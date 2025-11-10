Darts results: Three former Grand Slam of Darts champions book place in knockout stages.

Chris Dobey, Ricky Evans and Luke Woodhouse had already secured their places in the knockout stages, and were joined in the last 16 by a number of big names including Humphries.

The world number one followed his nine-dart heroics on Sunday with a 5-3 win over Nathan Aspinall to top Group A and secure his place in Round Two.

Humphries only needed one leg to advance, but averaged over 102 to set up a tie with World Youth Championship runner-up Jurjen van der Velde on Wednesday.

“I knew I had to start off really well,” reflected Humphries, who broke with a ten-dart leg and followed with a 12-dart hold to assert his early dominance against Aspinall. “You know what you need to do. I needed one leg to go through, I knew that - but it didn’t affect me, I felt comfortable.

“It’s been a tough group, but I’m really happy to win all three matches. We’re in the business end now and the longer format suits me. I love playing the long format here.”

Elsewhere in Group A, Smith defeated Alex Spellman 5-2 to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since winning the tournament back in 2022.

Smith, who qualified for the Grand Slam via last week’s Tour Card Holder Qualifier, will play Dobey in the last 16 on Wednesday.

“I’m over the moon,” said the 2022/23 World Champion. “I’m through to the last 16 and I can finally relax now. I did my job getting the two points but I would have liked it to be 5-0 or 5-1.

“Now I’m in the last 16, I’m four games away from winning two Grand Slams. I could win this tournament, and I didn’t have that belief a couple of months ago.”

Elsewhere, three-time champion Price cruised to a 5-1 win over Stefan Bellmont, securing his place in the knockouts and topping Group D in the process.

“I had a slow start losing the first game but to come through and top the group, I’m happy with that,” admitted Price, who is through to the last 16 of the Grand Slam for the seventh time. I just wanted to qualify through the group stage and get through to the last 16.”

The Welshman will face Martin Schindler in Round Two, after the German number one made it out of the group stage for the first time in his career with a 5-2 win over Alexis Toylo.

“I’ve played Martin a couple of times. There’s a lot of boys in good form and he’s probably one of them,” said Price of his upcoming opponent.

Elsewhere, Woodhouse subjected Stephen Bunting to his third consecutive 5-4 defeat to top Group C, earning a tie against Evans.

Evans had already secured qualification after winning his opening two games, but succumbed to a strong James Wade performance, as the world number five bowed out with a 5-2 win.

Debutant Van Der Velde progressed to the last 16 by stunning Damon Heta 5-3, as Dobey secured top spot in Group B with his third consecutive 5-1 win over Martin Lukeman.

The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will continue on Tuesday, with Groups E, F, G and H drawing to a close at WV Active Aldersley.

There will be three straight shoot-outs for places in the knockout stages, headlined by a blockbuster clash between Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson.

Connor Scutt and Karel Sedlacek also lock horns for a place in the last 16, whilst Lukas Wenig and Cam Crabtree will battle to reach the knockout stage on their debuts in Wolverhampton.

No one is safely through yet in Group F, which will be settled as Wessel Nijman faces Lisa Ashton, before Gian van Veen plays Josh Rock.

Defending champion Luke Littler has already confirmed progression to Round Two, but the World Champion will be vying to top his group, with Danny Noppert and Niko Springer aiming to do the same in Groups H and G respectively.

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Saturday November 8

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)

Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)

Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)

Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)

Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)

Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)

Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)

Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)

Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)

Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)

Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)

Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish

Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Monday November 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Luke Woodhouse 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-3 Damon Heta (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Tuesday November 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (H)

Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (F)

Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (F)

Wednesday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

Thursday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Friday November 16

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Saturday November 17

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Sunday November 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £150,000

Runner-Up £70,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £25,000

Second Round Losers £12,250

Third in Group £8,000

Fourth in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries and Luke Littler lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

