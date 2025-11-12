Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Wednesday night so check out Abigail Davies' match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs
SL EVENING ACCA: Woodhouse, Price, Humphries (-5.5) & Dobey (-2.5) all to win at 6/1 (Sky Bet)
Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 92.74 - 91.84
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.24 - 0.24
- Checkout % (2025): 39.13% - 36.57%
Ricky Evans came into this tournament saying he didn't feel he deserved to be in it because he's not won anything this year but has undoubtedly gone on to become one of the stand out stories so far, beating Gerwyn Price for the first time in 12 meetings, he's reeled in the big fish and treated us to some typically weird and wonderful moments in the group stage.
The way he's held his nerve in deciding legs particularly impressive, something that has let him down in the past.
However, tonight he faces an opponent very much on an upward trajectory himself in Luke Woodhouse.
Now qualifying for these big major tournaments on a more consistent basis, I think he's ready and in the form to do real damage in them.
Of the players remaining in the tournament, only Connor Scutt and Gerwyn Price have been more clinical at the back end of legs and I believe The Shed will make it through to a third major quarter final.
The majority of meetings between the two have come on the floor but they did go head-to-head at last year's UK Open where Rapid came out on top. This time though, I'm giving the advantage to Woody.
Verdict: 10-5
Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 97.93 - 94.37
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.32 - 0.28
- Checkout % (2025): 42.25% - 39.35%
After an unsettling start to his group campaign, Martin Schindler responded well in his subsequent matches to set up a juicy tie with a three time Grand Slam champion.
Questions around his form in big TV tournaments have constantly followed him in 2025 but the German number one went some way to quashing them, especially with the manner of his victory over Stephen Bunting.
In five previous appearances, The Wall had failed to advance to the knockout stages, his reward for doing so this time? A meeting with one of the most successful players in the tournament's history.
You could say Gerwyn Price responded pretty well to losing his opening match of the campaign, dropping just one leg since, he has looked every bit a title contender in his last two matches.
We have, of course, said the same thing about him in previous majors where he's then gone on to squander opportunities or put in an unexpectedly perplexing display, but I don't see that happening here.
Schindler may have won two of their last three meetings but I think the Welshman triumphs tonight.
Verdict: 10-6
Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 98.31 - 90.37
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.33 - 0.19
- Checkout % (2025): 40.09% - 41.42%
Jurjen van der Velde was the surprise package to emerge from Group B of this year's Grand Slam after beating Damon Heta in a straight shootout on Monday, after a period of time pre-match where he thought his campaign might have already been over.
As nerves attacked him, he felt uncontrollable panic - that coming just minutes before he found himself up on stage taking out crucial finishes of 90 and 92 en route to one of the biggest wins of his career.
Despite not having the big stage experience and presence of others in his group, he found a way to advance despite not producing an average above 90.
A player who suffered heartache on a big stage when he missed five match darts to become World Youth Champion, he's responded well by picking up titles on the Development Tour and Challenge Tour in 2025.
He's certainly not looked as comfortable on stage as he has done in floor events but given everything that unfolded before his last match, it'll be interesting to see how long it takes him to settle into this one.
With that said, I don't think it's much of a stretch to say the majority of people expect Luke Humphries to have too much for his young Dutch opponent.
Cool Hand has averaged over 10 points more than Van der Velde across his group games and at times against Nathan Aspinall looked unplayable.
I think this will be a comfortable night at the office for the world number one.
Verdict: 10-3
Chris Dobey v Michael Smith
- Three-Dart Average (2025): 96.99 - 92.91
- 180s per leg (2025): 0.36 - 0.22
- Checkout % (2025): 35.27% - 39.87%
RECOMMENDED BET: 1pt Chris Dobey (-3.5 legs) to beat Michael Smith at 11/8 (Betway)
Chris Dobey said prior to his last group game that he has spent a lot of time over the last few months working on his finishing and it's clearly paying off. Whilst there were plenty of missed darts at double in his final group game, Hollywood had already done enough by that point to secure his spot in the Last 16 so it's difficult to read too much into that performance.
Even with those 16 darts missed at double against Martin Lukeman, his tournament finishing percentage is up above 37 and I expect a more clinical showing this evening.
As for Michael Smith, it's been a dramatic return to the big TV stage and whilst we're not quite seeing everything click for him, he is digging deep and battling admirably.
His dedication and fighting qualities are laudable but I think over a longer format, it'll be difficult for him to sustain a high enough level to compete.
Amazingly, their last three meetings have all come in big tournaments and it's the 2023 Masters champion who's come out the victor in two of those three.
Verdict: 10-3
Grand Slam of Darts: Remaining Schedule
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds