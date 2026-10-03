Darts results: Nathan Aspinall records third highest winning average in World Grand Prix history to reach semi-finals

Nathan Aspinall produced one of the greatest performances in BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix history to storm through to the semi-finals on Friday, as former champions Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and James Wade also advanced in Leicester.
Aspinall produced a darting masterclass at the Mattioli Arena, registering the third highest winning average in World Grand Prix history to celebrate a sensational 3-0 win over Ryan Joyce in the quarter-finals.
The 2022 runner-up averaged 105.15 – the highest in a best-of-five-sets match at the double-start event – to continue his pursuit of a third televised ranking title in the East Midlands.
Aspinall was relentless against the man with that moniker, racing to the opening set in just 42 darts, before converting clinical 110 and 112 finishes to double his lead with a remarkable 109.78 average.
Joyce threatened to halve the deficit with a spirited third-set rearguard, before the Stockport star produced legs of 13 and 14 darts to wrap up proceedings with another timely surge.
“I’m absolutely buzzing,” insisted the former UK Open and World Matchplay champion.
“I felt so relaxed and focused tonight. My starting was unbelievable; the amount of 152s I hit in those first two sets was ridiculous.
“I’m really happy with that performance. That’s probably one of the best performances I’ve ever produced in my career.
“I’ve been a lot more composed this week. I feel like I can win this tournament, and I feel like I’m ready to win another major [title] again.”
Aspinall will now face Price in a repeat of their semi-final showdown four years ago, after the Welshman overturned a 2-0 deficit to topple his fellow countryman Jonny Clayton.
Clayton landed 110, 117 and 98 checkouts to establish a two-set lead against a profligate Price, before the 2020 champion came roaring back in spectacular style.
Having averaged 107 in a blistering third set display, Price completed a clean sweep in the fourth stanza to restore parity, only for Clayton to regain control and lead 2-0 in the decider.
However, after missing a match dart at double 16 in leg three, Clayton then squandered a further two opportunities in a dramatic decider, allowing Price the chance to punish and complete the comeback.
“Obviously, I feel for Jonny,” reflected Price, who surrendered a two-set lead against Luke Littler at the same stage of last year’s competition.
“I know what it’s like to be ahead and lose here, but I felt like I was the better player all the way through the game and I was quite unlucky to be 2-0 down.
“I just felt like I was gifting Jonny some opportunities, but that’s the way darts goes sometimes and I had to stick in there.
“I’m in some decent form. I thought I was dead and buried there but I never give up, and for two sets in that match I was pretty much unplayable.”
Humphries and Wade will go head-to-head in Saturday’s second semi-final, following emphatic straight-set victories against Dutch duo Niels Zonneveld and Gian van Veen respectively.
2023 winner Humphries is yet to relinquish a set in this year’s tournament, following up whitewash wins over Dave Chisnall and Jermaine Wattimena with another comprehensive triumph against Zonneveld.
The pair remarkably posted identical averages, but Humphries’ clutch doubling proved decisive as he swept through to a fourth consecutive semi-final in Leicester.
“It’s one of those performance where you aren’t thrilled, but you win 3-0,” reflected a candid Humphries, also a two-time runner-up in 2024 and 2025.
“Hopefully tomorrow is a lot better because if it isn’t, I won’t be here on Sunday.
“The way I’m practicing, I feel really good, it’s just not been coming out this week. Against James, I know I need it to come out, it’ll be a tough task.
“To make four World Grand Prix finals on the trot would be super special. There’s not many players that will ever do that, and James will know he’s got a tough game as well.”
Earlier in the night, Wade dispatched Dutch number one Van Veen in devastating fashion, winning eight straight legs to progress to his first World Grand Prix semi-final since 2014.
Van Veen wasn’t afforded a dart at a finishing double until the penultimate leg of the contest, as a ruthless Wade averaged north of 96 to preserve his title aspirations.
“I felt more up for it tonight,” revealed Wade, who lifted the title in 2007 and 2010 respectively.
“I was really fortunate that Gian didn’t perform and I capitalised on that.
“When I lost to Gezzy [Price] last weekend, I was tired and sluggish, but when I’ve been up for it in recent times, I’ve done alright.
“I’ve been feeling different in the last two months. Probably the last time I felt like this it was 2008 or 2009.”
2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
Round One
- (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
- (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
- (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
- (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
- (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
- (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
- (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
- (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
- (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
- (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
- (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding
Round Two
- Luke Woodhouse 0-3 Nathan Aspinall (16)
- (8) Danny Noppert 0-3 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 3-0 Ross Smith (13)
- (5) Jonny Clayton 3-1 Wessel Nijman (12)
- (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Niels Zonneveld 3-1 Gary Anderson (10)
- (3) Gian van Veen 3-2 Ryan Searle (14)
- (6) James Wade 3-1 Stephen Bunting (11)
Quarter Finals
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 3-0 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 3-2 Jonny Clayton (5)
- (2) Luke Humphries 3-0 Niels Zonneveld
- (3) Gian van Veen 0-3 James Wade (6)
Daily Schedule
Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Nathan Aspinall v Gerwyn Price
- Luke Humphries v James Wade
Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £150,000
- Runner-up - £80,000
- Semi-finalists - £50,000
- Quarter-finalists - £35,000
- Second round - £20,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
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