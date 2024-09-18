Darts results: Luke Littler wins his ninth title in nine months at Players Championship 20

However, Littler held his nerve in a breathless finale, firing in a 13-dart hold to clinch his third Players Championship title of 2024, and a second PDC crown in the space of 48 hours.

The 17-year-old was rarely troubled in progressing to Tuesday’s showpiece, but Bunting provided admirable resistance, recovering from 5-1 down to force a last-leg decider.

Littler was imperious in storming to victory at the World Series of Darts Finals on Sunday, and he extended his sensational winning run with a dramatic 8-7 victory against Bunting at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

NINE titles in nine months for Luke Littler! Jan - Bahrain Masters Feb - Players Champ 1 Mar - Belgian Open Apr - Austrian Open May - Premier League Jun - Poland Masters Jul - Players Champ 15 Sep - World Series Finals Sep - Players Champ 20 Mad. pic.twitter.com/AKhPftzchf

“I’ve really enjoyed myself today. It’s probably the most fun I’ve had on the ProTour since the first one I won, and I cannot wait for tomorrow now.”

“I came here with lots of confidence after winning in Amsterdam. I couldn’t quite believe how well I played there.

“I think I’ve played really well today,” reflected Littler, fresh from capturing his ninth PDC title of the season.

Littler dominated a star-studded 128-player field to claim glory in the North West, kicking off his campaign with victories over Adam Gawlas, Jacques Labre and Andrew Gilding.

The teenage phenom averaged 104 to dispatch Kevin Doets 6-2 in the last 16, and he defeated world number one Luke Humphries by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, as both men averaged 101 in a quality contest.

Littler backed this up with a 7-2 demolition of top seed Dave Chisnall in the last four, and he claimed the scalp of another St Helens star in Bunting, to walk away with the title in Wigan.

Bunting – a runner-up to Raymond van Barneveld in Players Championship Five – saw off Chris Dobey and Gerwyn Price in the latter stages of Tuesday’s action, though he had to settle for the £10,000 runner-up prize.

The Masters champion followed up an opening round whitewash of Danny Lauby with wins over Jitse Van der Wal and Martin Lukeman, averaging 102 to defeat the Watford thrower.

Bunting brushed aside Dobey to set up a quarter-final clash against Jermaine Wattimena, and after averaging 101 to dump out the Dutchman, he won five of the last six legs to complete a superb comeback win against Price.

The Welshman accounted for Jose de Sousa, Michael Smith, Damon Heta and Cameron Menzies in his run to the semi-finals, having opened his challenge with a 103 average in a 6-3 success against Madars Razma.

Chisnall reached the same stage after posting ton-plus averages to deny Darryl Pilgrim and Florian Hempel, before overturning a 5-1 deficit to stun Ryan Searle in a thrilling quarter-final showdown.

Searle was joined in the last eight by World Champion Humphries, who conceded six legs in wins against Lee Cocks, Krzysztof Ratajski, Scott Williams and Gian van Veen, prior to his defeat against Littler.

Menzies averaged 108, 107 and 103 in wins against Michael van Gerwen, Wesley Plaisier and William Borland respectively, before his run was halted by a tenacious Price in the quarter-finals.

Jermaine Wattimena made up the quarter-final line-up in Wigan, averaging over a ton to topple Rob Cross and advance to his first ranking quarter-final since April’s German Darts Grand Prix.

Tuesday’s action also featured two nine-dart finishes, as Andrew Gilding and Vincent van der Voort became the latest stars to achieve perfection on the PDC ProTour in 2024.

Van der Voort nailed the nine in his first round victory over Mensur Suljovic, before Gilding produced a perfect leg of his own against Wessel Nijman, averaging 114 to run out an emphatic 6-1 winner in round two.

The 2024 PDC ProTour season continues with Players Championship 21 on Wednesday, with coverage set to be broadcast live through PDCTV and bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

2024 Players Championship 20 Results

Tuesday September 17

Last 16

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Richard Veenstra

Ryan Searle 6-2 Jamie Hughes

Luke Humphries 6-2 Gian van Veen

Luke Littler 6-2 Kevin Doets

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Chris Dobey

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Damon Heta

Cameron Menzies 6-4 William Borland

Quarter-Finals

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Ryan Searle

Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 7-2 Dave Chisnall

Stephen Bunting 7-5 Gerwyn Price

Final

Luke Littler 8-7 Stephen Bunting

