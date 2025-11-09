Darts results: Luke Humphries hits a nine-darter to beat Michael Smith as Beau Greaves loses another thriller

Luke Humphries struck a perfect leg to complete victory over Michael Smith at the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday, as six players secured qualification from the group phase in Wolverhampton.
The 2023 winner enjoyed another moment to remember on the WV Active Aldersley stage to close out a 5-3 win over Smith in their second Group A contest.
Humphries had finished 139 as he and Smith shared a cagey first six legs of their clash, before the world number one took out a clutch 80 finish to move 4-3 up.
He then opened the eighth leg with a 177 and followed that with a 180 before taking out 144 to complete his third nine-darter of 2025 to wrap up the triumph.
"It's the weirdest game of darts I've been involved in," admitted Humphries, who has won both of his opening games at the Grand Slam.
"I didn't feel good and couldn't hit a treble. It all felt like hard work and I thought the game it was gone.
"To then go on and hit a nine-darter, that's why darts is one of the best sports in the world. It was quite an incredible game to be part of, and I'm still flabbergasted from what just happened!"
Whilst Humphries still needs three legs from his final group game against Nathan Aspinall to secure his progression to Round Two, six other stars have already booked their place in the knockout stages.
Luke Littler defied a 170 checkout from Connor Scutt as he took a 5-3 win from their Group E contest to secure his spot in the last 16.
The reigning Grand Slam champion has won every game he has played in the tournament and hit 55% of his doubles against Scutt to maintain his perfect record in Wolverhampton.
"We were both up for a good game," said Littler, who averaged 105 in his victory. "I can say now that I'm through, relax tomorrow and come back Tuesday.
"It was better than the first game and hopefully I can play even better going forward. I'm very happy that the pressure is off going into the final game."
Ricky Evans hit a huge 170 checkout as he secured his place in the knockout stage by edging past Stefan Bellmont 5-4.
Evans will be joined in progressing from Group E by either Bellmont or three-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price - who whitewashed James Wade in a result which eliminates the 2025 UK Open and World Matchplay finalist.
Chris Dobey secured his place in the last 16 with a 5-1 thrashing of Damon Heta, whilst last year's beaten finalist Martin Lukeman cannot escape the group stage after suffering a 5-4 loss to Jurjen van der Velde.
Dutchman Danny Noppert also moved into the knockout phase with a 5-4 triumph over Cam Crabtree, who now takes on Lukas Wenig in a winner-progresses clash after the German ended Jonny Clayton's hopes with a 5-3 success.
German prospect Niko Springer will also compete in Round Two as he continued a memorable Wolverhampton debut with a 5-4 win over Michael van Gerwen.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Van Gerwen now faces a winner-takes-all clash with Gary Anderson in Tuesday's final Group G games, after the Scottish ace edged out Beau Greaves to claim a crucial win.
A high-quality affair saw both players average over 102, while the two-time World Champion defied a 100% checkout success rate from Greaves, who for the second consecutive game averaged over a ton but lost a last-leg decider.
"She's going to cause so much trouble next year in the ProTour," said Anderson. "I watched Beau the night before, she was hitting 140 after 140.
"After the next five years, I don't think you will have one person dominating darts because from these youngsters there are going to be so many good darts players."
Fourth seed Stephen Bunting is another high-profile name to crash out in the group stage, with Luke Woodhouse securing progression from Group C.
Bunting had lost 5-4 to Alexis Toylo on Saturday and went down to Martin Schindler by the same margin 24 hours later to see his Wolverhampton hopes ended.
Toylo this time went down 5-2 as Woodhouse progressed, but the Filipino ace now takes on Schindler on Monday for a spot in the last 16.
Gian van Veen averaged 107 in his 5-3 triumph over Wessel Nijman, whilst Josh Rock whitewashed Lisa Ashton 5-0 - meaning that three players can still qualify in Group F.
Karel Sedlacek missed ten match darts before winning 5-3 against Daryl Gurney to condemn the Northern Irishman to elimination in Group E, where the Czechia star now faces off against Scutt for a Round Two place.
Aspinall, meanwhile, secured a crucial 5-2 win over Alex Spellman to leave Group A wide open going into their final group games.
Monday will see the final games from Groups A-D, whilst Tuesday's session will conclude the group stage for Groups E-H.
Grand Slam of Darts results & schedule
Saturday November 8
Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H First Games
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)
- Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)
- Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)
- Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)
- Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)
- Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)
- Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)
Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)
Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G First Games
- Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)
- Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)
- Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)
- Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)
- Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)
- Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)
- Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)
Sunday November 9
Afternoon Session
Group Stage x8 – Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches
- Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)
- Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)
- Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)
- Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)
- Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)
- Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)
- Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)
Evening Session
Group Stage x8 – Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches
- Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)
- Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)
- Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)
- Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)
- Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)
- Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish
- Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)
- Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)
Monday November 10 (1900 GMT)
Groups A-D Final Matches
- James Wade v Ricky Evans (D)
- Chris Dobey v Martin Lukeman (B)
- Stephen Bunting v Luke Woodhouse (C)
- Martin Schindler v Alexis Toylo (C)
- Damon Heta v Jurjen van der Velde (B)
- Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont (D)
- Michael Smith v Alex Spellman (A)
- Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall (A)
Tuesday November 11 (1900 GMT)
Groups E-H Final Matches
- Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (H)
- Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (G)
- Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (E)
- Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (H)
- Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (E)
- Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (G)
- Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (F)
- Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (F)
Wednesday November 14 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Thursday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Four Matches
Friday November 16
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Saturday November 17
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Sunday November 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Two Matches
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?
Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format
Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)
The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.
Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.
The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.
Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.
In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.
Knockout stage (far more simple!)
From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.
Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money
- Winner £150,000
- Runner-Up £70,000
- Semi-Finalists £50,000
- Quarter-Finalists £25,000
- Second Round Losers £12,250
- Third in Group £8,000
- Fourth in Group £5,000
- Group Winner Bonus £3,500
- Total: £650,000
Grand Slam of Darts: The History
The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.
Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.
That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.
Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.
Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.
The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.
The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.
Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries and Luke Littler lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 respectively.
Grand Slam of Darts Finals
- 2007 - Phil Taylor 18-11 Andy Hamilton
- 2008 - Phil Taylor 18-9 Terry Jenkins
- 2009 - Phil Taylor 16-2 Scott Waites
- 2010 - Scott Waites 16-12 James Wade
- 2011 - Phil Taylor 16-4 Gary Anderson
- 2012 - Raymond van Barneveld 16-14 Michael van Gerwen
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 16-6 Robert Thornton
- 2014 - Phil Taylor 16-13 Dave Chisnall
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 16-13 Phil Taylor
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 16-8 James Wade
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 16-12 Peter Wright
- 2018 - Gerwyn Price 16-13 Gary Anderson
- 2019 - Gerwyn Price 16-6 Peter Wright
- 2020 - Jose de Sousa 16-12 James Wade
- 2021 - Gerwyn Price 16-8 Peter Wright
- 2022 - Michael Smith 16-5 Nathan Aspinall
- 2023 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2024 - Luke Humphries 16-8 Rob Cross
- 2023 - Luke Littler 16-3 Martin Lukeman
Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles
- Phil Taylor - 6
- Michael van Gerwen - 3
- Gerwyn Price - 3
- Luke Littler - 1
- Luke Humphries - 1
- Michael Smith - 1
- Jose de Sousa - 1
- Scott Waites - 1
- Raymond van Barneveld - 1
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds