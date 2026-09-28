Darts results: Luke Littler crashes out to Luke Woodhouse in the opening round of the World Grand Prix

Luke Woodhouse caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the World Grand Prix as he stunned Luke Littler on opening night in Leicester.
The defending champion was odds-on favourite ahead of the double-start tournament despite seeing his hopes of a calendar clean sweep of majors ended at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam last week, and certainly had a point to prove.
Littler scraped through the opening set 3-1 despite being well below his best and continued to falter - particularly with his finishing doubles - as Woodhouse bounced back to level the match before holding his nerve in the third set to spring a huge surprise.
Littler later posted on Instagram: "Well played @lukewoodly180 was a good game, good one to be apart of aswell.
"Both hit, both missed but Luke took his chance and nice week off now, all the best to Luke for rest of tournament."
Woodhouse will next face Nathan Aspinall in the second round after the former runner-up survived a final-leg decider against Kevin Doets earlier in the night.
Elsewhere, six-time World Grand Prix champion Michael van Gerwen crashed out in the first round for a third year running, this time losing to Ryan Joyce in three sets.
Gerwyn Price progressed with a straight sets victory over debutant Sebastian Bialecki while fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton battled past Krzysztof Ratajski 2-1.
Cameron Menzies spurned match darts against Ross Smith as the recent World Series of Darts champion snatched a 2-1 victory while Danny Noppert withstood a Niko Springer comeback to win by the same scoreline.
Wessel Nijman concluded the night's action with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Rob Cross.
2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
- (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
- (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
- (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
- (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
- (2) Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall
- (15) Chris Dobey v Jermaine Wattimena
- (7) Josh Rock v Niels Zonneveld
- (10) Gary Anderson v Damon Heta
- (3) Gian van Veen v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ryan Searle v William O’Connor
- (6) James Wade v Joe Cullen
- (11) Stephen Bunting v Andrew Gilding
2026 World Grand Prix Schedule
Monday September 28 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
- Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
- Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
- Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
- Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
Tuesday September 29 (1800 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of 3 sets)
- Chris Dobey v Jermaine Wattimena
- Ryan Searle v William O’Connor
- Josh Rock v Niels Zonneveld
- James Wade v Joe Cullen
- Gary Anderson v Damon Heta
- Gian van Veen v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Luke Humphries v Dave Chisnall
- Stephen Bunting v Andrew Gilding
Wednesday September 30 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Littler/Woodhouse v Aspinall/Doets
- Noppert/Springer v Van Gerwen/Joyce
- Price/Bialecki v Smith/Menzies
- Clayton/Ratajski v Nijman/Cross
Thursday October 1 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Humphries/Chisnall v Dobey/Wattimena
- Rock/Zonneveld v Anderson/Heta
- Van Veen/Van Duijvenbode v Searle/O'Connor
- Wade/Cullen v Bunting/Gilding
Friday October 2 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Four matches
Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Two matches
Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £150,000
- Runner-up - £80,000
- Semi-finalists - £50,000
- Quarter-finalists - £35,000
- Second round - £20,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
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