant Greaves, who will certainly be fired up to pick up a victory she definitely deserves.
Verdict: 3-5
Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (Group E)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 100.65 - 93.41
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.44 - 0.23
- Checkout % (2025): 42.74% - 40.83%
Luke Littler is already assured of his place in the knockout stages after winning his opening two games and he was particularly impressive last time out against Connor Scutt with a 105 average.
Most players in this situation could be forgiven for taking their foot off the gas but as well know, Littler doesn't have the same mentality as anyone else and besides, Daryl Gurney doesn't have anything to play for either after back-to-back defeats.
Expect a one-sided victory for the Nuke.
Verdict: 5-1
Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (Group H)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 91.57 - 90.74
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.25 - 0.18
- Checkout % (2025): 37.38% - 37.38%
Both players are enjoying their first taste of Grand Slam of Darts action but now find themselves in the pressure cooker of a winner goes through decider tonight.
Cam Crabtree has certainly been playing to a higher level, averaging 102 in a 5-1 demolition job of Jonny Clayton while also managing 96 in a narrow defeat to Danny Noppert on Sunday.
The youngster is showing no sign of nerves up on the big stage and I expect him to finish the job.
Verdict: 2-5
Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (Group E)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 93.13 - 93.17
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.19
- Checkout % (2025): 38.92% - 38.72
The winner of this clash joins Luke Littler in the knockout stages and you have to say Connor Scutt is the worthy favourite.
Despite a relatively quiet campaign this year, he's looked much sharper on his return to the big stage and even gave Littler a great game on Sunday before falling short 5-2 with an average of 99.
Just like Scutt, Karel Sedlacek picked up his victory over Daryl Gurney although he's averaged in the 80s twice and will need to do more than that to put Scutt under pressure.
Verdict: 5-3
Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (Group G)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.20 - 97.41
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.29 - 0.31
- Checkout % (2025): 39.58% - 42.74%
Undoubtedly the match of the night as Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson battle it out to avoid elimination at the first hurdle.
For Anderson, this fate has never happened to him in 18 previous appearances at the Grand Slam of Darts so he'll be desperate to protect that proud record tonight.
The Flying Scotsman has been playing slightly better darts than MVG this week, peaking with a 103 average in a superb match with Beau Greaves, but generally he's struggled on the big stage in recent times whereas his opponent is still managing to contend with the best.
MVG suffered a group stage exit 12 months ago and he'll be equally fired up to avoid a repeat of that so I'm backing him to edge it.
Verdict: 5-3
Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (Group F)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 95.80 - 78.70
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.09
- Checkout % (2025): 42.31% - 30.81%
The end of Group F will be quite a fascinating one as Wessel Nijman heads into his clash with Lisa Ashton knowing a victory by 5-0 or 5-1 scorelines will be enough to see him progress into the knockout stages.
If he wins by a smaller margin then his fate will rest in the hands of the scoreline between Gian van Veen and Josh Rock in the very next match.
We know Nijman is well capable of winning by the margin he needs - and that's no disrespect to Lisa Ashton who ran Gian van Veen to a last-leg decider on Saturday - but I just wonder if the pressure of knowing he can't really lose many legs will take it's toll and make this a closer game than most expect.
Verdict: 5-3
Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (Group F)
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.93 - 98.29
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.31 - 0.40
- Checkout % (2025): 46.78% - 39.82%
It's hard to really preview this match when we don't know what's happened in the match between Nijman and Ashton.
Let's say Nijman has won by a 5-0 or 5-1 scoreline then it's a simple 'winner takes all' showdown for both players and in that scenario it's a coin toss!
Rock recovered from his agonising 5-4 defeat to Nijman with a 109 average by putting Lisa Ashton to the sword 5-0, whereas the in-form van Veen bounced back from his below-par win over Ashton with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Nijman in which he averaged 107.
Any other win for Nijman will still mean Rock has to beat van Veen but the latter could feasibly escape with a narrow defeat.
Whatever happens, it promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the group stage.
Verdict: 4-5
Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule
Tuesday November 11 (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Final Matches
- Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (H)
- Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (G)
- Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (E)
- Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (H)
- Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (G)
- Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (F)
- Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (F)
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
