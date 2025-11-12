Day Four of the £650,000 event saw Groups E-H conclude at Wolverhampton’s WV Active Aldersley, with reigning champion Luke Littler setting up a blockbuster tie against Nijman in Round Two on Thursday.

Littler, Danny Noppert and Niko Springer were already assured of their qualification prior to Tuesday’s play, and they were joined in the knockout stages by Van Gerwen, Rock, Nijman, Connor Scutt and Lukas Wenig.

Van Gerwen overcame his great rival Gary Anderson to clinch top spot in Group G, averaging 108.45 to set up an all-Dutch affair against Noppert in Round Two.

The three-time champion was imperious from start to finish against Anderson, condemning the Scottish icon to his first group stage exit in 18 Grand Slam appearances.

“I’m very glad to go through and top the table, but there’s still a lot of work to do in this tournament,” insisted the world number three. "You always need to try and find the right balance and mentality, and I felt comfortable tonight.

“I’m looking forward to playing Danny. He’s a fantastic player and he’s playing really well at the moment, but I know I can step up when it matters.”

Springer relinquished top spot in Group G following his 5-3 defeat to Women’s Series winner Beau Greaves, who won five straight legs to end her campaign on a high.

Rock and Nijman came through a star-studded Group F, with newly crowned European Champion Gian van Veen crashing out alongside Women’s World Matchplay champion Lisa Ashton.

Van Veen was in pole position following back-to-back wins over the weekend, but Nijman’s whitewash win over Ashton set up a winner-takes-all clash against Rock.

Reigning World Cup champion Rock produced a clinical display to dump out Van Veen, pinning five of his ten attempts at double to celebrate a 5-2 success and claim top spot in Group F.

“Obviously Gian beat me here last year, so it was good to put that right,” reflected Rock, who will take on Connor Scutt for a quarter-final berth on Thursday evening. “I put myself under so much pressure because I knew I had to win, and I think Gian did exactly the same thing, but thankfully I got over the line.”

Scutt broke new ground in Wolverhampton with a hard-fought 5-3 win against Czech number one Karel Sedlacek, which saw him progress to the last 16 of a TV ranking event for the second time.

Elsewhere in Group E, Littler maintained his impeccable record in Wolverhampton with a 5-1 drubbing of Daryl Gurney, who exits without a win to his name.

“I knew I needed a few legs to finish top, so I’m really happy to make it three wins from three,” claimed Littler, who has won all ten of his matches on the Grand Slam stage.

“Daryl was there and thereabouts tonight, but now it’s down to the business end. I always enjoy the longer format, and hopefully I can produce my best darts on Thursday.”

It was also a memorable night for Lukas Wenig, who continued his dream debut campaign at the Grand Slam to advance through Group H in top spot.

The 31-year-old converted a 167 checkout on his way to a 5-1 victory against Cam Crabtree in another straight shoot-out, and Wenig's reward will be a meeting against his fellow countryman Springer.

Wenig claimed top spot in Group H at the expense of Danny Noppert, who succumbed to Jonny Clayton in an absorbing start to Tuesday’s proceedings.

Clayton defied a 107 average from Noppert to triumph in a deciding-leg thriller, overturning a 4-2 deficit to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the round-robin phase.

Following four days of gripping action, the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts continues on Wednesday, as the knockout stages begin in Wolverhampton.

World number one Luke Humphries will take on World Youth Championship runner-up Jurjen van der Velde, while Gerwyn Price continues his bid for a fourth Grand Slam title against German number one Martin Schindler.

2022 Grand Slam champion Michael Smith faces world number eight Chris Dobey in another eye-catching clash, with Luke Woodhouse and Ricky Evans locking horns in Wednesday’s curtain-raiser.

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Click for Sky Bet's darts odds

Saturday November 8

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)

Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)

Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)

Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)

Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)

Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)

Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)

Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)

Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)

Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)

Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)

Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish

Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Monday November 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Luke Woodhouse 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-3 Damon Heta (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Tuesday November 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jonny Clayton 5-4 Danny Noppert (H)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niko Springer (G)

Luke Littler 5-1 Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig 5-1 Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt 5-3 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Josh Rock 5-2 Gian van Veen (F)

Wednesday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Luke Woodhouse v Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries v Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey v Michael Smith

Thursday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Lukas Wenig v Niko Springer

Josh Rock v Connor Scutt

Luke Littler v Wessel Nijman

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Friday November 16

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Saturday November 17

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Sunday November 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £150,000

Runner-Up £70,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £25,000

Second Round Losers £12,250

Third in Group £8,000

Fourth in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries and Luke Littler lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

Darts: Related content