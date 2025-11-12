Grand Slam of Darts 2025: Day five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The 2025 Grand Slam of Darts continues on Wednesday night so check out Abigail Davies' match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Second Round, Best of 19 legs SL EVENING ACCA: Woodhouse, Price, Humphries (-5.5) & Dobey (-2.5) all to win at 6/1 (Sky Bet)

Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans Three-Dart Average (2025) : 92.74 - 91.84

: 92.74 - 91.84 180s per leg (2025) : 0.24 - 0.24

: 0.24 - 0.24 Checkout % (2025): 39.13% - 36.57% Ricky Evans came into this tournament saying he didn't feel he deserved to be in it because he's not won anything this year but has undoubtedly gone on to become one of the stand out stories so far, beating Gerwyn Price for the first time in 12 meetings, he's reeled in the big fish and treated us to some typically weird and wonderful moments in the group stage. The way he's held his nerve in deciding legs particularly impressive, something that has let him down in the past. However, tonight he faces an opponent very much on an upward trajectory himself in Luke Woodhouse. Now qualifying for these big major tournaments on a more consistent basis, I think he's ready and in the form to do real damage in them. Of the players remaining in the tournament, only Connor Scutt and Gerwyn Price have been more clinical at the back end of legs and I believe The Shed will make it through to a third major quarter final. The majority of meetings between the two have come on the floor but they did go head-to-head at last year's UK Open where Rapid came out on top. This time though, I'm giving the advantage to Woody. Verdict: 10-5

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler Three-Dart Average (2025) : 97.93 - 94.37

: 97.93 - 94.37 180s per leg (2025) : 0.32 - 0.28

: 0.32 - 0.28 Checkout % (2025): 42.25% - 39.35% After an unsettling start to his group campaign, Martin Schindler responded well in his subsequent matches to set up a juicy tie with a three time Grand Slam champion. Questions around his form in big TV tournaments have constantly followed him in 2025 but the German number one went some way to quashing them, especially with the manner of his victory over Stephen Bunting. In five previous appearances, The Wall had failed to advance to the knockout stages, his reward for doing so this time? A meeting with one of the most successful players in the tournament's history. You could say Gerwyn Price responded pretty well to losing his opening match of the campaign, dropping just one leg since, he has looked every bit a title contender in his last two matches. We have, of course, said the same thing about him in previous majors where he's then gone on to squander opportunities or put in an unexpectedly perplexing display, but I don't see that happening here. Schindler may have won two of their last three meetings but I think the Welshman triumphs tonight. Verdict: 10-6

Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde Three-Dart Average (2025) : 98.31 - 90.37

: 98.31 - 90.37 180s per leg (2025) : 0.33 - 0.19

: 0.33 - 0.19 Checkout % (2025): 40.09% - 41.42% Jurjen van der Velde was the surprise package to emerge from Group B of this year's Grand Slam after beating Damon Heta in a straight shootout on Monday, after a period of time pre-match where he thought his campaign might have already been over. As nerves attacked him, he felt uncontrollable panic - that coming just minutes before he found himself up on stage taking out crucial finishes of 90 and 92 en route to one of the biggest wins of his career. Despite not having the big stage experience and presence of others in his group, he found a way to advance despite not producing an average above 90. A player who suffered heartache on a big stage when he missed five match darts to become World Youth Champion, he's responded well by picking up titles on the Development Tour and Challenge Tour in 2025. He's certainly not looked as comfortable on stage as he has done in floor events but given everything that unfolded before his last match, it'll be interesting to see how long it takes him to settle into this one. With that said, I don't think it's much of a stretch to say the majority of people expect Luke Humphries to have too much for his young Dutch opponent. Cool Hand has averaged over 10 points more than Van der Velde across his group games and at times against Nathan Aspinall looked unplayable. I think this will be a comfortable night at the office for the world number one. Verdict: 10-3