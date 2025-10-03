Ahead of the double-start World Grand Prix, Paul Nicholson picks out five players to watch in Leicester.

Wessel Nijman This talented debutant has been on everyone's radar for years, and it feels rather odd that he's making his debut in the 2025 double-in, double-out extravaganza. The fact that he was a winner in the last Players Championship event before the tournament will skew everyone's opinion of his game with Rob Cross, but the fact is a lot of people have tipped him to win it regardless of that PC30 title.

The Top 40 Prize Money Earners In Darts – But Who Is Number One?

Here are the reasons why; He’s in better form than Cross, even though he’s had a very impressive running average for the year. Wessel has beaten Rob every time he has played him, and lastly, we all know that this format isn’t the favourite of Voltage. I know this may seem like I am angling against Rob, but the stats and data we have point to a Wessel win. This kind of line could indeed fire Rob up, but based on recent things, you’d have to back Nijman. There is a lot of strength in this section of the draw, but it’s not out of the question that Wessel could thrive if he can get his starting shots going.

Gian Van Veen It’s at this point that people reading this will say, “but he’s playing Littler.” What I will say is that Gian is very adept at many types of steel tip darts and I don’t see this format as a weakness for him. I see him as the kind of opponent that could cause immediate headaches for the World Champion. At the World Matchplay, Luke had more time to get out of jail from slow starts. He doesn’t have that in this format against a very dangerous opponent. I am not saying outright that I think Van Veen will win, but just watch out because Gian is the highest ranked qualifier from the draw and he’s the player people really didn’t want to get. Also, you might be curious to know that GVV has a winning record in their seven meetings. It can’t go unnoticed.

Niko Springer Speaking of players that seeds didn’t want to get, here is another one. After a recent win in Hungary, he bulldozed his way into this World Grand Prix and into more conversations than ever. Some of us have loved watching this fabulous German player off the radar for the last two years, but now he’s in full focus in everyone’s scope. He seems to be better on stage than the floor, he is really cool under pressure and superbly reactive when hit with big scores, and he might need that against someone who’s having his best ever season in Stephen Bunting. We can’t ignore that The Bullet hasn’t beaten Springer in their two meetings, so I think this game could go to a last leg decider in round one. With Noppert and Wattimena for the next course, I see this as a big opportunity for the winner. Just like Nijman and Van Veen, Springer has a winning record against his round one opponent.



Lastly, double start isn’t alien to him as he’s won a DIDO event (as it’s known) at PDC Europe Next Gen. So, he will have a game plan.