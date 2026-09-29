Darts results: Luke Humphries powers into round two as James Wade beats Joe Cullen

Luke Humphries breezed into round two of the Boylesports World Grand Prix with a straight-sets victory over Dave Chisnall on Tuesday, as Gian van Veen also progressed in Leicester.
The world number two came out on top of a sluggish affair against Chisnall thanks to superior doubling-in, despite the pair both hitting under 27% of their check out attempts.
“It was arguably one of my worst performances on the World Grand Prix stage,” considered Humphries, who averaged 80.41, his lowest average in the tournament since 2022.
“I didn’t feel comfortable throughout the whole game, and I felt like Dave wasn’t at his best there.
“When I won the title the first time, I had games where I didn’t really play very well, but I made the final and I played really well, so I don’t care how I win, as long as I do!”
Wattimena - Humphries’ opponent in round two - also sealed a straight-sets win, condemning Chris Dobey to a third consecutive round one exit at the double-start event.
Fellow Dutchman Van Veen picked up a career-first win on the World Grand Prix stage, downing Dirk van Duijvenbode 2-0 after a dominant start to the contest.
The Dutch number one took the opening five legs to storm within one leg of a rampant victory, but had to withstand two set darts and a valiant fightback from Van Duijvenbode before closing out the win with a clutch 69 combination finish.
“A couple of months ago I would have lost that game,” reflected Van Veen, who had an outstanding 80% success rate with his double-in attempts.
“I think that dart at double 16 [for the match] showed how much confidence I have in my own game.
“I would have probably missed that a couple of months ago because I was doubting myself, and I think this is a big step for myself.
“That’s why that 69 finish meant so much to me, because I knew if I missed that it would have probably been 1-1, and I would have been in big trouble.”
Ryan Searle awaits Van Veen in the last 16, after the World Championship semi-finalist was forced to survive four match darts against William O’Connor.
The Irish number one's misery will be exacerbated by the fact he won more legs than Searle across the set-play contest, while averaging six points more than eventual victor Searle.
Scottish number one Gary Anderson also survived a match dart against Damon Heta, taking out a skin-saving 115 finish to level the contest at one set apiece before reeling three more consecutive legs to deny the Australian number one a first World Grand Prix win.
“I was panicking, but that 115 saved me!” confessed Anderson, who will face debutant Niels Zonneveld on Thursday.
“I was kicking off well and I think I outscored him throughout the whole game, but it when it went to 2-2 in that second set, I thought ‘oh here we go!’
“I’m at the stage now where I do love a game of darts, but there’s no pressure on me whatsoever.”
Zonneveld produced an inspired display to see off Northern Irish number one Josh Rock on debut, producing outshots of 103, 116 and 133 in the deciding set to prevail 2-1 with aplomb.
James Wade marked his 22nd consecutive World Grand Prix appearance with a comeback win over Joe Cullen, recovering from an erratic start to win six of the last eight legs and progress to round two.
Wade will play Stephen Bunting in their first big stage clash since the 2021 World Grand Prix, as the former Masters winners sealed a 2-1 victory over Andrew Gilding.
2026 World Grand Prix Draw & Results
Round One
- (1) Luke Littler 1-2 Luke Woodhouse
- (16) Nathan Aspinall 2-1 Kevin Doets
- (8) Danny Noppert 2-1 Niko Springer
- (9) Michael van Gerwen 1-2 Ryan Joyce
- (4) Gerwyn Price 2-0 Sebastian Bialecki
- (13) Ross Smith 2-1 Cameron Menzies
- (5) Jonny Clayton 2-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- (12) Wessel Nijman 2-0 Rob Cross
- (2) Luke Humphries 2-0 Dave Chisnall
- (15) Chris Dobey 0-2 Jermaine Wattimena
- (7) Josh Rock 1-2 Niels Zonneveld
- (10) Gary Anderson 2-1 Damon Heta
- (3) Gian van Veen 2-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- (14) Ryan Searle 2-1 William O’Connor
- (6) James Wade 2-1 Joe Cullen
- (11) Stephen Bunting 2-1 Andrew Gilding
Daily Schedule
Wednesday September 30 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Danny Noppert v Ryan Joyce
- Jonny Clayton v Wessel Nijman
- Gerwyn Price v Ross Smith
- Luke Woodhouse v Nathan Aspinall
Thursday October 1 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Second Round matches (Best of 5 sets)
- Luke Humphries v Jermaine Wattimena
- Niels Zonneveld v Gary Anderson
- Gian Van Veen v Ryan Searle
- James Wade v Stephen Bunting
Friday October 2 (1900 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Four matches
Saturday October 3 (2030 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Semi-Finals (Best of seven sets)
- Two matches
Sunday October 4 (2000 BST)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Final (Best of nine sets)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the World Grand Prix on?
The World Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).
World Grand Prix Prize Money
- Winner - £150,000
- Runner-up - £80,000
- Semi-finalists - £50,000
- Quarter-finalists - £35,000
- Second round - £20,000
- First round - £7,500
Tournament Format
- All Sets are the best of five legs. There will be no tie-break in any set.
- All legs must begin and end with a double, meaning that a player must hit a double before he can begin scoring in each leg.
- First Round - Best of three sets
- Second Round - Best of five sets
- Quarter-Finals - Best of five sets
- Semi-Finals - Best of seven sets
- Final - Best of nine sets
World Grand Prix History
- Final scores in sets
- 1998 - Phil Taylor 13-8 Rod Harrington
- 1999 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2000 - Phil Taylor 6-1 Shayne Burgess
- 2001 - Alan Warriner 8-2 Roland Scholten
- 2002 - Phil Taylor 7-3 John Part
- 2003 - Phil Taylor 7-2 John Part
- 2004 - Colin Lloyd 7-3 Alan Warriner
- 2005 - Phil Taylor 7-1 Colin Lloyd
- 2006 - Phil Taylor 7-4 Terry Jenkins
- 2007 - James Wade 6-3 Terry Jenkins
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2010 - James Wade 6-3 Adrian Lewis
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 6-3 Brendan Dolan
- 2012 - Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Mervyn King
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 6-0 Dave Chisnall
- 2014 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 James Wade
- 2015 - Robert Thornton 5-4 Michael van Gerwen
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Gary Anderson
- 2017 - Daryl Gurney 5-4 Simon Whitlock
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Peter Wright
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Dave Chisnall
- 2020 - Gerwyn Price 5-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- 2021 - Jonny Clayton 5-1 Gerwyn Price
- 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 5-3 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 5-2 Gerwyn Price
- 2024 - Mike de Decker 6-4 Luke Humphries
- 2025 - Luke Littler 6-1 Luke Humphries
World Grand Prix Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 11
- Michael van Gerwen - 6
- James Wade - 2
- Luke Littler - 1
- Mike de Decker - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Jonny Clayton - 1
- Gerwyn Price - 1
- Daryl Gurney - 1
- Colin Lloyd - 1
- Alan Warriner - 1
- Robert Thornton - 1
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