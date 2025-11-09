Darts results: Luke Humphries hits a nine-darter to beat Michael Smith as Beau Greaves loses another thriller

He then opened the eighth leg with a 177 and followed that with a 180 before taking out 144 to complete his third nine-darter of 2025 to wrap up the triumph.

Humphries had finished 139 as he and Smith shared a cagey first six legs of their clash, before the world number one took out a clutch 80 finish to move 4-3 up.

The 2023 winner enjoyed another moment to remember on the WV Active Aldersley stage to close out a 5-3 win over Smith in their second Group A contest.

"It's the weirdest game of darts I've been involved in," admitted Humphries, who has won both of his opening games at the Grand Slam.

"I didn't feel good and couldn't hit a treble. It all felt like hard work and I thought the game it was gone.

"To then go on and hit a nine-darter, that's why darts is one of the best sports in the world. It was quite an incredible game to be part of, and I'm still flabbergasted from what just happened!"

Whilst Humphries still needs three legs from his final group game against Nathan Aspinall to secure his progression to Round Two, six other stars have already booked their place in the knockout stages.

Luke Littler defied a 170 checkout from Connor Scutt as he took a 5-3 win from their Group E contest to secure his spot in the last 16.

The reigning Grand Slam champion has won every game he has played in the tournament and hit 55% of his doubles against Scutt to maintain his perfect record in Wolverhampton.

"We were both up for a good game," said Littler, who averaged 105 in his victory. "I can say now that I'm through, relax tomorrow and come back Tuesday.

"It was better than the first game and hopefully I can play even better going forward. I'm very happy that the pressure is off going into the final game."

Ricky Evans hit a huge 170 checkout as he secured his place in the knockout stage by edging past Stefan Bellmont 5-4.

Evans will be joined in progressing from Group E by either Bellmont or three-time Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price - who whitewashed James Wade in a result which eliminates the 2025 UK Open and World Matchplay finalist.

Chris Dobey secured his place in the last 16 with a 5-1 thrashing of Damon Heta, whilst last year's beaten finalist Martin Lukeman cannot escape the group stage after suffering a 5-4 loss to Jurjen van der Velde.

Dutchman Danny Noppert also moved into the knockout phase with a 5-4 triumph over Cam Crabtree, who now takes on Lukas Wenig in a winner-progresses clash after the German ended Jonny Clayton's hopes with a 5-3 success.

German prospect Niko Springer will also compete in Round Two as he continued a memorable Wolverhampton debut with a 5-4 win over Michael van Gerwen.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Van Gerwen now faces a winner-takes-all clash with Gary Anderson in Tuesday's final Group G games, after the Scottish ace edged out Beau Greaves to claim a crucial win.

A high-quality affair saw both players average over 102, while the two-time World Champion defied a 100% checkout success rate from Greaves, who for the second consecutive game averaged over a ton but lost a last-leg decider.

"She's going to cause so much trouble next year in the ProTour," said Anderson. "I watched Beau the night before, she was hitting 140 after 140.

"After the next five years, I don't think you will have one person dominating darts because from these youngsters there are going to be so many good darts players."

Fourth seed Stephen Bunting is another high-profile name to crash out in the group stage, with Luke Woodhouse securing progression from Group C.

Bunting had lost 5-4 to Alexis Toylo on Saturday and went down to Martin Schindler by the same margin 24 hours later to see his Wolverhampton hopes ended.

Toylo this time went down 5-2 as Woodhouse progressed, but the Filipino ace now takes on Schindler on Monday for a spot in the last 16.

Gian van Veen averaged 107 in his 5-3 triumph over Wessel Nijman, whilst Josh Rock whitewashed Lisa Ashton 5-0 - meaning that three players can still qualify in Group F.

Karel Sedlacek missed ten match darts before winning 5-3 against Daryl Gurney to condemn the Northern Irishman to elimination in Group E, where the Czechia star now faces off against Scutt for a Round Two place.

Aspinall, meanwhile, secured a crucial 5-2 win over Alex Spellman to leave Group A wide open going into their final group games.

Monday will see the final games from Groups A-D, whilst Tuesday's session will conclude the group stage for Groups E-H.

Grand Slam of Darts results & schedule

Saturday November 8

Afternoon Session (1300-1700 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups B-D-F-H First Games

Danny Noppert 5-4 Lukas Wenig (H)

Damon Heta 5-1 Martin Lukeman (B)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Gerwyn Price (D)

Stefan Bellmont 5-4 James Wade (D)

Cam Crabtree 5-1 Jonny Clayton (H)

Wessel Nijman 5-4 Josh Rock (F)

Gian van Veen 5-4 Lisa Ashton (F)

Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)

Group Stage x8 - Groups A-C-E-G First Games

Connor Scutt 5-4 Daryl Gurney (E)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Martin Schindler (C)

Michael Smith 5-3 Nathan Aspinall (A)

Niko Springer 5-3 Gary Anderson (G)

Luke Humphries 5-0 Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Littler 5-1 Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Alexis Toylo 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Sunday November 9

Afternoon Session

Group Stage x8 – Groups B-D-F-H Second Matches

Jurjen van der Velde 5-4 Martin Lukeman (B)

Lukas Wenig 5-3 Jonny Clayton (H)

Josh Rock 5-0 Lisa Ashton (F)

Gerwyn Price 5-0 James Wade (D)

Ricky Evans 5-4 Stefan Bellmont (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cam Crabtree (H)

Gian van Veen 5-3 Wessel Nijman (F)

Chris Dobey 5-1 Damon Heta (B)

Evening Session

Group Stage x8 – Groups A-C-E-G Second Matches

Nathan Aspinall 5-2 Alex Spellman (A)

Karel Sedlacek 5-3 Daryl Gurney (E)

Martin Schindler 5-4 Stephen Bunting (C)

Gary Anderson 5-4 Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler 5-3 Connor Scutt (E)

Luke Humphries 5-3 Michael Smith (A) - Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish

Niko Springer 5-4 Michael van Gerwen (G)

Luke Woodhouse 5-2 Alexis Toylo (C)

Monday November 10 (1900 GMT)

Groups A-D Final Matches

James Wade v Ricky Evans (D)

Chris Dobey v Martin Lukeman (B)

Stephen Bunting v Luke Woodhouse (C)

Martin Schindler v Alexis Toylo (C)

Damon Heta v Jurjen van der Velde (B)

Gerwyn Price v Stefan Bellmont (D)

Michael Smith v Alex Spellman (A)

Luke Humphries v Nathan Aspinall (A)

Tuesday November 11 (1900 GMT)

Groups E-H Final Matches

Jonny Clayton v Danny Noppert (H)

Niko Springer v Beau Greaves (G)

Luke Littler v Daryl Gurney (E)

Lukas Wenig v Cam Crabtree (H)

Connor Scutt v Karel Sedlacek (E)

Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson (G)

Wessel Nijman v Lisa Ashton (F)

Gian van Veen v Josh Rock (F)

Wednesday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Thursday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Four Matches

Friday November 16

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Saturday November 17

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Sunday November 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two Matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the Grand Slam of Darts on?

Every session of the Grand Slam of Darts will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Grand Slam of Darts: Tournament format

Group Stage (Potentially complicated!!)

The 32 players are drawn into eight groups of four players during the round-robin stage, and they will play each other once. The opening games are decided by a draw, with the second set of matches seeing the two winners from the first games meeting each other, and the two losers also playing each other. The third set of matches will consist of the pairings which have not previously met.

Two points are awarded for a win and no points will be awarded for a loss. Each game is the best of nine legs.

The top two players in each group will progress to the knockout phase. Should there be a two-way points tie for first place in any group, then the player with the best leg difference will be deemed to have won the group. If both players have the same leg difference, then the player who won the group match between the two players will be deemed to have won the group.

Should Points, Leg Difference, Tournament Average and Legs Won Against Throw not be able to separate three players, then if one player has defeated both of the other two players then this player will be deemed to have finished higher, and the winner of the group match between the remaining two players will be the ‘second’ of the three. Should the three players have secured one win apiece against each other, then a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out will be played between the relevant players to determine final standings, with the highest aggregate score over nine darts being used to separate players.

In the event a “Nine-Dart Shoot-Out” finishes level between two or more players, those players who have tied on the most points will continue to throw three darts each in the same order until one player scores more points than the other player(s) with his three darts.

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format.

Knockout stage (far more simple!)

From the second round onwards, the tournament will be in a knockout format. There will be no tie-break rule employed in any match.

Grand Slam of Darts: Prize money

Winner £150,000

Runner-Up £70,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £25,000

Second Round Losers £12,250

Third in Group £8,000

Fourth in Group £5,000

Group Winner Bonus £3,500

Total: £650,000

Grand Slam of Darts: The History

The Grand Slam of Darts used to bring together the best players from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) but since the latter's demise in 2020, it's now purely a PDC event.

Phil Taylor won the first three finals against Andy Hamilton, Terry Jenkins and Scott Waites - averaging over 100 in each one - but he failed at the quarter-final stages to Steve Beaton in 2010.

That year, Waites bounced back from his 16-2 hammering at the hands of 12 months to become the first ever BDO player to win the event by coming from 8-0 down to defeat James Wade. No other BDO player has ever reached the final.

Taylor averaged over 109 in a 16-4 thrashing of Gary Anderson to reclaim the title in 2011 before Raymond van Barneveld edged a thrilling all-Dutch battle to beat Michael van Gerwen in 2012.

Two more titles for The Power followed in 2013 and 2014 to take his overall tally to six when he defeated Robert Thornton and Dave Chisnall but he would lose his first final in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen triumphed 16-13 in a high-quality showdown.

The Dutchman twice successfully defended his crown in 2016 and 2017 with victories over James Wade and Peter Wright respectively but the next year Gerwyn Price would bag his first televised title with a controversial victory over Gary Anderson.

The Welshman would go on to defend his crown 12 months later with a brutal 16-6 demolition job over Snakebite before Jose de Sousa triumphed over James Wade in 2020.

Price would then bring up a hat-trick of titles in this competition when defeating Wright in the 2021 final while Michael Smith broke his major duck in 2022 before Luke Humphries and Luke Littler lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Grand Slam of Darts Finals

Grand Slam of Darts Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 6

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Gerwyn Price - 3

Luke Littler - 1

Luke Humphries - 1

Michael Smith - 1

Jose de Sousa - 1

Scott Waites - 1

Raymond van Barneveld - 1

Darts: Related content