Darts results: Luke Littler crashes out to Luke Woodhouse in the opening round of the World Grand Prix

Luke Woodhouse caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Grand Prix as he stunned Luke Littler on opening night in Leicester.

The defending champion was odds-on favourite ahead of the double-start tournament despite seeing his hopes of a calendar clean sweep of majors ended at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam last week, and certainly had a point to prove. Littler scraped through the opening set 3-1 despite being well below his best and continued to falter - particularly with his finishing doubles - as Woodhouse bounced back to level the match before holding his nerve in the third set to spring a huge surprise.

What a moment for Luke Woodhouse!



He held his nerve brilliantly to knock Luke Littler out of the World Grand Prix in round one...pic.twitter.com/kLTNRsKJ43 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 28, 2026

Littler later posted on Instagram: "Well played @lukewoodly180 was a good game, good one to be apart of aswell. "Both hit, both missed but Luke took his chance and nice week off now, all the best to Luke for rest of tournament."