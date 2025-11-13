Darts results: Luke Littler to face Josh Rock in the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals

Saturday's quarter-finals will be a repeat of their astonishing showdown at the World Matchplay where Littler hit the most 'perfect' nine-darter of all-time en route to Blackpool glory.

Whereas Rock had to come through a last-leg decider against Connor Scutt, the defending champion stormed past Wessel Nijman 10-4 with an average of 105.

MVG, who failed to qualify for next weekend's Players Championship Finals, opened the match with a 170 checkout but Noppert responded with a Big Fish of his own in the third leg to move 2-1 up.

Meanwhile Michael van Gerwen's bid for a major title before the World Championship is over after he was beaten 10-6 by Danny Noppert.

Rock will need to improve significantly on his performance as he only averaged 89 in a scrappy match with Scutt and afterwards even claimed he was 'lucky' to get through.

Littler was in imperious form against Nijman as he stormed into a 5-0 lead and although the rising Dutch star did finally show signs of resistance, it was far too late as the Nuke powered through with an average of 105.38.

From there, Noppie took firm control of the contest and kept his illustrious opponent at bay with an average of 98.34.

Noppert will now be favourite to reach his fourth major semi-final of the season when he takes on Lukas Wenig, who came through an all-German affair with Niko Springer 10-8.

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Saturday November 8

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)

Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)

Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)

Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)

Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)

Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)

Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)

Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)

Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)

Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)

Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)

Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish

Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Monday November 12 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

James Wade 5-2 Ricky Evans (D)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Luke Woodhouse 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Martin Schindler 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Jurjen van der Velde 5-3 Damon Heta (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Michael Smith 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Tuesday November 13 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Jonny Clayton 5-4 Danny Noppert (H)

Beau Greaves 5-3 Niko Springer (G)

Luke Littler 5-1 Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig 5-1 Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt 5-3 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Josh Rock 5-2 Gian van Veen (F)

Wednesday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Luke Woodhouse 9-10 Ricky Evans

Gerwyn Price 10-6 Martin Schindler

Luke Humphries 10-3 Jurjen van der Velde

Chris Dobey 9-10 Michael Smith

Thursday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Lukas Wenig 10-8 Niko Springer

Josh Rock 10-9 Connor Scutt

Luke Littler 10-4 Wessel Nijman

Michael van Gerwen 6-10 Danny Noppert

Friday November 16

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Ricky Evans v Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Saturday November 17

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Josh Rock v Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Sunday November 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £150,000

Runner-Up £70,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £25,000

Second Round Losers £12,250

Third in Group £8,000

Fourth in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries and Luke Littler lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

